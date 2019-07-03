Today
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
Thursday, July 4
Jekyll Island will host its Independence Day festivities throughout the weekend, beginning with a 9 a.m. old fashioned patriotic parade in the historic district. Local residents are invited to decorate their bikes, golf carts, strollers and pets to join in, and prizes will be awarded. Fireworks will begin around 9 p.m. at sundown.
The City of Brunswick will host its Old Fashioned Fourth of July from 7 to 9 p.m. in Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. There will be classic games for children and a watermelon for all. The fireworks display will begin around 9 p.m. over the waterfront.
The Sunshine Festival, St. Simons Island’s Fourth of July celebration, will be held from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. with a variety of activities taking place. The Golden Isles Track Club will host its one mile fun run beginning at 7 a.m. with the annual 5K beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Mallery Park, 601 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. To register or for more information, visit goldenislestrackclub.com. A golf cart parade will be held at 2:30 p.m. beginning from Mallery Park and proceeding through the St. Simons Island Village. To register, call St. Simons Bait and Tackle at 912-634-1888. The annual St. Simons 4th of July Arts and Crafts Show, hosted by the Brunswick Actors Theatre/SoGlo Gallery, will also take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Postell Park throughout the weekend. On the Fourth, Winged Mercury will perform at 6 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island followed by the Caroline Aiken Band at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks display will take place at 9 p.m. followed by the Caroline Aiken Band playing until 10:45 p.m.
Friday, July 5
Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold an opening for a new exhibit of the W. King Sims Estate Collection, featuring impressionist painters Connie Winters, Henry Barns, Alice Williams and Jean Lay Sauls. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and by appointment. For more information call 912 634-8414.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host an opening for the plein air painters traveling exhibit during the First Friday festivities from 5 to 8 p.m., and it will be displayed throughout the month. The works are moving through Glynn County and were created by local artists at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation.
Jekyll Island will host its Red White and Bounce day from noon to 6 p.m. at the Beach Village on Jekyll Island. There will be bounce houses, water slides and sales at businesses, as well as live music.
The Coastal Photographer’s Guild will host an opening reception for the Big Photo Show Too from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Butch Paxton Gallery at Creative Frameworks, 1302 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 3.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will hold a reception and ceremony for Millie Wilcox at 6 p.m. during the First Friday festivities. The organization will be re-naming the gallery of the Ritz Theatre in her honor.
Saturday, July 6
The Port City Brunswick Blue Crab Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. It will feature local seafood. For more information, contact Harvest Hale-Johns at 912-279-2601.
Hofwyl-Broadfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will hold its Junior Ranger program from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. It is for ages 6 to 12 and will include a number of activities to teach students about the plantation and heritage. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6 to 17. For more information, call Bill Giles at 912-264-7333.
Jekyll Island will host its music series with a concert at 5:30 p.m. at the Beach Village on Jekyll Island. The Golden Isles Strummers will perform. Attendees should bring blankets or chairs. It is free.
Sunday, July 7
Rhythm on the River, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Beau and the Burners will perform. The concert series is free and will continue through the fall. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host a reception for artist Catherine Hillis from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. She will offer a brief watercolor demonstration at 1:30 p.m. during the reception, which is free and open to the public. The showcase of her work will be on display through July 31.
Music
Today
Greer Smith, 6 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien
Island Gumbo, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Winged Mercury, 6:30 p.m., Porch, St. Simons Island
DeFunk, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Coco and His Nillaz, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Tribute a celebration of the Allman Brothers Band, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
2nd Street Jam, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Young Americans, 9 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Thursday
Josh Nunn and Jaime Rowell, noon, Echo, St. Simons Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Pinebox Dwellers with Lee O’Neal, 2 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Michael Brown, 5 p.m., The Anchor, Jekyll Island
Island Kings with Tony Cason and Lee O’Neal, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Winged Mercury, 6 p.m., St. Simons Casino, St. Simons Island
Chris Rider, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Jerk Shak, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Monique Cothern, 7 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Michaele and the Ambiguous, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Crawford and Dan, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Caroline Aiken, 7:30 p.m., St. Simons Casino, St. Simons Island
Friday
Tim Akins, 11:15 a.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Jaime Renee Walker, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island
Keenan Carter, 6 p.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien
Kellie Parr, 6:30 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
Robbie and Felix, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Thunderbird Blues Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Coco and His Nillaz, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Squirt Gun, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Tie-Dyed Sunset, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Defunk, 8 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Saturday
Ty Miller, 11:30 a.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
Jaime Renee Walker, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Michaele and the Ambiguous, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 4 p.m., The Anchor, Jekyll Island
Richard Smith, 4 p.m., The Anchor, Jekyll Island
Annie Akins, 5 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island
Ashley Williams, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien
Julia Ryan, 6 p.m., Hop Soul, Brunswick
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Cumberland Sound, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Pier Pressure, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
The Dukes, 7 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Random Tandem, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Four Hour Music Fest, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tanner Strickland, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Thunderbird Blues Band, 8 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Lost Southern Boys, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Midlife Chryslers, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Michael Brown, 1 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Michael Ritchea, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Chris Rider, 3 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
MidLife Chryslers, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Monday
Matt Walsh, 6 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m, Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Wednesday
Island Gumbo, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island