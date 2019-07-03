Today

Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.

The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.

Thursday, July 4

Jekyll Island will host its Independence Day festivities throughout the weekend, beginning with a 9 a.m. old fashioned patriotic parade in the historic district. Local residents are invited to decorate their bikes, golf carts, strollers and pets to join in, and prizes will be awarded. Fireworks will begin around 9 p.m. at sundown.

The City of Brunswick will host its Old Fashioned Fourth of July from 7 to 9 p.m. in Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. There will be classic games for children and a watermelon for all. The fireworks display will begin around 9 p.m. over the waterfront.

The Sunshine Festival, St. Simons Island’s Fourth of July celebration, will be held from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. with a variety of activities taking place. The Golden Isles Track Club will host its one mile fun run beginning at 7 a.m. with the annual 5K beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Mallery Park, 601 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. To register or for more information, visit goldenislestrackclub.com. A golf cart parade will be held at 2:30 p.m. beginning from Mallery Park and proceeding through the St. Simons Island Village. To register, call St. Simons Bait and Tackle at 912-634-1888. The annual St. Simons 4th of July Arts and Crafts Show, hosted by the Brunswick Actors Theatre/SoGlo Gallery, will also take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Postell Park throughout the weekend. On the Fourth, Winged Mercury will perform at 6 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island followed by the Caroline Aiken Band at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks display will take place at 9 p.m. followed by the Caroline Aiken Band playing until 10:45 p.m.

Friday, July 5

Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold an opening for a new exhibit of the W. King Sims Estate Collection, featuring impressionist painters Connie Winters, Henry Barns, Alice Williams and Jean Lay Sauls. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and by appointment. For more information call 912 634-8414.

The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host an opening for the plein air painters traveling exhibit during the First Friday festivities from 5 to 8 p.m., and it will be displayed throughout the month. The works are moving through Glynn County and were created by local artists at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation.

Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.

Jekyll Island will host its Red White and Bounce day from noon to 6 p.m. at the Beach Village on Jekyll Island. There will be bounce houses, water slides and sales at businesses, as well as live music.

The Coastal Photographer’s Guild will host an opening reception for the Big Photo Show Too from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Butch Paxton Gallery at Creative Frameworks, 1302 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 3.

Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will hold a reception and ceremony for Millie Wilcox at 6 p.m. during the First Friday festivities. The organization will be re-naming the gallery of the Ritz Theatre in her honor.

Saturday, July 6

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.

The Port City Brunswick Blue Crab Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. It will feature local seafood. For more information, contact Harvest Hale-Johns at 912-279-2601.

Hofwyl-Broadfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will hold its Junior Ranger program from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. It is for ages 6 to 12 and will include a number of activities to teach students about the plantation and heritage. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6 to 17. For more information, call Bill Giles at 912-264-7333.

Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.

Jekyll Island will host its music series with a concert at 5:30 p.m. at the Beach Village on Jekyll Island. The Golden Isles Strummers will perform. Attendees should bring blankets or chairs. It is free.

Sunday, July 7

Rhythm on the River, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Beau and the Burners will perform. The concert series is free and will continue through the fall. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy.

The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host a reception for artist Catherine Hillis from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. She will offer a brief watercolor demonstration at 1:30 p.m. during the reception, which is free and open to the public. The showcase of her work will be on display through July 31.

Music

Today

Greer Smith, 6 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien

Island Gumbo, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine

Winged Mercury, 6:30 p.m., Porch, St. Simons Island

DeFunk, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick

Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Coco and His Nillaz, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Tribute a celebration of the Allman Brothers Band, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

2nd Street Jam, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick

Young Americans, 9 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Thursday

Josh Nunn and Jaime Rowell, noon, Echo, St. Simons Island

Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island

Pinebox Dwellers with Lee O’Neal, 2 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Michael Brown, 5 p.m., The Anchor, Jekyll Island

Island Kings with Tony Cason and Lee O’Neal, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Winged Mercury, 6 p.m., St. Simons Casino, St. Simons Island

Chris Rider, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Jerk Shak, Jekyll Island

Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island

WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Monique Cothern, 7 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Michaele and the Ambiguous, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island

Crawford and Dan, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Caroline Aiken, 7:30 p.m., St. Simons Casino, St. Simons Island

Friday

Tim Akins, 11:15 a.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island

Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Jaime Renee Walker, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island

Keenan Carter, 6 p.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island

Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien

Kellie Parr, 6:30 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island

Robbie and Felix, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick

Thunderbird Blues Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Coco and His Nillaz, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Squirt Gun, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Tie-Dyed Sunset, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Defunk, 8 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Saturday

Ty Miller, 11:30 a.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island

Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island

Jaime Renee Walker, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island

Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island

Michaele and the Ambiguous, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, 4 p.m., The Anchor, Jekyll Island

Richard Smith, 4 p.m., The Anchor, Jekyll Island

Annie Akins, 5 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island

Ashley Williams, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien

Julia Ryan, 6 p.m., Hop Soul, Brunswick

Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Cumberland Sound, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine

Pier Pressure, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

The Dukes, 7 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick

WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Random Tandem, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Four Hour Music Fest, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Tanner Strickland, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Thunderbird Blues Band, 8 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

Lost Southern Boys, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Midlife Chryslers, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Sunday

Michael Brown, 1 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Michael Ritchea, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island

Chris Rider, 3 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island

MidLife Chryslers, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick

Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Monday

Matt Walsh, 6 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick

Open Mic Night, 8 p.m, Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Tuesday

Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island

Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Wednesday

Island Gumbo, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

