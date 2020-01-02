Monday, Jan. 6
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at the Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. There will be a presentation on the artistry of MOLAS, a handmade textile of different patterns stitched onto cloth. The technique originates in the Central America region. Some MOLA will be available for purchase. Visitors are welcome.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at Golden Corral in Brunswick. Stephanie Chewing of 100 Miles will speak. For more information, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Thursday, Jan. 9
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host its Youth Contest Awards Night at 7 p.m. at Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for artist Leigh Kirkland from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the center. The local artist incorporates painting, collage, printmaking and constructed objects into her work. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring “The Magic Flute” at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., in downtown Brunswick. The movie will be the film version of Mozart’s opera. Tickets for the film, discussion and dinner from Indigo Coastal Shanty are $18 and reservations must be made by Jan. 6. Tickets for the film alone are $7. To purchase tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will celebrate its 30th year in Glynn County from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. All attendees will be put in the running to win door prizes, which includes gift cards and local art. A lunch will follow at Reid’s Apothecary.
Friday, Jan. 10
The Institute for Executive Women will host its Women’s Power Breakfast from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. The cost is $25. For questions, email info@instituteexecutivewomen.com or call 770-883-1117.
Saturday, Jan. 11
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino. The session will feature Claire Cook who will present a program titled, “Never Too Late: New Year Reinvention” workshop. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org.
Sunday, Jan. 12
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the St. Simons Public Library will host genealogy expert Melody Porter, who will present “Census First,” an explanation of how to use the federal census for genealogical research. It will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino, 550 Beachview Dr. It is free and open to the public.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host Buddy Sullivan’s six week history course from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 to Feb. 18 at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center on St. Simons Island. The cost is $65 for society members and $110 for nonmembers. For more information or registration, visit www.coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “The Wanderer: A Film Presentation with Tyler Bagwell at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested.
Saturday, Jan. 18
The 20th annual LandTrust Oyster Roast will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $60 for members and $85 for nonmembers. For more information, visit www.sslt.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Music
Today
Pier Pressure, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., WeePub Beach, Jekyll Island
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Tony and Beth Adams, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Friday
Annie Akins, 6 p.m., Boom Boom Room, Brunswick
Jeff Whitley, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Chris Rider Trio, 6 p.m., the Wharf, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island
Touch of Grey, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Peacock Muster’d, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Robby and Felix, 7:30 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
DeFunk, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Uncle Dave Griffin, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Wasabi Rush, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Morgan and Wagner, 9 p.m., The Study, Brunswick
Saturday
Tim Akins, noon, Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Keith Dean and Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Island Kings, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Zach Williams Blues Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 8 p.m., Side Pokkets, Brunswick
Michaele and the Ambiguous, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Anders Thomas Trio, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Sunday
The Vibe, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
DeFunk, 6 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
Monday
Donnie Nunn, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick