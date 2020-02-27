Today
The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library will host its annual book sale from 9:30 to 6 p.m. at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It will continue from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 28 and from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 29. It will include a $5 bag sale.
Friday, Feb. 28
St. Marys Little Theatre will present “Invisible,” a performance for Black History Month at 7 p.m. Feb. 28, 29 and March 1. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids. For more information or for tickets, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com. For more information, call 912-729-1103.
The Golden Isle Chapter AARP will meet at noon, with lunch starting at 11:30 a.m., at the Golden Corral Restaurant, 114 Golden Isle Plaza, Brunswick. The speaker will be Sam Frazier for Black History Month.
The AJ Donohue Foundation and the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation will host the “Leap for Kids” Gala from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Westin on Jekyll Island. This club casual event is $85 per person and includes a cocktail reception, strolling dinner and live music with Owen Plant and Scott Pallot. There will also be a golf tournament held Feb. 29. For more information or to register for the gala or golf tournament, visit ajdonohuefoundation.org.
Saturday, Feb. 29
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, will stage “Calendar Girls,” at 8 p.m. with a 3 p.m. show March 1. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information or for tickets, visit soglogallery.com.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a Staged Reading of Moby Dick from 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. There will be a 3 p.m. reading March 1. The program is a part of the annual Big Read. Advance tickets for GIAH members are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors (age 65 and up). Advance tickets for nonmembers are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Prices increase by $5 if tickets are purchased the day of the show. The cost for students who present ID is always $5 each. For tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Ashantilly Center will host a Black History Month lecture titled, “Trailblazing African-American Women of Coastal Georgia” at 10 a.m. at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church, Fort King George Dr., Darien. The keynote address will be given by Rutgers University history professor Melissa cooper, PhD. A light lunch will be served after the session for $5. Following lunch a program of interpretations of three trailblazing women will be offered in the parish hall. The programs are free but reservations are required. They may be made by calling 912-437-4473.
NOLAfest will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Sea Palms at 515 North Windward Drive, St. Simons Island. There will be New Orleans inspired food stations, craft Abita beer and music from Young Americans will provide entertainment. Admission is $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
The King and Prince Golf and Beach Resort will host a Comedy Night at 8 p.m. with the doors opening at 7 p.m. The show will feature Blayr Nias and Ryan Van Genderen. Tickets are $25 per person. For more info, call 912-268-5966.
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
Sunday, March 1
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island Annual Charity Auction will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Morgan Center, 151 Old Plantation Road, Jekyll Island. Admission is free. Visit www.friendsofhistoricjekyll.org for details and a link to the auction catalog.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, will stage “Calendar Girls,” at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. For tickets or for more information, visit soglogallery.com.
Monday, March 2
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore that is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host its spring concert at 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School, 3885 Altama Avenue. Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased at coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author Series featuring Melissa Cooper, PhD, who will discuss “Making Gullah: A History of Sapelo Islanders, Race and the American Imagination,” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To make reservations, visit litguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, March 4
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author Series featuring Steve Berry, who will talk about his book “The Warsaw Protocol: A Novel” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino theater. It is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To make reservations, visit litguildssi.org/events.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “The Farewell,” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, March 5
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will hold an opening and reception from 6 to 8 p.m. for “Images of the Georgia Coast,” 45 paintings by George Netherton.
Music
Chris Rider, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island
The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo at the King and Prince, St. Simons Island
Shawn & Misty, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time Tour, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
WharfRats, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
The Island Kings, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Tony Adam and Friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Friday, February 28
Rider Trio, 6 p.m., the Wharf, 370 Riverview Dr, Jekyll Island, GA. 2/28.
Roy Gentry, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Owen Plant and Scott Pallot, 6:30 p.m., the Westin Jekyll Island, Jekyll Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Blacksheep Blues Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Island Kings Duo, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Suzy and the Birddogs, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Young Americans 8:30pm Palm Coast Coffee, 318 Mallery St.. 2/28.
Bluff 5 Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Wasabi Rush, 9 p.m., Side Pokkets, Brunswick
Daniel Johnson, 10 p.m., Moonshiners, Brunswick
Saturday, Feb. 29
Young Americans, noon, Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey 5 p.m., Heritage Oaks Golf Club, Brunswick
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 6 p.m., the Wharf, Jekyll Island
Ryan Wilson, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Sundowner Motel, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island
George Alread and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Echo, King and Prince
Kellie and the Kruze-O-Matics, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick
Live Music The Study at Reid’s Apothecary, 1618 Newcastle St. 2/29.
Pam Taylor and the Flyin’ V’s, 8 p.m., Blue Door, Brunswick
Rider Trio, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Squirt Gun, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, St. Simons Island
Sunday, March 1
Fred Kopp, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., the Wharf, Jekyll Island
Monday, March 2
Donnie Nunn, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Wee Pub Pickers, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island
Tuesday, March 3
Beatles Music Trivia w/ DJ Philly Flash, 4:30 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Karaoke with Shawn and Misty McGee, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Joey Thipen, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island
Wednesday, March 4
Eddie Pickett, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick
DJ Tina Rosario, 8 p.m., The TreeBar at Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island