Today
The Coastal Photographers Guild will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts Center, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Maria Alejandra Cardona from Miami who share on “taking photos from the heart.” Her work has been seen in The Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Times and others. For more information visit coastalphotographersguild.com. Guests are welcome.
The Golden Isles YMCA will take part in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at 11 a.m. at 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick. To register or for more information, visit Nicole.Fairfield@ymcaofcoastalga.org.
The Golden Isles Georgia Tech Network will hold its Third Thursday social get-together at at 5 p.m. at Ember, 70 Retreat Village, St. Simons Island. All Georgia Tech alumni, family, and friends are invited to attend. For more information, call 912-399-1605.
The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host Professor DoDad’s Lab at 10:30 a.m. The zany lab will both entertain and educate children.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library located at Fort King George Historical Site will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To arrange an Archives visit on a day other than the scheduled time, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge for the use of the Archives. In addition, the Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 at the Fort King George Historical Site’s Visitors’ Center. Visitors are always welcome.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host an English as a Second Language Class at 5 p.m. at the library. Foreign language speakers are invited to attend.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. at Fort King George in Darien. Meggan McCarthy, doctoral student, will speak about the vernacular architecture of Sapelo Island from Thomas Spaulding through present day. It is free.
Friday, June 21
Sawgrass Market, 1422 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host local author Elena Harrison for a book signing from 5 to 7 p.m. Harrison, who writes under the pen name, Lena Mikado, has written two books, her latest is “A Year in the Sky.”
Brunswick Elk’s Lodge will host a fish fry lunch at 11 a.m. at the lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The lodge hosts its fish fry on the third Friday of each month and is open to all. For more information, call 912-264-1389.
Saturday, June 22
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien, will host a program titled Shade Gardens for Pollinators at 9 a.m. at the center. It will be led by the UGA Extension Service. The cost is $20 and includes materials. For more information, call 912-437-6651.
Sunday, June 23
Sounds By the Sea, sponsored by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, will be held at 7 p.m. in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Michael Hulett will perform. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and those 6 and under will be admitted for free. Attendees should bring a blanket, chair and a picnic dinner. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Music
Thursday
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
The Island Kings, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Josh McGowan, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tocan’s Ale House, Brunswick
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Monique Cothren, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Austin Neil, 7:30 p.m., Tipsy, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Sean Clark, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Will Gore and Isaac Corbitt, 8 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Rider Duo, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Jamie Renee, 3 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, 6 p.m., The Public House, St. Simons Island
Levi Moore, 6:30 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Zachry’s Seafood, Brunswick
Midlife Chryslers, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Thunderbird Blues Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
The Vibe, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Free Spirit Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island
CP and the Shockers, 8 p.m., Tipsy, Brunswick
Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Saturday
Joey Thigpen, 11:30 a.m., Salty’s at the Westin, Jekyll Island
Scott Pallott and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, noon, Holiday Inn Resort, Jekyll Island
Matt Walsh Band, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Free Spirits Orchestra, 3 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Michael Brown, 3 p.m., Salty’s at the Westin, Jekyll Island
Jamie Walker, 4 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island
Josh Alves, 6 p.m., Hops Soul Brewery, Brunswick
Idle Hands, 6:30 p.m., Capt. Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Thunderbird, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Rider Duo, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Island Kings, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Peacock Muster’d, 8 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Annie Akins, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Traci Mattox, 8 p.m., Borgen’s South, St. Simons Island
Wasabhi Rush, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Tie Dyed Sunset, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Annie Akins, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Rider Trio, 6 p.m., Village Creek Landing, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligna’s, St. Simons Island
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
2nd St. Jam, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Wednesday
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island