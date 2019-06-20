Today

The Coastal Photographers Guild will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts Center, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Maria Alejandra Cardona from Miami who share on “taking photos from the heart.” Her work has been seen in The Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Times and others. For more information visit coastalphotographersguild.com. Guests are welcome.

The Golden Isles YMCA will take part in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at 11 a.m. at 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick. To register or for more information, visit Nicole.Fairfield@ymcaofcoastalga.org.

The Golden Isles Georgia Tech Network will hold its Third Thursday social get-together at at 5 p.m. at Ember, 70 Retreat Village, St. Simons Island. All Georgia Tech alumni, family, and friends are invited to attend. For more information, call 912-399-1605.

The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host Professor DoDad’s Lab at 10:30 a.m. The zany lab will both entertain and educate children.

The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library located at Fort King George Historical Site will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To arrange an Archives visit on a day other than the scheduled time, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge for the use of the Archives. In addition, the Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 at the Fort King George Historical Site’s Visitors’ Center. Visitors are always welcome.

The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host an English as a Second Language Class at 5 p.m. at the library. Foreign language speakers are invited to attend.

The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. at Fort King George in Darien. Meggan McCarthy, doctoral student, will speak about the vernacular architecture of Sapelo Island from Thomas Spaulding through present day. It is free.

Friday, June 21

Sawgrass Market, 1422 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host local author Elena Harrison for a book signing from 5 to 7 p.m. Harrison, who writes under the pen name, Lena Mikado, has written two books, her latest is “A Year in the Sky.”

Brunswick Elk’s Lodge will host a fish fry lunch at 11 a.m. at the lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The lodge hosts its fish fry on the third Friday of each month and is open to all. For more information, call 912-264-1389.

Saturday, June 22

The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.

Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien, will host a program titled Shade Gardens for Pollinators at 9 a.m. at the center. It will be led by the UGA Extension Service. The cost is $20 and includes materials. For more information, call 912-437-6651.

Sunday, June 23

Sounds By the Sea, sponsored by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, will be held at 7 p.m. in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Michael Hulett will perform. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and those 6 and under will be admitted for free. Attendees should bring a blanket, chair and a picnic dinner. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.

Music

Thursday

Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shack, Brunswick

Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island

The Island Kings, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Josh McGowan, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tocan’s Ale House, Brunswick

WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island

Chris Rider Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Monique Cothren, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Austin Neil, 7:30 p.m., Tipsy, Brunswick

Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Sean Clark, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Will Gore and Isaac Corbitt, 8 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Friday

Rider Duo, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island

Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Jamie Renee, 3 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, 6 p.m., The Public House, St. Simons Island

Levi Moore, 6:30 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island

3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Zachry’s Seafood, Brunswick

Midlife Chryslers, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick

Thunderbird Blues Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

The Vibe, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Free Spirit Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island

CP and the Shockers, 8 p.m., Tipsy, Brunswick

Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Saturday

Joey Thigpen, 11:30 a.m., Salty’s at the Westin, Jekyll Island

Scott Pallott and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, noon, Holiday Inn Resort, Jekyll Island

Matt Walsh Band, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island

Free Spirits Orchestra, 3 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island

Michael Brown, 3 p.m., Salty’s at the Westin, Jekyll Island

Jamie Walker, 4 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island

Josh Alves, 6 p.m., Hops Soul Brewery, Brunswick

Idle Hands, 6:30 p.m., Capt. Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine

Thunderbird, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Rider Duo, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Island Kings, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Peacock Muster’d, 8 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

Annie Akins, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Traci Mattox, 8 p.m., Borgen’s South, St. Simons Island

Wasabhi Rush, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Tie Dyed Sunset, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

3 Day Weekend, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Sunday

Annie Akins, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island

Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien

Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick

Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Rider Trio, 6 p.m., Village Creek Landing, St. Simons Island

Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Monday

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligna’s, St. Simons Island

Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Tuesday

Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island

Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

2nd St. Jam, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick

Wednesday

Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

