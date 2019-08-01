Today
St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition hold a docent and volunteer meeting at 6 p.m. at Historic Harrington School Cultural Center, 291 South Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. Anyone interested in volunteer opportunities and joining the coalition should attend.
Radiant Counseling LLC, 502 Gloucester St., suite 206, Brunswick, will be hosting a five week book club program, “Using Literature to Discuss Tough Topics.” The program meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Aug. 29. Each session is $10. For more information, call 912-289-2497 or visit www.radiantcounseling.net.
An English as a Second Language class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Foreign language speakers are welcome.
Friday, Aug. 2
A closing reception for the Coastal Photographer’s Guild’s Big Photo Show Too will be held at 5 p.m. at Creative Frameworks, 1302 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It will take place during the month’s First Friday celebration. A People’s Choice winner will be selected.
The Casual Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy Scrabble are welcome.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Hofwyl-Broadfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will hold its Junior Ranger program from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. It is for ages 6 to 12 and will include a number of activities to teach students about the plantation and heritage. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6 to 17. For more information, call Bill Giles at 912-264-7333.
The American Legion in Brunswick, 4470 U.S. Hwy 17 , Brunswick, holds weekly bingo games with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday at the post. The first game begins at 6:35 p.m. and all games cost $11. The jackpot is $800. Snacks are available. For more information, call 912-437-6415.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US-17, Brunswick, will host a Junior Ranger Trail Walk from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. The cost ranges from $5 to $8. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Rhythm on the River, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. The Vibe will perform. The concert series is free and will continue through the fall. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will hold an opening and free reception for Joy Hughes and Lydia Thompson from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Hughes will display sculptures and Thompson will share prints she made. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 31. It is open to the public.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the Casino Building on St. Simons Island. Lyle Roebuck who will speak on “Flannery O’Connor and the Southern Gothic Tradition.” It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To register, go to litguildssi.org/events.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series “Five Flights Up” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. It is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, Aug. 8
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its Chautauga Lecture Series titled “Georgia Roots, National Influence: Four Noted Americans who have called Georgia Home.” It will begin with a lecture by Andrew Phillips, curator of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library in Staunton, Va. who will speak about Ellen Axon Wilson, who was born in Savannah and grew up in Rome. All lectures are held at 6 p.m. and will continue on Aug. 15, 22 and 29. The series is $50 for members and $95 for nonmembers. For more information and future lecture titles, visit www.coastalgeorgiahistory.org or call 912-634-7090.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Music
Today
Lee O’Neal, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Chris and Jaime, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shak, Brunswick
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island
Donna Frost and Kellie Parr, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Darren Ronan, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub BeachJekyll Island
Monique Cothern, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m, Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Baby Backbeat, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Friday
Tanner Strickland and Jaime Rowell, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Custard Pie, 5 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Annie Akins, 6 p.m., the Boom Boom Room, Brunswick
Tony Adams, 6 p.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien
Buff 5 Band, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Midlife Chryslers, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Tanner Strickland, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Robby and Felix, 7:30 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Mike Pearson, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Monique Cothern, 8 p.m, Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Adam and Elsewhere, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
CP and the Shockers, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Saturday
Owen Plant, 11:30 a.m., Salty’s at the Westin, Jekyll Island
Tanner Strickland and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
Pier Pressure, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Uncle Dave Griffin, 2 p.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Brent Browning, 3 p.m., Sunrise Grille, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider, 3 p.m., Salty’s at the Westin, Jekyll Island
Second Chance Band, 5:30 p.m., Village Green, Jekyll Island
Colby Word, 6:30 p.m., Hop Soul, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Rebecca Day, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Suzy and the Birddogs, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Moondoggys, Brunswick
Cops and Robbers, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Rider Duo, 8 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Owen Plant, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Defunk, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Tanner Strickland and Jaime Rowell, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Bob Margolin, 8:45 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Electric Owl, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Squirt Gun, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Aaron Lane, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Owen Plant, 1 p.m., Salty’s, Jekyll Island
Pier Pressure, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Jaime Renee Walker, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tanner Strickland and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien
Josh Alves, 6 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
The Vibe, 6 p.m., Rhythm on the River, Brunswick
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligans, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Wednesday
Island Gumbo, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Blue Door, Brunswick
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island