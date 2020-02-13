Today
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring “Moby Dick” at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., in downtown Brunswick. The movie is the film version of Herman Melville’s novel. Tickets for the film, discussion and dinner from Indigo Coastal Shanty are $18 and reservations must be made by Feb. 10. Tickets for the film alone are $7. To purchase tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host Michael Seibert, integrated resource manager at Fort Frederica, at 7 p.m. at Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. He will speak about “Frederica, Life After 1748.” It is free and open to the public.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host genealogist Linda Olsen who will discuss her research on the St. Simons Island lighthouse keeper Isaac Peckham. The presentation will be held at 6 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Historical Society, 610 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a book discussion at 6:30 p.m. at Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy 99, Darien. Ann Mason will lead the discussion of “In the Heart of the Sea.” It is a Big Read program.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host storyteller Sheila Arnold who will present a program titled “Locks Open Series: Extra Ordinary” at 6:30 p.m. in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is a Big Read program.
Friday, Feb. 14
Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host an opening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The exhibition will featuring Loren DiBenedetto and Sherry Egger. The works will be on display through March 4. For more information, visit www.andersonfineartgallery.com.
The Woodbine Opry, 205 Camden Ave, Woodbine, meets every week on Friday with gospel and bluegrass music. On this Friday, they will feature The Little Roy and Lizzy Show. On Saturday, there will be gospel and country music plus dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The group operates a Facebook page with information.
The St. Simons Island Story Telling Festival will be held from Feb. 14 to 16 at Epworth By the Sea. A number of writers will offer advice and seminars on their process. For a full list of activities, visitww.stsimonsislandstorytellingfestival.com.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Calendar Girls” at 8 p.m. Feb. 15, 22, 29 and at 3 p.m. Feb. 16, 23 and March 1. For tickets and more information, visit www.SoGloGallery.com.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a Big Read program called “Herman Melville and the Legacies of the Essex” at 4 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, Feb. 16
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host bestselling author Donald Miller, Ph.D., who will present on his book “Vicksburg: Grant’s Campaign That Broke the Confederacy.” His lecture will be held at 4 p.m. at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center, 610 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required and may be made by visiting coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will take part in America’s Backyard Birding Count 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at the Morgan Center on Jekyll Island. Different teams will explore the area. For more information, email Lydia Thompson at birdjekyll@gmail.com.
The Brunswick Links Inc. will host an Arts Sip and View at 4 p.m. at A Moveable Feast Restaurant, 1178 Chapel Crossing, in Brunswick. Visual and folk art by Serena Hall of Darien will be available for viewing. Admission is $35 per person. For more information or for tickets, text 912-571-1090.
Monday, Feb. 17
“Whaling and Industrialization in 19th Century America” will be presented by Hector Montford, Ph.D., at 6:30 p.m. in room 108 of the Casino, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is part of the monthly Big Read programming. For a full list of events, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series with Jon Hershey, author of “In the Heart of the Read: Disasters, Fish Stories, Outer Space, and the Manipulation of the Truth.” It is part of the Big Read. It will be held at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To make a reservation, visit litguildssi.org/events.
Hattie’s Book Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. every third Tuesday at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The selection is “In the Heart of the Sea,” which is the Big Read Book.
“In the Heart of the Read: Disasters, Fish Stories, Outer Space and the Manipulation of the Truth,” will be held at 10:30 a.m. at room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. Jon Hershey, Ph.D., will discuss Herman Melville and associated topics. The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host the event. It is part of the monthly Big Read programming. For a full list of events, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
The Hog Hammock: Little Read story time will be held at 10 a.m. with the Middle Read story time following at 11 a.m. Both will be at at 1023 Hilery Lane, Sapelo Island.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host folksinger and storyteller Adam Miller, who will perform a free, sing-along concert: “Traditional Whaling and Sailing Songs from the Days of Moby Dick” at 6:30 p.m. This Big Read program will feature authentic traditional 18th and 19th-century shanties, saltwater sailor ballads and whaling songs from the days of Moby Dick. It is a Big Read program.
Music
Today
Full Moon Folk, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Will Gore and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Jerk Shack, Brunswick
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Shawn and Misty, 7 p.m., Tocan’s, Brunswick
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams and Friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Friday
Awakening Harmony, 10 a.m., Hostel in the Forest, Brunswick
Island Kings, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider Trio, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Pinebox Dwellers, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Full Moon Folk, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Georgia Heat, 6:30 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
Michael Hulett, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry and Joey Frost, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
The Vibe, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Tonic Blue, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
DeFunk, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Courson Saunds, 8 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Michaele and the Ambiguous, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Saturday
Dakota Duo, 5 p.m., Heritage Oaks, Brunswick
Island Kings, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Sundowner Motel, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Brandon Wheeler, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Rider Trio, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Bill Lukitsch, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Uncle Dave Griffin, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Karaoke, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
The Vibe, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Squirt Gun, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Josh Nunn, 11 a.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Tracie Mattox, noon, Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Josh Nunnally and Jaime Rowell, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Annie Akins, 2 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Eddie Pickett, 2 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Monday
Donnie Nunn, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Wee Pub Pickers, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
DJ Sunn Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Adam Miller, 6:30 p.m., Brunswick-Glynn County Library, Brunswick
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Wednesday
DJ Tina Rosario, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island