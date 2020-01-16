Thursday, Jan 16
Glynn Academy Class of 1952 will meet at noon at Michael’s Deli in Brunswick. All members of the class are invited to come and socialize.
The Coastal Photographers Guild will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. A number of members will share their current projects. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. It is open 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books are priced between 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
Friday, Jan. 17
The Island Players will stage “Drop Dead,” a comedy and murder mystery, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will be staged at 3 p.m. on Sunday. All shows will be in the Casino theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
The Woodbine Opry, 205 Camden Ave, Woodbine, meets every week on Friday with gospel and bluegrass music. On Saturday, there will be gospel and country music plus dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The group operates a Facebook page with information. They may also be reached at 912-673-9609.
The Elks Lodge will host its fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The cost is $8 per plate and $1 extra for dessert. Meals can be eaten on site or taken away.
Saturday, Jan. 18
The Links Inc. of Brunswick will host its second annual afternoon tea from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Grand Dining Room of the Jekyll Island Club Hotel. The theme will be “Women of Influence: Celebrating Women Who Make a Difference.” The event will highlight the transformational services provided by the organization. Tickets are $65 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 912-262-6847.
The 20th annual LandTrust Oyster Roast will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $60 for members and $85 for nonmembers. For more information, visit www.sslt.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Glynn County Republican Party will host a breakfast gathering featuring new voting machine procedures and information about taxes from Jeff Chapman. It begins with registration at 9 a.m. at First United Methodist Church on Norwich St. in Brunswick. Registration is $10 per person but is free for students with ID. There will also be a collection for Sparrow’s Nest Food Bank.
Sunday, Jan. 19
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its annual meeting at 3 p.m. at the Cloister on Sea Island. The speaker will be Ed Caesar who will present “The Epic Hunt for the Lost World War II Aircraft Carrier.” Caesar is an author and contributing writer for “The New Yorker.” For more information or to register, visit www.coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
A Taste of Glynn will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the King and Prince Golf and Beach Resort, 201 Arnold Road, St. Simons Island. Advance tickets are $45 per person and may be purchased at Eventbrite.com. The proceeds benefit the Glynn Community Crisis Center.
Monday, Jan. 20
Tuesday, Jan. 21
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host its third SoundBites for the 2019-2020 season. It is titled, “Out From Behind.” Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. at Thrive Senior Living, 3615 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The program will feature multiple brass musicians from the symphony. Tickets are $45 per person. Contact Chris Emde at cemde7714@gmail.com or 239-877-3856 or go to coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org for ticket reservations.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1965 Reunion Committee will meet at 5 p.m. at Michael’s Deli in Brunswick. Classmates interested in serving on reunion committee are encouraged to attend.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Georgia Human Trafficking Initiative will host a program titled Prisoners of Darkness at 5:30 p.m. at St. Simons Community Church, 5445 Frederica Road. It is a free event to raise awareness and educate the public. For more information, email jeannielynnwade@gmail.com.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Music
Today
Saint Lewis, 6 p.m., Hotel Simone, St. Simons Island
Tanner Strickland and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, St. Simons Island
Michael Hulett, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Tony Adams, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Box Fox, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Friday
The Vibe!, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider Trio, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Levi Moore, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island
Black Sheep Blues Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Tracie Mattox, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Tanner Strickland and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Courson Saunds, 8 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Michael Pearson, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Starlin Entertainment Party, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Kellie Parr, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Squirt Gun, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Young Americans, 9 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island
Saturday
Michael Hulett, 5 p.m., Gascoigne Bluff, St. Simons Island
Roy Watson, 5 p.m., Heritage Oaks Golf Club, Brunswick
Island Kings, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Lauren Marie, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Idle Hands, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
CP and the Shockers, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Owen Plant, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Pine Box Dwellers, 8 p.m., Tipsys, Brunswick
Tanner Strickland and Jaime Rowell, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
The Josh Kirkland Band with Lee O’Neal, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Eddie Pickett, 1 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Jim Morgan, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Rider Duo, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Monday
Donnie Nunn, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Golden Isles Shag Club, 6:30 p.m., Highway 55 Burgers, Brunswick
Tuesday
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Wednesday
Kori and Erik, 6 p.m., Porch, St. Simons Island
Chris Rider and Matt Starling, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island