Today
The Coastal Photographer’s Guild will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. John Reed, a photographer, educator and writer, will introduce several composition fundamentals. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1952 will meet at noon at Michael’s Deli in Brunswick. All class members are invited to come and socialize.
The Friends of Jekyll Island will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Mosaic Museum, 100 Stable Road, Jekyll Island. A presentation titled “Glynn County’s Home Front During World War II” will be shared by Sandy Jensen. There will be refreshments. It is open to the public.
Friday, Nov. 22
The Pinebox Dwellers, a local band, will host an album release party for their new record “Desperate Days and Longing Nights” at 5 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. Food and drink will be available for purchase. The entry fee is $10.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “Biggest Little Farm” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino. The film is rated PG. A $3 donation is requested.
Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host an opening exhibit for Judith Pond Kudlow and Christopher Groves from 5 to 8 p.m. at the gallery. The title of the exhibition is “Ethereal.” For more information, call 912-634-8414.
Saturday, Nov. 23
The Kingsland Catfish Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Kingsland. A number of events will take place throughout the day. For a full schedule, visit http://www.kingslandcatfishfestival.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Jekyll Island Lions Club will sell Guggisberg Baby Swiss Cheese (wedges and wheels) and Mascot Chocolate Covered Pecans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Jekyll Island Beach Village on Jekyll Island. Profits will benefit several charities.
The RSM will host a charity bike ride at 8:30 a.m. at Great Dunes Park, 75 Beachview Dr., Jekyll Island. Registration is $45 until the end of October then becomes $50 Nov. 1 to 22. It will be $60 the day of the event. For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/JekyllIsland/RSMClassicCharityBikeRide.
The Women of Virtue Transitional Foundation and the Marshes of Glynn Public Library will host Bites with McKinzie Baker, a student author, at 2 p.m. at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. She will offer a reading and refreshments will be served.
The Clouds Yoga Studio will host its Karma Yoga Food from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. drive outside of the Winn-Dixie on St. Simons Island. Cans of food can be donated at the location throughout the day. All of the donations will benefit Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry.
Ashantilly Center, 1712 Bond Road., Darien, will host a Holiday Letter Press workshop at 10 a.m. at the Ashantilly Center in Darien. The cost is $90 and includes all materials. For more information, call 912-437-4473.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will lead a birding outing to Andrew’s Island Causeway from 8:30 a.m. to noon. They will be on the lookout for seaside sparrows and wintering Nelson’s and saltmarsh sparrows. Boots, water, snacks and insect repellent are recommended. All trips are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Bob Sattelmeyer for more information at 404-217-7082 or engrds@gsu.edu.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 1 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Music
Today
George Alread and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo at the King and Prince, St. Simons Island
James Hamilton, 6 p.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Tanner Strickland, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Electric Owl Acoustic, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Michalan Boney, 7 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Monique Cothren, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay Restaurant, St. Simons Island
Chris Rider Band, 8 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Keenan Carter, 6 p.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Lauren Marie, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Dexter Jones, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Josh Nunn, 7 p.m., Nora’s at the Pier, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, St. Simons Island
Sidetone, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Justin Spivey, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Paul Nelson, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, St. Simons Island
Will Gore and Jaime Rowell, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Tanner Strickland, 8 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Thunderbird Blues Acoustic Trio, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Michael Hulett, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Suzy and the Birddogs, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Choir of Babble, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
3 Day Weekend, 9 p.m., Side Pockets, Brunswick
Josh Kirkland Band and Mark Myers, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Nate Kenyon, 10:30 p.m., Moonshiners, Brunswick
Saturday
Idle Hands, 2 p.m., Kingsland Catfish Festival, Kingsland
Andy Toomey Trio, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Aaron Lane, 7 p.m., Nora’s at the Pier, St. Simons Island
Darien Ronan, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Little Mike and the Tornadoes, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Uncle Dave Griffin, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Idle Hands, 9 p.m., Side Pokkets, Brunswick
Rider Trio, 9 p.m., The Study, Brunswick
Matt Rogers, 9:30 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Annie Akins, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, St. Simons Island
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 5 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Rider Trio, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Joey Thigpen, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Michele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Wednesday
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island