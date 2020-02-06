Thursday, Feb. 6
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will kick off its annual 13th Big Read event with a keynote address from Nathaniel Philbrick, author of this year’s book, “In the Heart of the Sea.” It will be held at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre. Admission is a request $10 donation. Reservations are requested and may be made at www.goldenislesarts.org.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening for its Black History Month exhibit, “Sankofa: If Stitches Could Talk.” A reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the center. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibit will be open through March 6.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Family Workshop at 6 p.m. titled, “A Tribute to Marian Anderson: Her Voice & Civil Rights.” This program in celebration of Black History Month, will be led by the Brunswick Chapter of The Links Inc., and include a kid-friendly story time at the beginning of the presentation. This free program is open to children and adults.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Soociety will host local historian Amy Roberts and Patrick Holladay, co-authors of “Gullah Geehee Heritage in the Golden Isles” at 6 p.m. at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center, 610 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required and may be made by visiting coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
College of Coastal Georgia will host its Coastal Scholars Showcase from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at the conference center. The community is invited to view the scholarly work of faculty and staff who remain engaged in their fields of study. Panelists will answer questions and a reception will follow Thursday’s discussions.
An Adult Crafting Hour will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 280 Gloucester St., Brunswick. February’s craft will be do-it-yourself sharpie mugs.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. It is open 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books range in price from 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
Whiskey, Wine and Wildlife — W3 will return to Jekyll Island Feb. 6 to 9. There will be a number of events that celebrate food, libations and nature. For a full list of events, visit www.whiskeywineandwildlife.com.
Friday, Feb. 7
The SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. for a new art exhibit, “Three Sistas,” featuring paintings by Ellen Moriarty, Alyson Tucker and Karen Keene. For more information, visit www.SoGloGallery.com.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will continue its celebration of the 13th annual Big Read at First Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. For a full listing of the month-long programming, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
The Golden Isles Corps De Ballet and Southern Strut Dance Center will present “Aladdin” at 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 at the Glynn Academy Auditorium. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Ages 5 and under will be admitted for free. Tickets are available at Southern Strut Dance Center, 4250 Coral Park Drive, Brunswick.
The Institute for Executive Women will host its Women’s Power Breakfast from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. The theme will be a Celebration of Black History Month. The cost is $25. For more information, email info@instituteforexecutivewomen.com.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jewsup Hwy., Brunswick. Charles McMillian, Coastal District Director of the Georgia Conservancy, will speak about a proposed plan to mine on the eastern edge of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. To reserve a space, visit www.glynnenvironmental.org/events.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “Best of Enemies.” The screening begins at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested.
Tunes-R-Us with Clive Henery will be held at 3 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Henery will take attendees on a musical tour through the ages. February’s theme is “Into the Woods.” For more information, visit moglibraries.org.
The Scrabble Club meets at 10:30 a.m. every Friday at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The Experienced Scrabble Club meets at 1:30 p.m. every Friday at the St. Simons Island Library, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
Music
Today
Lee O’Neal, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Shannon “Saint” Lewis, 6 p.m., Hotel Simone, St. Simons Island
Shawn and Misty, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Jeremy Riddle, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s North, St. Simons Island
Chris Rider, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Friday
Annie Akins, 5 p.m., Boom Boom Room, Brunswick
DJ Clovis, 5 p.m., Island Jerk, Brunswick
Karaoke, 5 p.m.., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Chris Rider Trio, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island
Touch of Grey, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Michael Hulett, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Robby and Felix, 7 p.m., Echo, Brunswick
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Jeff Whitley, 8 p.m., Darien Sports Lounge, Darien
Tie Dyed Sunset, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Will Gore, 8 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Lost Southern Boys, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Saturday
Don Drury, 5 p.m., Heritage Oaks, Brunswick
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Brandon Wheeler, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Owen Plant, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Dirty Bird and the Flu, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Evan Dillon, 9 p.m., Side Pokkets, Brunswick
Idle Hands, 10 p.m., Moonshiners, Brunswick
Sunday
Fully Loaded, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Annie Akins, 1:30 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Paul Ivey, 2 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
SoGlo Singer Songwriter’s Night, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Monday
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick
Wee Pub Pickers, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island
Donnie Nunn, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island
Wednesday
DJ Tina Rosario, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island