Friday, April 5
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
The 8th Annual International Festival will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. in the Southeast Georgia Conference Center at the College of Coastal Georgia. The food bazaar will be outside under a tent. Cultures from around the globe will be on display.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Highway, Brunswick. It will feature information on Oceana’s statewide program by campaign organizer Paulita Bennett-Martin.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening for the Re-UPcycled Art exhibit, featuring pieces made from would-be garbage, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. The show will be on display through April 28. In keeping with the eco-friendly theme, there will also be a screening of the documentary “Saving Sea Turtles” at 7 p.m. that evening.
Saturday, April 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will lead a field trip to Altama Plantation. Those wishing to participate should meet at 7:30 a.m. at the entrance to the Wildlife Management Area on State Road 99 in north Glynn County. For more information, conctact Bob Sattelmeyer at 404-217-7082 or engrds@gsu.edu.
The Jekyll Island Book Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Beach Village on Jekyll Island. Multiple venues will feature author presentations and live music throughout the day. Authors will also offer presentations. For more information, visit jekyllisland.com/bookfestival.
America’s Boating Club is hosting a full day of boater skills training from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension building, 715 Bay St, Brunswick. The course, which includes lunch, will certify those born in 1998 or later for a boater license. The registration fee is $5. For more information contact, Mike Moye, mmoye@surfsouth.com, 229-454-6791.
Sunday, April 7
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an opening reception for artists Suzy and Steve Dmetruk from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. The exhibit will be on display through April 30. The cottage is open from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
Monday, April 8
The Linda Bobbitt Educational Foundation Inc. will host a fundraiser for its scholarship recipients from 5 to 9 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings in Brunswick. The local honorees are Morgan Dunn, Cerenity Roberson and Sabrina Luckey, all of Brunswick High School; Jordan McClinton and Hanay Waye, both of Glynn Academy. The public is invited to help support the students.
The Golden Isles Republican Women will hold its April meeting at 11:30 a.m., with the program starting promptly at noon, at Bonefish Grill in Retreat Plaza, St. Simons Island. The speakers will be the members of the Glynn County Legislative Delegation: Sen. William Ligon, Rep. Jeff Jones and Rep. Don Hogan. The cost is $20. Reservations are requested by Saturday. Those made be made by calling Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466, or by emailing Gloria Burns at gloriaburns@comcast.net
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will hold its final concert of the season, titled American Sounds, at 8 p.m. at the Brunswick High School auditorium. Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
Tuesday, April 9
Golden Isles Live will host Rob Verdi, a musician from Los Angels, who will perform along with 80 local high school students at 7:30 p.m. at the Glynn Academy auditorium. Verdi, who currently performs at Disney Land, is the creator of SAXsational, an entertainment program that mixes musical styles like jazz, swing and blues.
Wednesday, April 10
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at Golden Corral, Brunswick. For more information about joining the Woman’s Club or attending a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host an informational session about the Clean Water Act from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hop Soul Brewing, 2721 Warren Mason Blvd, Brunswick. Information on the effort to protect the regulations will be shared.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will show “About Elly” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, April 11
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host SAR member Steven Ford, who will discuss the Siege of Augusta in 1780 at 7 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring “The Princess Bride” at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theater in Brunswick. Indigo Coastal Shanty will provide the meals and Heather Heath will offer a talk about the film. Tickets for the film and meal are $18 each. Admission to the film alone is $7. Reservations are requested by April 8. For more information, call 912-262-6934 or visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Music
Today
Joe Watts, 5 p.m., The Rooftop at Ocean Lodge, St. Simons Island.
Lee O’Neal, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Joey Thigpen, 5:30 p.m., Blackwater Grill, Jekyll Island.
Noah Cothern and Jamie Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island.
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shack, Brunswick.
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island.
Jerry Gowen, 6:30 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Karaoke, 6:30 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick.
Peacock Mustard, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island.
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick.
DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island.
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick.
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island.
Pine Box Dwellers, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Monique Cothern, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island.
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Friday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess, Brunswick.
Matt Eckstine, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island.
Grains of Sand, noon, Blessing of the Fleet, Darien.
Noah Cothern, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Matt Eckstine, 4 p.m. Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island.
Tony Adams, 6 p.m., Public House, St. Simons Island.
Annie Akins, 6 p.m., J’s Boom Boom Room, Brunswick.
Don Drury, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Crescent.
Touch of Grey, 6:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Fred Kopp, 7 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island.
Noah Cothern, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island.
Thunderbird Blues Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Michael Hulett, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick.
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island.
Black Sheep Blues Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick.
Robby and Felix, 7:30 p.m., Echo at the King and Prince, St. Simons Island.
Jordon Matthew Young, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island.
Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island.
The Side Tones, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick.
LB Collective, 8 p.m., Mas Lounge, St. Simons Island.
Backbeat Boulevard, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Saturday
Richard Smith, 11:30 a.m., Salty’s, Jekyll Island.
Chris Rider Duo, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island.
Noah Cothern and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island.
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island.
Jeff Allyn Szwast, 3 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island.
Richard Smith, 3 p.m., The Beach House, Jekyll Island.
Michael Hulett, 5 p.m., Blessing of the Fleet, Darien.
Black Sheep Blues Band, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine.
Bill Lukitsch, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island.
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunwick.
Rider Duo, 7 p.m., MAS Lounge, St. Simons Island.
82 East Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick.
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
CP and the Shockers, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, St. Simons Island.
Young Americans, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island.
The Tams, 7 p.m., Blessing of the Fleet, Darien.
Squirt Gun, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island.
Annie Akins, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick.
Rare Creatures, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island.
Defunk, 8 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island.
Rider Trio, 8 p.m., Mas Lounge, St. Simons Island.
Bo Fox, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island.
Pawn Shop Junkies, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Sunday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Paul Ivey, 2 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine.
Fred Kopp, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island.
Eddie Pickett, 1 p.m., Salty’s, Jekyll Island.
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick.
Chris Rider Band, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Michael Brown , 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick.
Annie Akins, 7 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island.
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island.
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island.
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick.
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, Jekyll Island.
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island.