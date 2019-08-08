Today
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its Chautauga Lecture Series titled “Georgia Roots, National Influence: Four Noted Americans who have called Georgia Home.” It will begin with a lecture by Andrew Phillips, curator of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library in Staunton, Va. who will speak about Ellen Axon Wilson, who was born in Savannah and grew up in Rome. All lectures are held at 6 p.m. and will continue on Aug. 15, 22 and 29. The series is $50 for members and $95 for nonmembers. For more information and future lecture titles, visit www.coastalgeorgiahistory.org or call 912-634-7090.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, will host its Anything Goes exhibition with a reception to be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the center. It will feature a variety of works by different types of artists and mediums. It will be available for viewing until Sept. 13.
Saturday, Aug. 10
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The American Legion in Brunswick, 4470 US HW 17 N, Brunswick, holds weekly bingo games with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday at the post. The first game begins at 6:35 p.m. and all games cost $11. The jackpot is $800. Snacks are available. For more information, call 912-437-6415.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will present “Sordid Lives” by Del Shores at at 8 p.m. Aug. 10, 17 and 24. There will be a matinee show at 3 p.m. Aug. 11, 18 and 25. The cost is $25 per person. For reservations, call 912-280-0023 or visit www.soglogallery.com.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Golden Isles Arts & Humanities and the St. Simons African-American Heritage Coalition will present a program titled “Traditional Folks(s): The Ballad of Shirley Collins and Traditional Music of the Georgia Sea Islands” at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick.Tickets are $20 per person in advance; $25 per person at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the Ritz box office, 1530 Newcastle St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday or over the phone at 912-262-6934. For more information on Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Monday, Aug. 12
The Golden Isles Republican Women will hold its meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Bonefish Grill on St. Simons Island. The guest speakers will be Chairman Mike Browning of the Glynn County Board of Commissioners and County Manager Alan Ours. The cost is $20 per person which covers lunch. Guests are welcome. To make reservations, call Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or email Gloria Burns at gloriaburns@comcast.net. Reservations are due by Aug. 10.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
The Girl Scouts will host an information night at 6 p.m. at St. Simons, Golden Isles and Goodyear elementary schools. There will be another session at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at Oglethorpe Point, C.B. Greer and Glyndale elementary schools. There will also be a session from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick. Membership dues for the year are $25 per person. For more information, visit MOGSU.org.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Unon St., Brunswick, holds bingo games with doors opening at 5 p.m. every Tuesday night. Play starts at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $12 to play all games. Snacks and soft drinks are available for purchase.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Coastal Photographers Guild will holds its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The main presentation will be given by Savannah based, nature photographer, Georgia Walters. She will share her passion for storm photograph. Guests are welcome. For more information, go to coastalphotographersguild.com.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library located at Fort King George Historical Site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To schedule a visit to the archives on a day, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge. In addition, the Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Fort King George Historical Site’s Visitors’ Center. Visitors are welcome.
Music
Today
George Alread and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo at The King and Prince, St. Simons Island
The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shak, Brunswick
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Kellie Parr, 6 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Baby Backbeat, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m.,NANCY, St. Simons Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Chris Rider Trio, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Monique Cothern, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Tim Akins, 11:30 a.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Rider Duo, noon, Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island
Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., Willie Jewell’s Old School BBQ, Brunswick
Roy Gentry, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar & Grill, Darien
Black Sheep Blues Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Coco & His Nillaz, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
CP and The Shockers, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick
Midlife Chryslers, 7 p.m., Zachry’s Seafood Restaurant, Brunswick
Rider Trio, 7 p.m., Village Creek Landing, St. Simons Island
Fred McKinnon, 7 p.m., Echo at The King and Prince, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay Restaurant, St. Simons Island
The Den, 8 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Facility, Brunswick
The Jazz and Poetry Den, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Josh Johansson and Jaime Rowell, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 8 p.m., MAS Lounge, St. Simons Island
Young Americans, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island
Idle Hands, 9 p.m., The TreeBar at Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
The Pine Box Dwellers, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Saturday, August 10
Owen Plant, 11:30 a.m., Salty’s at The Westin, Jekyll Island
George Alread and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
The Island Kings, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Michael Brown, 3 p.m., Salty’s at The Westin, Jekyll Island
Full Moon Folk, 6 p.m., Hop Soul Brewery, Brunswick
Cumberland Sound, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Dexter Jones, 7 p.m., Echo at The King and Prince, St. Simons Island
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Roy Gentry & the Hired Guns, 8 p.m., Side Pockets, Brunswick
Touch of Grey, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay Restaurant, St. Simons Island
Lauren Marie Band, 8 p.m. Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Joey Tenuto, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Midlife Chryslers, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Young Americans, 10:30 p.m., Murphy’s Tavern, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Owen Plant, 1 p.m., Salty’s at The Westin, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 1 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess, Brunswick
Black Jack’s, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Josh Alves, 6 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Karaoke w/ Shawn & Misty McGee, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke hosted by DJ Sunn, 7 p.m., Mulligans, Brunswick
Open Mic, 8 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Wednesday
Island Gumbo, 6 p.m., the Wharf, Jekyll Island
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Jam and Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Karaoke Hosted by DJ Tina Rosario, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island