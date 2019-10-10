Today
The Southeast Georgia Health System will host Mammos & ManiCURES from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Outpatient Care Center, 2500 Starling St., at the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System. The same program will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Camden hospital’s conference center, 2000 Dan Proctor Dr., St. Marys. During the event, mammograms (with a physician’s order) will be offered, as will bra measurements, mini manicures and facials. Mammogram appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, call 855-275-7447.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
The Island Players will stage “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. There will be a 3 p.m. show Sunday. Tickets are $10 for students 18 and under, $15 for military and $25 for adults and can be purchased at the box office or theislandplayers.com.
ABBAMANIA has been rescheduled after Hurricane Dorian. The doors will open at 7 p.m. with the tribute band performing at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person and are available at www.southerngrown.com. Tickets previously purchased will be honored.
College of Coastal Georgia will host its Reaching for the Stars silent auction and scholarship gala at 6 p.m. at the campus center’s rooftop terrace. Tickets are $125 per person. They may be purchased at inauguration.ccga.edu. All proceeds benefit student scholarships. The event is part of the inauguration of the school’s sixth president, Michelle Johnston, PhD.
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter president Phil Callicutt will discuss Revolutionary War medicine at 7 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Friday, Oct. 11
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
The College of Coastal Georgia will host an Investiture Ceremony for Michelle R. Johnston, PhD. at 10:30 a.m. at the campus’ conference center. An alumni reception will be held at 6 p.m. at the rooftop terrace. For more information or to register, email advancement@ccga.edu.
Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy 99, Darien, will hold an Introduction to Letterpress workshop at 4 p.m.. Oct. 11 and 10 a.m. Oct. 12 and 13. The cost is $250. For details or to reserve a space, call 912-437-4473.
Saturday, Oct. 12
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society offers birding opportunities over the weekend. On Saturday, Lydia Thompson will offer talks from 8 a.m. to noon at the Jekyll Island Campground. On Sunday, Thompson will be at the Visitor’s Center on the Jekyll Island causeway, just before the toll booth, starting at 6 a.m., will hold her annual Big Sit, on the lookout for birds of the tidal marsh. Both sessions are open to the public.
The Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute’s Unity in Diversity Luncheon will be held at noon at the Island Jerk Shack, 5719 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The program is titled the “Life and Legacy of Anna Alexander,” presented by Dwala Nobles.
America’s Boating Club will host a full day of boater skills training from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension building, 715 Bay St, Brunswick. The registration fee is $5. For more information, contact Mike Moye at mmoye@surfsouth.com or 229-454-6791.
The Theatre By the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys, will host auditions for “A Storybook Christmas” at 10 a.m. The show will be performed Dec. 13 to 15. All ages including children are welcome. For details, email Barbara@stmarysmagazine.com.
The Risley Class of 1963 will hold its meeting at noon at Ole Times Country Buffet in Brunswick. For more information, call 912-265-9699.
Sunday, Oct. 13
The Golden Isles Singer-Songwriter Showcase will be held at 7 p.m. at Tipsy McSways in downtown Brunswick. Various local musicians will share their work. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
Monday, Oct. 14
The Golden Isles Republican Women will meet beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Bonefish Grill on St. Simons Island. Glynn County Police Chief John Powell and Randy Jordan, fire chief, will speak. The cost is $20. Reservations are due by Oct. Friday. Those may be made by calling 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Glynn Academy Class of 1953 will hold its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. at Old Times Country Buffet in Brunswick. All members of the class are welcome to come and socialize.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present its film series, featuring “Never Look Away,” a German film with English subtitles. It will be screened at 7 p.m. It is rated R. The $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, Oct. 17
The McIntosh County Art Association will host a watercolor bootcamp offered by professional painter Catherine Hillis from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien. The cost is $60 for association members and $75 for non-members. For more information, call 912-437-7711 or visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will offer a presentation by Barbara Stevenson on Faith Chapel’s “Adoration of the Christ Child” stained glass window, at 6:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Mosaic Museum, 100 Stable Road, Jekyll Island. It is open to the public.
Glynn Academy’s Class of 1952 will hold its monthly meeting at noon at Ole Times Country Buffet in Brunswick.
The Coastal Georgia Photographer’s Guild will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. Bill Lindsely will share his photos from around the world. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiaphotographersguild.com.
Music
Today
Uncle Dave Grffin, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Touch of Grey, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Jekyll Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Monique Cothren with Free Soul, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay Restaurant, St. Simons Island
Kellie Parr and Donna Frost, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams and Friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Young Americans, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Casey Mitchell, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Rider Trio, 6:30 p.m., Certified Burgers, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
The Island Kings, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Bill Lukitsch, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Jaime Rowell and Michael Brown, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Brandon Wheeler, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Pinebox Dwellers, 8 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island
Tonic Blue, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Jaime Walker and Levi Hamilton, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Annie Akin, 9 p.m., The Study at Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Mr. Frost, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Sidetones, Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Saturday
Island Kings, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Michael Brown, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Lee O’Neal, 5 p.m., Sunrise Grille, Jekyll Island
St. Simons Music Fall Showcase, 5:30 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island
Tie Dye Sunset, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Annie Akin, 7 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Matt Walsh Band, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Suzy and the Birddogs, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Big Al and the HeavyWeights, 8:30 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Monique Cothern and Free Soul, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Josh Nunn, noon, Bubba Garcias, St. Simons Island
Black Jack’s, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess, Brunswick
Aaron Lane, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien
Josh Alves, 5 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island
Morgan and Wagner, 5 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Chris Rider, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligans, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Jim Morgan, 4:30 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Wednesday
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.