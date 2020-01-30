Thursday, Jan. 30

An annual Spaghetti Dinner Benefit for the Coastal Georgia Honor Flight will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Brunswick American Legion Post No. 9, 4470 Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The suggested donation is $8 per plate, which may be eaten on site or taken home. For more information, contact Steven Hinson at 912-258-2033.

The Glynn Academy Players will stage RENT at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 through Feb. 1 at the Glynn Academy Auditorium, 1001 Mansfield St., Brunswick. Adult admission is $12 with students being admitted for $10. The play is rated PG-13. For tickets or more information, visit www.gaplayers.com.

The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore that is open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. It is open 1 to 4 p.m. from Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books range in price from 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.

Friday, Jan. 31

The Woodbine Opry, 205 Camden Ave, Woodbine, meets every week on Friday with gospel and bluegrass music. On Saturday, there will be gospel and country music plus dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The group operates a Facebook page with information. They may also be reached at 912-673-9609.

Saturday, Feb. 1

The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.

Risley High School Class of 1963 will meet at 2 p.m. in the Risley Alumni Building, 1800 Albany St., Brunswick.

Glynn Visual Arts will host the Art of Flight from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Museum Hangar, 1759 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. There will be flight themed cocktails, music, an aerial dance troupe and live music. Tickets are $150 per person. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.

Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.

The Brunswick Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A number of vendors will be on hand selling their wares. The market is held every Saturday of the month.

Sunday, Feb. 2

The Jekyll Arts Association will host a reception for a new exhibit from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. The show will feature Nancy Pitcher, painter, and A. Kelly Richard, polymer and paper sculptor. It will be available for viewing through February. Goodyear Cottage is open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Monday, Feb. 3

The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. Erica Gilman, owner of the Tinted Tide Pottery and Art Studio, will speak.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its author series featuring Cynthia Newberry Martin, author of “Tidal Flats” at 10:30 a.m. in room 103 of the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free to guild members and $10 for guests. To reserve a spot, visit litguildssi.org/events.

The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host Eat for a Cause from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Mellow Mushroom on St. Simons Island. A proceed of the sales for the evening will be donated to the organization.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening for its Black History Month exhibit, “Sankofa: If Stitches Could Talk.” A reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the center. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibit will be open through March 6.

College of Coastal Georgia will host its Coastal Scholars Showcase from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at the conference center. The community is invited to view the scholarly work of faculty and staff who remain engaged in their fields of study. Panelists will answer questions and a reception will follow Thursday’s discussions.

An Adult Crafting Hour will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 280 Gloucester St., Brunswick. February’s craft will be do-it-yourself sharpie mugs.

Whiskey, Wine and Wildlife — W3 will return to Jekyll Island Feb. 6 to 9. There will be a number of events that celebrate food, libations and nature. For a full list of events, visit www.whiskeywineandwildlife.com.

Music

Today

Chris Rider, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Karaoke Night at Tortuga Jacks, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island.

Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell 6 p.m., Echo at The King and Prince, St. Simons Island

Shannon “Saint” Lewis, 6 p.m., Hotel Simone, St. Simons Island

Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Shawn and Misty, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Jamie Walker and Levi Hamilton, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Tony Adams and Friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Friday

Bo Fox, 5 p.m., McCormick’s Grill, Jekyll Island

Chris Rider Trip, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island

Chris Rider Band, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Jeff Whitley, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Dexter Jones, 7 p.m., Echo at The King and Prince, St. Simons Island

Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza and Pub, Brunswick

Josh Kirkland Band, 7 p.m., Zachry’s Seafood and Steak, Brunswick

George Alread, 8 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island

Michael Hulett, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Island Garage Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Sidetone, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Saturday

Josh Nunn and Jaime Rowell, 5 p.m., Heritage Oaks Golf, Brunswick

Sundowner Motel, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Bluff 5 Band, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine

Bill Lukitsch, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

The Pine Box Dwellers, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Bo Fox, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Doink, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Rider Trio, 9 p.m., The Study at Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick

Sunday

Josh Nunn and Jaime Rowell, 11 a.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island

Chris Rider Band, noon, Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island

Fully Loaded, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Paul Ivey, 2 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine

Monday

Wee Pub Pickers, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

DJ Sunn Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s Bar, Brunswick

Donnie Nunn, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Tuesday

Joey Thigpen, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Wednesday

DJ Tina Rosario, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

