Thursday, Jan. 30
An annual Spaghetti Dinner Benefit for the Coastal Georgia Honor Flight will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Brunswick American Legion Post No. 9, 4470 Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The suggested donation is $8 per plate, which may be eaten on site or taken home. For more information, contact Steven Hinson at 912-258-2033.
The Glynn Academy Players will stage RENT at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 through Feb. 1 at the Glynn Academy Auditorium, 1001 Mansfield St., Brunswick. Adult admission is $12 with students being admitted for $10. The play is rated PG-13. For tickets or more information, visit www.gaplayers.com.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore that is open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. It is open 1 to 4 p.m. from Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books range in price from 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
Friday, Jan. 31
The Woodbine Opry, 205 Camden Ave, Woodbine, meets every week on Friday with gospel and bluegrass music. On Saturday, there will be gospel and country music plus dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The group operates a Facebook page with information. They may also be reached at 912-673-9609.
Saturday, Feb. 1
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Risley High School Class of 1963 will meet at 2 p.m. in the Risley Alumni Building, 1800 Albany St., Brunswick.
Glynn Visual Arts will host the Art of Flight from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Museum Hangar, 1759 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. There will be flight themed cocktails, music, an aerial dance troupe and live music. Tickets are $150 per person. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The Brunswick Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A number of vendors will be on hand selling their wares. The market is held every Saturday of the month.
Sunday, Feb. 2
The Jekyll Arts Association will host a reception for a new exhibit from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. The show will feature Nancy Pitcher, painter, and A. Kelly Richard, polymer and paper sculptor. It will be available for viewing through February. Goodyear Cottage is open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
Monday, Feb. 3
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. Erica Gilman, owner of the Tinted Tide Pottery and Art Studio, will speak.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its author series featuring Cynthia Newberry Martin, author of “Tidal Flats” at 10:30 a.m. in room 103 of the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free to guild members and $10 for guests. To reserve a spot, visit litguildssi.org/events.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host Eat for a Cause from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Mellow Mushroom on St. Simons Island. A proceed of the sales for the evening will be donated to the organization.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Thursday, Feb. 6
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening for its Black History Month exhibit, “Sankofa: If Stitches Could Talk.” A reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the center. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibit will be open through March 6.
College of Coastal Georgia will host its Coastal Scholars Showcase from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at the conference center. The community is invited to view the scholarly work of faculty and staff who remain engaged in their fields of study. Panelists will answer questions and a reception will follow Thursday’s discussions.
An Adult Crafting Hour will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 280 Gloucester St., Brunswick. February’s craft will be do-it-yourself sharpie mugs.
Whiskey, Wine and Wildlife — W3 will return to Jekyll Island Feb. 6 to 9. There will be a number of events that celebrate food, libations and nature. For a full list of events, visit www.whiskeywineandwildlife.com.
Music
Today
Chris Rider, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Karaoke Night at Tortuga Jacks, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island.
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell 6 p.m., Echo at The King and Prince, St. Simons Island
Shannon “Saint” Lewis, 6 p.m., Hotel Simone, St. Simons Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Shawn and Misty, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Jamie Walker and Levi Hamilton, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams and Friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Friday
Bo Fox, 5 p.m., McCormick’s Grill, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider Trip, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider Band, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Jeff Whitley, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Dexter Jones, 7 p.m., Echo at The King and Prince, St. Simons Island
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza and Pub, Brunswick
Josh Kirkland Band, 7 p.m., Zachry’s Seafood and Steak, Brunswick
George Alread, 8 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Michael Hulett, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Island Garage Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Sidetone, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Saturday
Josh Nunn and Jaime Rowell, 5 p.m., Heritage Oaks Golf, Brunswick
Sundowner Motel, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Bluff 5 Band, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Bill Lukitsch, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
The Pine Box Dwellers, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Bo Fox, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Doink, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Rider Trio, 9 p.m., The Study at Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Sunday
Josh Nunn and Jaime Rowell, 11 a.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Chris Rider Band, noon, Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Fully Loaded, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Paul Ivey, 2 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Monday
Wee Pub Pickers, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
DJ Sunn Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s Bar, Brunswick
Donnie Nunn, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Wednesday
DJ Tina Rosario, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island