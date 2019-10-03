Thursday, Oct. 3
The Island Players will stage “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3, 4 and 5 at the Casino on St. Simons Island. There will be a matinée at 3 p.m. Oct. 6. It will continue at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 11 and 12 with a 3 p.m. Oct. 13 show. There will be a 7:30 p.m. show Oct. 17 to 19 and a 3 p.m. Oct. 20 show. Tickets are $10 for students 18 and under, $15 for military and $25 for adults and can be purchased at the box office or theislandplayers.com.
Saturday, Oct. 5
“Across the Water: The Gifts We Bring,” a play by Brunswick native Burnell Williams, will be staged at 6 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The story centers on an African family’s enslavement. There will also be music and dancing. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the Ritz, from cast members or by calling Williams at 912-264-4643.
Firebox BBQ on the Bluff. Which ishosted by Southern Soul, the food festival will return to the live oak laden grove at Gascoigne on St. Simons Island. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. There will be samplings provided by food vendors from throughout the region, as well as entertainment. Tickets are $65 per person. For more information, visit ssbbqfirebox.com.
A Web of Fears Haunted Forest Trail Walk and Fundraiser will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at 3307 Grantham Road in Jesup. The trail will be open Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Tickets can be purchased at weboffears.com or at the gate. The cost is $10. Proceeds benefit 200 Club of the Coastal Empire, a nonprofit that serves families of fallen peace officers.
A Tribute of Love, a benefit for Shannon Lemmon, Austin Rogers and Tracy Clark, will be held at 5 p.m. at the Glynn Academy Auditorium. Each of the honorees is battling some form of cancer. Atlanta’s Shades of Pink Breast Cancer Choir will perform. A brunch will also be held the following day, from 2 to 4 p.m., Oct. 6 at Bennie’s Red Barn. For more information, call 912-638-2844.
CoastFest, sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources, will be held at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. More than 70 environmental and educational vendors and displays will be on hand.
Bets for Pets, a casino night fundraiser, will be held at 7 p.m. at the Railway Depot, 315 Plant Ave., Waycross. The cost is $30 per person or $50 per couple. For more information or for tickets, call 912-288-1140.
Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners and Glynn County Animal Control will hold a Home for the Animals adoption day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1965 Glynn Avenue, Brunswick. For more information, contact James Vivenzio at 912-267-0054.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Rhythm on the River, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Tie Dyed Sunset will perform. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy.
Ashantilly’s Ice Cream Churn-off has been rescheduled. It will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the historic site at 15591 Ga. Hwy 99, Darien. There will be tastings, a raffle and live music. A $5 donation is requested and attendees should bring, their own chairs. For more information, call 912-437-4473.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an opening for a new exhibit from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the historic district on Jekyll Island. The artists featured will be Ann Kemp, photographer, and Denise Murphy, who creates fused glass pieces. It will be on display through October. For more information, visit www.jekyllartists.com.
Monday, Oct. 7
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series who will share their newest book “Ribbons of Scarlet: A Novel of the French Revolution.” The program will begin at 7 p.m. in room 108 in the Casino on St. Simon Island. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To make a reservation, visit litguildssi.org/events.
The Linda Bobbitt Educational Foundation Inc. will host a fundraiser from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at Pizza Inn at 3461 Cypress Mill Road, Brunswick. The proceeds will go toward scholarships.
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will be meeting at 3 p.m. at the Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. After a brief business meeting, the program is an invitation to “Show and Share” finished or work, in progress.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the Susan Shipman Building, which is in the parking lot of the DNR Building at the foot of the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick. Kate Tweedy, ecological coordinator on Little St. Simons Island, will talk about various projects. The public is invited.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
A free screening of “Under Our Skin 2: Emergence” will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino Theater. It centers on lyme disease. For more information, visit www.underourskin.com.
Thursday, Oct. 10
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick.
ABBAMANIA has been rescheduled after Hurricane Dorian. The doors will open at 7 p.m. with the tribute band performing at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person and are available at www.southerngrown.com. Tickets previously purchased will be honored.
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter president Phil Callicutt will discuss “Revolutionary War Medicine” at 7 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its Cinema Gourmet program beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theater, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The film will be “The Night of the Hunter” from 1955. Heather Heath will give a talk about the film prior to the screening. The meal will be prepared by Indigo Coastal Shanty. Tickets are $18 for the film and food. They are $7 for the movie alone. The deadline for ticket purchase is Oct. 7. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Friday, Oct. 11
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy., 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
Ashantilly center, 15591 Ga. Hwy 99, Darien, will hold an Introduction to Letterpress workshop at 4 p.m.. Oct. 11 and 10 a.m. Oct. 12 and 13. The cost is $250. For details or to reserve a space, call 912-437-4473.
Saturday, Oct. 12
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society offers birding opportunities on Oct. 12 and 13. On Saturday, Lydia Thompson will offer talks from 8 a.m. to noon at the Jekyll Island Campground. On Sunday, Thompson will be at the Visitor’s Center on the Jekyll Island causeway, just before the toll booth, starting at 6 a.m., will hold her annual Big Sit. Both sessions are open to the public.
The Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute’s monthly meeting at noon at the Island Jerk Shack, 5719 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The program is titled the “Life and Legacy of Anna Alexander: A Timeless Manifestation of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount” to be presented by Dwala Nobles.
America’s Boating Club will host a full day of boater skills from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension building, 715 Bay St, Brunswick. The course will certify participants for a boater’s license. The registration fee is $5. For more information, contact Mike Moye at mmoye@surfsouth.com or 229-454-6791.
The Theatre By the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys, will host auditions for “A Storybook Christmas” at 10 a.m. The show will be performed Dec. 13 to 15. All ages are welcome. For details, email Barbara@stmarysmagazine.com.
Music
Thursday
George Alread and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shak, Brunswick
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 6:30 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 6 :30 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Monique Cothern and Free Soul, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Karaoke in the park plus Idle Hands, 5 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
The Throwbacks, 5 p.m., Sunrise Grille, Jekyll Island
Lauren Marie Band, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Annie Akins, 6 p.m., the Boom Boom Room, Brunswick
Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., Willie Jewels BBQ, Brunswick
Levi Moore, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Chris Rider, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Thunderbird Blues Band, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Roby and Felix, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
The Vibe, 8 p.m., Mas Lounge, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Suzy and the Bird Dogs, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island
Saturday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Chris Rider, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Idle Hands, 7 p.m.., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Joe Collins, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Michahlan Boney and Scott Bachman, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Suzy and the Bird Dogs, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 8 p.m., Brogen’s North, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Michael Ritchie, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Annie Akin, 4:30 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pup Beach, Jekyll Island
Wednesday
LaDon Drury, 5 p.m., Hampton Inn, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island