Today
The Linda Bobbit Educational Foundation Inc. will host a fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. at Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 712 Glynn Isles, Brunswick. The funds will go toward scholarships for students.
A Wildlife Animal Show featuring Michael Rossi will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Ages 3 to 12 are welcome.
The Island Players will stage Disney’s “Mulan Jr.” as its youth summer project. Showings will be held at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. There will be 3:30 p.m. show at Saturday and Sunday. All of the productions will be held at the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for students and $8 for children 12 and under.
Georgia Department of Labor, 2517 Tara Lane, Brunswick, will host a free lunch and learn seminar from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The topic will be Resources for Social Security Disability Benefits. Reservations are required and are due today. To reserve a space, call 912-264-7287.
Friday, July 26
The Casual Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. All adults interested in playing Scrabble are welcome.
A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Children up to 2 years old and their guardians are welcome.
The Island Players will stage Disney’s “Mulan Jr.” as its youth summer project. Showings will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There will be 3:30 p.m. show at Saturday and Sunday. All of the productions will be held at the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for students and $8 for children 12 and under.
Saturday, July 27
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
Milk Carton on a String, a nonprofit arts program in Haiti, will present “Tewayaj” will be staged at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are currently on sale and cost $25 each and may be purchased online or at the Ritz. Those simply wanting to donate to the cause may also make those online at www.milkcartononastring.com.
Sunday, July 28
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host a celebration for those who worked to save and restore Twitty Park on St. Simons Island. The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on the north side of the park. Food will be provided by Southern Soul.
Monday, July 29
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Andrew Lawler at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. Lawler is the author of “The Secret Token: My Obsession and the Search for the Lost Colony of Roanoke.” It is $10 for nonmembers. To make a reservation, visit litguildssi.org/events.
The Experienced Scrabblers’ Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy playing Scrabble are welcome.
Tuesday, July 30
A Universe of Stories Movie Day will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Children’s movies will be shared.
A Spanish for Kids Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Rising third grade and above are welcome.
The Young Adult Tabletop Game Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Games like Dungeons and Dragons will be played. The group meets on the last Tuesday of each month.
A Conversational Spanish class will be held at 6:15 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults and teens are welcome.
Wednesday, July 31
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
“Take me to your Readers,” with Tommy Johns, will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. The children’s show will include puppets.
A Tenant’s Rights Workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program will cover a variety of topics concerning landlord and tenant law. It is held every Wednesday. It is free and offered by the Georgia Bar Foundation.
Music
Today
Baby Backbeat, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
George Alread and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Jerk Shak, Brunswick
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Pine Box Dwellers, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Monique Cothren, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Chris Rider Band, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Friday
Josh Johnasson and Jaime Rowell, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Brett Browning, 3 p.m., Sunrise Grill, Jekyll Island
Pier Pressure, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Keenan Carter, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien
Tie Dyed Sunset, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., Village Creek Landing, St. Simons Island
Rider, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Rider with Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Aaron Lane, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Midlife Chryslers, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Suzy and the Birddogs, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Winged Mercury, 8 p.m., SoGlo Gallery, Brunswick
Free Spirit Orchestra, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
The Pine Box Dwellers, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Annie Akins, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Josh Kirkland and Rick Joyce, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Saturday
Chris Rider, 11:30 a.m., Salty’s at the Westin, Jekyll Island
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Black Sheep Band, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Uncle Dave Griffin, 2 p.m., Sea Palms Resort, St. Simons Island
Jeff Allyn Swast, 3 p.m., Salty’s, Jekyll Island
Brett Browning, 3 p.m., Sunrise Grill, Jekyll Island
DeFunk, 6 p.m., Davis Love Grill, St. Simons Island
The Island Kings, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Thunderbird, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Bill Lukitsch, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Rider, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Squirt Gun, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Rhonda and the Relics, 12:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Michaele Hannemann, 1 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Michael Brown, 1 p.m., Salty’s, Jekyll Island
Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien
Chris Rider Band, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
George Alread and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick
Open Mic, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Jim Morgan, 4:30 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m. Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Multiple bands, 7 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Wednesday
Island Gumbo, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Jam and Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island