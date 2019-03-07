Today
The Georgia Elvis Festival will return with an opening event at The Blue Door in downtown Brunswick. It will be for ticket holders only. The festival will continue with events throughout the weekend in and around downtown Brunswick. For tickets and a complete schedule, visit georgiaelvisfestival.com.
An organizational meeting for the Georgia Sea Island Festival will be held at 6 p.m. at the Harrington School, 291 S. Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. Those interested in volunteering at the event should attend. The Georgia Sea Island Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 11 at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild will host its Meet the Author event featuring June McCash who will discuss her book, “Eleanor’s Daughter” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org.
Friday, March 8
The Island Players will stage “The Savannah Sipping Society,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There will be a matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, www.theislandplayers.com.
The Georgia Elvis Festival competition will begin at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. The cost is $29 per person and weekend passes are also available. At 4:30 p.m., Elvis Tribute Artists will perform in pocket parks in downtown Brunswick for free. “Elvis: The Next Generation” will be held at 8 p.m. at the Ritz. The cost is $50. An after party will follow for ticket holders at Coastal Kitchen on St. Simons Island. For tickets and a complete schedule, visit georgiaelvisfestival.com.
The 45th Annual Jekyll Island Arts Association will host the Jekyll Island Arts Festival daily, Friday to Sunday at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. On Friday and Saturday, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
Saturday, March 9
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
The Georgia Elvis Festival competition will begin at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. The cost is $29 per person and weekend passes are also available. At 4:30 p.m. Elvis Tribute Artists will perform in pocket parks in downtown Brunswick for free. A Night with Elvis will be held at 8 p.m. at the Ritz. The cost is $50. An after party for ticket holders will be held at The Blue Door in Brunswick. For tickets and a complete schedule, visit georgiaelvisfestival.com.
The Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute will host its Unity in Diversity Luncheon at noon at the Island Jerk Shack 5719 Altama Ave., Brunswick. In honor of Women’s History Month, the guests will be local inspiring women.
The Brunswick Chapter of The Links Inc. will host its 5th Annual Women’s Empowerment Workshop 2019. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brunswick High School, 3885 Altama Ave. The cost is $10. To register, visit the Evite event online.
Glynn County Republican Party will host its Precinct Mass Meetings to elect delegates, alternates and precinct officers to the Glynn County Republican Party convention. The meeting will begin with registration at 8:15 a.m. followed by the meeting at 9 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. The convention will follow at 10 a.m. All attendees will be required to pay a $15 fee to cover the convention costs. For more information, contact Ginny Hall, chair of the Glynn County Republican Party at glynngagop@gmail.com.
The Jekyll Island Turtle Crawl will begin with the first race at 8 a.m. on Jekyll Island. There will be a 5K and 10K as well as a fun run. To register, visit jekyllisland.com/turtlecrawl.
Sunday, March 10
The Shoreline Dance Club will host a tea dance with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brunswick Shrine Club, 3955 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. The cost is $40 per person for members and $50 for guests. Reservations are required. To make those or for more information, call 912-638-2249.
The Georgia Elvis Festival’s Gospel Event will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. The cost is $29 per person and weekend passes are also available. The final day’s competition will begin at 1 p.m. at the Ritz. The cost is $29. A wrap party will follow at 5 p.m. at Arte Pizza in Brunswick. For tickets and a complete schedule, visit georgiaelvisfestival.com.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and St. Simons Public Library will host guest speaker Hesper Montford, preservation specialist at the Marshes of Glynn-Brunswick Library, who will explain how to preserve old photos and artifacts. He will speak from 2 to 4 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Monday, March 11
The Golden Isles Republican Women will host its March meeting, beginning at 11:45 a.m. at Bonefish Grill in Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Ginger Howard, Georgia’s National Republican Committeewoman. The cost is $20. Advance reservations are requested by Saturday. Those may be made by calling Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466, or by emailing Gloria Burns at gloriaburns@comcast.net.
Tuesday, March 12
Relay for Life Glynn County will celebrate 25 years with a dinner at 6 p.m. at Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick. The program will honor cancer survivors and caregivers. To register, call Ingrid Bennett at 912-602-9343.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library will host “The Art of Origami,” a workshop for young adults, at 2 p.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino. It is linked to a Coastal Symphony of Georgia performance coming in April, where the musicians will play “How to Relax with Origami.”
Music
Today
Joe Watts, 5 p.m., the Rooftop at Ocean Lodge, St. Simons Island.
Lee O’Neal, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island.
Kevin Bennett, 6 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island.
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Island Jerk, Brunswick.
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island.
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
The Vibe, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island.
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick.
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island.
Pine Box Dwellers, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick.
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island.
DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II Casino, Brunswick.
Monique Cothern, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island.
Keith Dean and Joey Thigpen, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island.
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Friday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Owen Plant, 3 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island.
Kellie Parr, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Crescent.
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island.
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island.
The Vibe, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island.
Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick.
Thunderbird, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick.
Tony Adams, 7 p.m., Public House at Sea Palms, St. Simons Island.
Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island.
Electric Voodoo, 8 p.m., Blue Door, Brunswick.
Pierce Edens, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island.
The Pine Box Dwellers, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island.
3 Day Weekend, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Beau and the Burners, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick.
Saturday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II Casino, Brunswick.
Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island.
Jamie Walker, 3 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island.
TRIBUTE Allman Brothers, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island.
Black Sheep Blues Band, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Waycross.
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Zachary’s, Brunswick.
Kevin Jackson and Jamie Rowell, 7 p.m, Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island.
82 East Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick.
Touch of Grey, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island.
Joe Collins, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island.
Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island.
CP and the Shockers, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick.
Bonnie Blue, 10:30 p.m., Murphy’s Tavern, St. Simons Island.
Sunday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, St. Simons Island.
Paul Ivey, 1 p.m. Captain Stan’s, Woodbine.
Chris Rider Band, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick.
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick.
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island.
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack, Jekyll Island.
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick.
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick.
Karaoke, 8 p.m, Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island.
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Wednesday
Tim Akins, 4 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island.
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island.
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.