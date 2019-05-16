Today
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for Thread + Ink, an exhibition featuring several fiber and print artists from Georgia State University and the Atlanta College of Art. An opening reception will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the center. Light refreshments will be served.
The Glynn Dems will host a night of laughs and inspiration with Rabbi Robert Haas to benefit the Glynn County Democratic Committee at 6:30 p.m. at Castaways Lounge, 233 Edwards Plaza, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $20 and may be ordered online at www.glynndems.org or purchased at the door.
The Coastal Photographers’ Guild will host its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts Center, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. Bob Kelterborn, an award winning photographer, will describe editing tools and post processing techniques. Visit coastalphotographersguild.com for more details. Guests are welcome.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library located at Fort King George historical site will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To schedule a visit to the archives on a day other than the scheduled time, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge for the use of the archives. The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will also hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Fort King George historical site’s visitors’ center. All are welcome.
Friends of Jekyll Island will host Robin White, volunteer with the Coastal Georgia Historical Society. She will speak about “The Romance and Reality of the St. Simons Light” at 6:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Presbyterian Church, 475 N. Riverview Dr., Jekyll Island. The public is invited to this free program and refreshments will be served.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will host a fish fry luncheon at noon at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The meal costs $8. It also hosts bingo at 6:45 p.m. each Tuesday night at the lodge. These events are open to the public.
Saturday, May 18
A Death Cafe an intentional, nondenominational program designed to talk about death in an open way, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the United Universalists, 1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick. For more information, email deathcafebrunswick@gmail.com.
The Marsh Studio, 1258 Blue Heron Lane, Darien, will host Canopy Reunion V at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 children 12 and under. Reservations are available online at www.themarshstudio.com.
The St. Marys Railroad will host a Circus Train at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. May 18 and 25. Tickets are $20 for adults; $14 for kids 12 and under. Kids 2 and under ride free on laps. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stmarysrailroad.com.
The Golden Isles Woodworkers and Woodturners will display works for show and sale at 1 p.m. in the Sea Palms Coastal Realty parking lot at 5445 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Admission is free.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, May 19
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host A Little Light Music at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The concerts will run throughout the summer. The first performance will be The Tams. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Preserve Brunswick’s Preservation Pedal will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1105 Union St., Brunswick.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the St. Simons Public Library will host Denise Barrett Olson, president of the St. Augustine Genealogical Society from 2 to 4 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casio, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. She will present a program on how to use FamilySearch.org. It is free and open to the public.
Tuesday, May 21
No Kill Glynn County will host a Meow-Meow & Bow-Wow Bingo fundraiser at 5 p.m. Mellow Mushroom on St. Simons Island. There is no cost other than that of an individual’s meal with a portion of the proceeds going to a the nonprofit.
Wednesday, May 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will host Mike Griffin, Georgia Baptist Mission Board’s public affairs representative. The club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 US Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The meeting will start at noon. The luncheon cost is $16. It is open to the public. Reservations are due by May 17. Contact Christy Rainey at 912-506-7737 or Belinda Wells at 912-223- 5542 or bgcwells@comcast.net.
Thursday, May 23
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host an opening for Motte Thomas from 6 to 8 p.m. at the gallery. It will be on display through July 2.
Friday, May 24
The Golden Isle Chapter of the AARP will hold its regular meeting at noon with lunch taking place at 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral Restaurant, 114 Golden Isle Plaza, Brunswick.
Saturday, May 25
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Music
Today
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Club Hotel, Jekyll Island
Morgan and Wagner, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
The Island Kings, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Electric Owl, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
James Mason and Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Morgan and Wagner, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Owen Plant, 7 p.m., Wake Up Coffee, St. Simons Island
Monique Cothern, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Jamie Walker and Levi Hamilton, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Friday
Chris Rider, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Jaime Rowell, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island
Owen Plant and Pace Conner, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island
Michael Brown, 4 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island
Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., Willie Jewel’s Old School BBQ, Brunswick
Jeff Whitley, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
The Vibe, 7 p.m., Sapelo Crow, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, St. Simons Island
Tonic Blue, 8 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Michael Hulett, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
The Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Squirt Gun, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Saturday
Joey Thigpen, 11:30 a.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Matt Walsin, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Josh Johansson and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jeykll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Matt Walsin, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Travis Brown, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
George Alread, 3 p.m., Salty’s, Jekyll Island
Jaime Renee Walker, 4 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island
Cumberland Sound, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Bluff 5 Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Sidestone, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
John Belt, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Annie Akins, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Suzy and the Birddogs, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Thunderbirds, 8 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Heart of Pine, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island
Kellie Parr, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Pam Taylor and the Flying Vs, 8:45 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
The Red Shed Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Black Jacks, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, St. Simons Island
Fred Kopp, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil and Gourmet, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Michael Brown, 1 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien
Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Jaime Rowell and George Alread, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mullingan’s, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m,., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island.