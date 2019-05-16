Today

Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for Thread + Ink, an exhibition featuring several fiber and print artists from Georgia State University and the Atlanta College of Art. An opening reception will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the center. Light refreshments will be served.

The Glynn Dems will host a night of laughs and inspiration with Rabbi Robert Haas to benefit the Glynn County Democratic Committee at 6:30 p.m. at Castaways Lounge, 233 Edwards Plaza, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $20 and may be ordered online at www.glynndems.org or purchased at the door.

The Coastal Photographers’ Guild will host its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts Center, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. Bob Kelterborn, an award winning photographer, will describe editing tools and post processing techniques. Visit coastalphotographersguild.com for more details. Guests are welcome.

The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library located at Fort King George historical site will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To schedule a visit to the archives on a day other than the scheduled time, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge for the use of the archives. The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will also hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Fort King George historical site’s visitors’ center. All are welcome.

Friends of Jekyll Island will host Robin White, volunteer with the Coastal Georgia Historical Society. She will speak about “The Romance and Reality of the St. Simons Light” at 6:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Presbyterian Church, 475 N. Riverview Dr., Jekyll Island. The public is invited to this free program and refreshments will be served.

The Brunswick Elks Lodge will host a fish fry luncheon at noon at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The meal costs $8. It also hosts bingo at 6:45 p.m. each Tuesday night at the lodge. These events are open to the public.

Saturday, May 18

A Death Cafe an intentional, nondenominational program designed to talk about death in an open way, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the United Universalists, 1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick. For more information, email deathcafebrunswick@gmail.com.

The Marsh Studio, 1258 Blue Heron Lane, Darien, will host Canopy Reunion V at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 children 12 and under. Reservations are available online at www.themarshstudio.com.

The St. Marys Railroad will host a Circus Train at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. May 18 and 25. Tickets are $20 for adults; $14 for kids 12 and under. Kids 2 and under ride free on laps. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stmarysrailroad.com.

The Golden Isles Woodworkers and Woodturners will display works for show and sale at 1 p.m. in the Sea Palms Coastal Realty parking lot at 5445 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Admission is free.

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.

Sunday, May 19

The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host A Little Light Music at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The concerts will run throughout the summer. The first performance will be The Tams. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.

Preserve Brunswick’s Preservation Pedal will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1105 Union St., Brunswick.

The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the St. Simons Public Library will host Denise Barrett Olson, president of the St. Augustine Genealogical Society from 2 to 4 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casio, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. She will present a program on how to use FamilySearch.org. It is free and open to the public.

Tuesday, May 21

No Kill Glynn County will host a Meow-Meow & Bow-Wow Bingo fundraiser at 5 p.m. Mellow Mushroom on St. Simons Island. There is no cost other than that of an individual’s meal with a portion of the proceeds going to a the nonprofit.

Wednesday, May 22

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.

The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will host Mike Griffin, Georgia Baptist Mission Board’s public affairs representative. The club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 US Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The meeting will start at noon. The luncheon cost is $16. It is open to the public. Reservations are due by May 17. Contact Christy Rainey at 912-506-7737 or Belinda Wells at 912-223- 5542 or bgcwells@comcast.net.

Thursday, May 23

SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host an opening for Motte Thomas from 6 to 8 p.m. at the gallery. It will be on display through July 2.

Friday, May 24

The Golden Isle Chapter of the AARP will hold its regular meeting at noon with lunch taking place at 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral Restaurant, 114 Golden Isle Plaza, Brunswick.

Saturday, May 25

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.

Music

Today

Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Jerk Shack, Brunswick

Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Club Hotel, Jekyll Island

Morgan and Wagner, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

The Island Kings, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Electric Owl, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

James Mason and Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island

Morgan and Wagner, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Owen Plant, 7 p.m., Wake Up Coffee, St. Simons Island

Monique Cothern, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Jamie Walker and Levi Hamilton, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Friday

Chris Rider, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Jaime Rowell, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island

Owen Plant and Pace Conner, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island

Michael Brown, 4 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island

Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., Willie Jewel’s Old School BBQ, Brunswick

Jeff Whitley, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien

Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

The Vibe, 7 p.m., Sapelo Crow, Brunswick

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, St. Simons Island

Tonic Blue, 8 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick

Michael Hulett, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

The Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Squirt Gun, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick

Saturday

Joey Thigpen, 11:30 a.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island

Matt Walsin, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Josh Johansson and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island

Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jeykll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island

Matt Walsin, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Travis Brown, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

George Alread, 3 p.m., Salty’s, Jekyll Island

Jaime Renee Walker, 4 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island

Cumberland Sound, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick

Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Bluff 5 Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick

Sidestone, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

John Belt, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Annie Akins, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick

Suzy and the Birddogs, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Thunderbirds, 8 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

Heart of Pine, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island

Kellie Parr, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Pam Taylor and the Flying Vs, 8:45 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick

The Red Shed Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Sunday

Black Jacks, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, St. Simons Island

Fred Kopp, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil and Gourmet, St. Simons Island

Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Michael Brown, 1 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island

Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien

Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Jaime Rowell and George Alread, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Monday

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mullingan’s, Brunswick

Open Mic Night, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Tuesday

Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m,., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island.

