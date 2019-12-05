Today
Holiday BedLam, benefiting Operation Bed spread, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mullet Bay on St. Simons Island. Suzy and the Birddogs will perform. Tickets are $25 per person, available at the door.
The Merry Artists Market, sponsored by Jekyll Island Art Association, will feature a demonstration by the Pottery Guild from noon to 4 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage, Jekyll Island. Regular hours continue from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Friday, Dec. 6
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening for its annual Students’ Show at 5 p.m. at the Wilcox Gallery in the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. It will take place during the monthly First Friday event.
No Kill Glynn County will host a Yappy Hour from 6 to 8:30 p.m. outside of Tipsy McSway’s in downtown Brunswick. There will be games for canines and prizes. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit.
Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy 99, Darien, will host a Christmas open house from 6 to 8 p.m. at the site. The Highland Singers will perform. Visitors are asked to bring an unwrapped Christmas gift for a child.
Saturday, Dec. 7
The Brunswick Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A number of vendors will be on hand selling their wares. The market is held every Saturday of the month.
Glynn Visual Arts will host its Mistletoe Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. There will be more than 60 artisans sharing their wares. There will also be a pooch parade at 11 a.m. Dec. 7.
The Cassina Garden Club will host its annual bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the tabby cabins, 1195 Arthur Moore Dr., St. Simons Island. There will be baked goods, jams, condiments, flowering bulbs and decorative greenery for sale. The historic cabins will also be open for tours.
CASA’s 10 anniversary Jingle All the Way race will be held at 9 a.m. at Great Dunes Park on Jekyll Island. There are two courses — a 5K and a one mile fun run. To sign up, visit www.casaglynn.org/jingle-race.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host Georgia author William Rawlings from 2 to 4 p.m. for its Author Signing Series. Rawlings has published six novels and three history books set in the South.
The third annual #EndTheStigma Toy Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Golden Isles Olive Oil in Redfern Village on St. Simons Island. Holiday characters will be on hand and new, unwrapped toys will be collected for the Southeast Georgia Health System’s pediatric ward.
The Brunswick Christmas Parade will be held along the streets of downtown. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park, then will proceed down Gloucester Street, ending at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
The Holly Jolly Jekyll Parade will be moving through the historic district beginning at 5:30 p.m. beginning at the Jekyll Island Golf Course, heading west on Captain Wylly Road, south on Old Plantation Road to Stable Road, then along Pier Road to Sans Souci. It will end on the main lawn around the large tree. Santa will light the while holiday music, food trucks and shopping along Pier Road will be available.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host its 39th annual Hofwyl Plantation Christmas from 6 to 9 p.m. at the site. The cost ranges between $5 and $10. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Merry Movies, hosted by the American Cancer Society Victory Board, will begin at 9 a.m. with Santa followed by “Elf” and “Mickey’s Christmas Carol” at Island Cinema. Tickets are $10. Children can wear pajamas for photos with St. Nick.
Magnolia Garden Club will host its annual Brunswick Christmas Tour of Homes will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Brunswick. The bake sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. They are available at Dot and Army, 1426 Newcastle St., Brunswick and G.J. Ford, 600 Sea Island Road, St. Simons Island. They will also be available at the church on the date.
The Jekyll Arts Association will host its Merry Artist Market featuring author Pamela Bauerl Mueller from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m and from 4 to 7 p.m. in Goodyear Cottage. Her most recent book is “Fly, Fly Away,” the true story of the Pedro Pan children.
Sunday, Dec. 8
The Golden Isles Youth Orchestra’s Chamber Ensemble will play holiday at Marsh’s Edge Retirement Community, 136 Marsh’s e Lane, St. Simons Island. The gate will open at 4:30 p.m. and the concert will end at 6 p.m. It is free and open to all.
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will present a family Christmas piano recital by Terry Readdick at 4 p.m. at the Christ Church Frederica Parish Hall. The program will include familiar pieces ranging from “Joy to the World” to Jingle Bells” with updated, creative arrangements and seldom heard piano selections from “The Nutcracker.” Tickets are $35 adults and $10 children. For more information, contact Janice Lamattina at lamattina2@comcast.net or coastalsymphyonyofgeorgia.
The Merry Artists Market, sponsored by Jekyll Island Art Association, features Arline Maxson from noon to 4 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage, Jekyll Island. Regular hours for the market, which includes handmade holiday items, will continue from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Music
Today
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Josh Kirkland and Sam Nunn, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Tim Akins, noon, Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
DJ Clovis, 5 p.m., Island Jerk, Brunswick
Uncle Dave Griffin, 5 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Annie Akins, 6 p.m., the Boom Boom Room, Brunswick
Lauren Marie, 6 p.m., The Fish Dock Bar and Grill, St. Simons Island
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m. The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
DeFunk, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Levi Moore, 7 p.m., Echo at the King and Prince, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Thunderbird Electric Blues Band, 7 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
Ben Gulley and the Timeless Trio, 7:30 p.m., Epworth By the Sea, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Michaele Hannemann, 8 p.m., Bubba Garcias, St. Simons Island
The Vibe, 8 p.m., Mas, St. Simons Island
Young Americans, 8 p.m., Brogen
The Pine Dwellers, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
The Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Bonnie Blue, 10:30 p.m., Murphy’s Tavern, St. Simons Island
Saturday
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Zachrys, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Jupiter Coyote, 7:30 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
The Pine Box Dwelllers, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Jubal Kane, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Wasabi Rush, 10:30 p.m., Moonshiners, Brunswick
Sunday
Tanner Strickland, noon, Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
The Vibe, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Mike Ritchea, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s, Darien
Rider Duo, 5 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Golden Isles Songwriter Showcase, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Defunk, 6 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Fred Kopp, 4:30 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Joey Thigpen, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Wednesday
LaDon Drury, 5 p.m., Hampton Inn, Jekyll Island
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Skipper’s, Darien
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island