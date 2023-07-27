July 27
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Teen Art Club from 3 to 5 p.m. A professional artist will be available to help answer questions, guide them through challenges and provide prompts for new projects. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host an opening for Images of Summer from 4 to 7 p.m. at gallery. Light refreshments will be served and local artists will be on hand.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, located at 1509 Union Street, will have its monthly public trivia night. Bar opens at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m. and the game, hosted by Gary Moore, will start at 7 p.m. Prizes are available.
July 29
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Teen Art Club from 3 to 5 p.m. A professional artist will be available to help answer questions, guide them through challenges and provide prompts for new projects. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a one-day polymer bead workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guided by instructor Jami Wright, participants will learn to blend polymer clay to create a color wheel of custom colors, how to create canes and explore a variety of bead shapes. The cost for members is $150; the cost for non-members is $175. There is also a supply fee of $30, payable to Wright on the day of the workshop. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Brunswick Actors Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., will be hosting a free concert featuring pianists Francisco and Mireille Silva and cellist Dorian Silva, performing classical music including scores by Bach, Beethoven, Chopin and Rachmaninoff. The concert will begin at 3:30 p.m. Attendees must RSVP at brunswickactorstheatre.simpletix.com.
July 31
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
Today
Dexter Jones, 4 p.m., 100 Tabbystone, Hampton Plantation, St. Simons Island
Acoustic Mayhem, 5 p.m., Catch 228, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Micah Bonn and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., ECHO, King and Prince Resort, St. Simons Island
Annie Akins, 5 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Jerry Gowan, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Island Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Rural Earl Guit Down, 6 p.m., Savannah Bee Company, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Crawford & Jim, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Baby Backbeat, 6 p.m., Wolf Island Oyster Co, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
2 & 1/2 Men, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Rider, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Raster, 7 p.m., Wine, Body, & Soul, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Sweet T, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Tim Akins, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Whiskey Hotel, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Parker Barrow, 9 p.m., Ziggy Mahoney’s Restaurant & Dance Club, St. Simons Island
Friday
Tony Adams, 5 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Jerry Gowan, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Phil King, 6 p.m. Sago at Sea Palms Resort, St. Simons Island
Squirt Gun, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
George Alread and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Uncle Dave Griffin, 6:30 p.m., Fish Tales Pub & Grill, Brunswick
Annie Akins, 7 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Dexter Jones, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Young Americans, 7 p.m., Gnats Landing, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m. Tipsy McSway’s, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Your Mom’s Favorite Band, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Bluff 5 Band, 7 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island
The Pine Box Dwellers, 7 p.m., Wine, Body, & Soul, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Bryson O’Neal, 8 p.m., 1509 Brunswick, The Kress, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Kyle Dillis, 8 p.m., Ziggy Mahoney’s Restaurant & Dance Club, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland Trio, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
South of Savannah, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Rider, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Sidetone, 10 p.m., Murphy’s Tavern, St. Simons Island
Saturday
The Vibe, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, The Marketplace, St. Simons Island
Pier Pressure, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Francisco, Mireille and Dorian Silva, 3:30 p.m., SoGlo Gallery Brunswick Actors Theatre, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Uncle Dave Griffin, 4 p.m., Boondox Tavern, Brunswick
The Rider Duo, 5 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island
George Alread & Jaime Rowell, 5 p.m., Heritage Oaks Golf Club, Brunswick
Jerry Gowan, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Annie Akins, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms Resort, St. Simons Island
The Pine Box Dwellers, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Whiskey Hotel, 6:30 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island
Kimberly Gunn, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
The Vibe, 7 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Squirt Gun, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Thunderbird Blues Band, 8 p.m., 1509 Brunswick, The Kress, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Conner Sweeny, 8 p.m., Ziggy Mahoney’s Restaurant & Dance Club, St. Simons Island
Will Mosley, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn & Pub, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Habanero Bobby, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Sunday
Josh Nunn, 1 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Dexter Jones, 1 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Zora Neale Hurston, 4 p.m., Historic Ritz Theatre, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Rider Duo, 4 p.m., Silver Bluff Brewing Company, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Connie Laine, 5:30 p.m., Blue Bay Mexican Grill, St. Simons Island
Dexter Jones, 6 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, The Marketplace, St. Simons Island
Soul Sisters, 7 p.m., Village Inn & Pub, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Monday
Josh Kirkland, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Anthony Stubelek, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee & Pub, Pier Village, St. Simons Island