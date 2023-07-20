July 20
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Teen Art Club from 3 to 5 p.m. A professional artist will be available to help answer questions, guide them through challenges and provide prompts for new projects. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities (GIAH) will host the Apex Theatre Studio’s Bard Bus, who will stage Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The performance will be held at 7 p.m. Tickets for GIAH members are $10 while advance tickets for non-members are $15. Price increases by $5 if tickets are purchased the day of the show. The cost is always $5 for students with ID. To purchase advance tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org or the Ritz Theatre box office, 1530 Newcastle St., open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. For more information, call 912-262-6934.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will meet in the auditorium of Fort King George in Darien at 7 p.m. to take a walk around Fort King George, guided by park ranger and site manager Michael Putnam. He will focus on the technological innovations and the major players of the sawmills as well as the park’s mission to maintain the remains of mills there. Visitors welcome. Membership is open.
July 21
The Southeast Georgia Health System will host a free legal workshop for assistance preparing a living will or Advance Directive for Health Care (ADHC) at 2415 Parkwood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, at 1509 Union St., will hold its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A donation of $10 includes two fried fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies (regular or jalapeño), iced tea and dessert. Takeout is available by calling the lodge at 912-264-1389 after 10:45 a.m. Free delivery is offered for orders of 6 or more within a 15-mile radius from the lodge.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will be hosting Friday Fire, a pottery workshop led by Elizabeth Hayes from 6 to 8 p.m. It costs $46 per non-member and $40 for GVA members. No experience is required and all materials are included. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
July 22
The Tiny Market Concert series will continue at 7:30 p.m. at Schroeder’s Market, 203 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It will feature singer-songwriter Samantha Harlow. The event will include dinner and drinks, a 45-minute performance and dessert. Tickets are $100. For more information and tickets, visit schmart.ticketleap.com.
Forward Brunswick will host its Brunswick Farmers’ Market from 9 to 11 a.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. This curated farmers market features only local fresh foods sold by the farmers who have grown or raised it. The market will be held every month on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
July 24
Golden Isles Arts & Humanities will host a number of camps for ages 6 to 14 at the Historic Ritz Theatre this summer. The theme will be “The Not So Mysterious Disappearance of Cinderella,” for ages 10 to 14 will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from July 24 to 28. The instructor will be Heather Heath. The cost is $250. For details, call 912-262-6934 or email artsed@goldenislesarts.org.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operates a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
Glynn Visual Arts and Hotel Simone will host a “Meet the Artist” event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the lobby of Hotel Simone, 1200 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island. It will feature local watercolor artist and longtime GVA member Betty Oliver. It is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available for purchase.
Today
Acoustic Mayhem (Dave & Friends), 5 p.m., Catch 228, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Will Gore and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., ECHO, King and Prince Resort, St. Simons Island
Jerry Gowan, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Island Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Rural Earl Guit Down, 6 p.m., Savannah Bee Company, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Crawford & Jim, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Leo Dean, 6 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, 6 p.m., Wolf Island Oyster Co., Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Pallot, Bryant and Joyce, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Rider, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Raster, Wine, Body, & Soul, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Phil King, 7:30 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Baby Backbeat, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Whiskey Hotel, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Friday
Jerry Gowan, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Sidetone, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Rider, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Big Engine, 7 p.m., Boondox Tavern, Brunswick
SaltWater Gypseas, 7 p.m., Fish Tales Pub & Grill, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m. Gnats Landing, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Frost Bros Band, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Josh Kirkland Trio, 7 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island
Your Mom’s Favorite Band, 8 p.m., 1509 Brunswick, The Kress, Brunswick
Brent Browning, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Saturday
Jim Morgan, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, The Marketplace, St. Simons Island
Gravity Bomb, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Idle Hands, Young Americans, Will Mosely, The 53 Band, Squirt Gun and Braedon Harris, 3 p.m., Gascoigne Bluff, St. Simons Island
Big Engine, 5 p.m., Boondox Tavern, Brunswick
Paul Juneau, 6 p.m., Fish Tales Pub & Grill, Brunswick
Jerry Gowan, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Bluff 5 Band, 6:30 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island
Defunk, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Joe Collins, 7 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
George Alread and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Cole Goodwin, 7 p.m., Matted Ox Axe Throwing, Brunswick
Samantha Harlow, 7:30 p.m., Schroeder’s Market, Brunswick
Sidetone, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Brent Browning, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn & Pub, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
South of Savannah, 9 p.m., Side Pokkets, Brunswick
Sunday
Josh Nunn, 1 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Timothy Scott Williams, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, The Marketplace, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Conni Laine, 5:30 p.m., Blue Bay Mexican Grill, St. Simons Island
Thunderbird Blues Band, 6 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Monday
Josh Kirkland, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Anthony Stubelek, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee & Pub, Pier Village, St. Simons Island