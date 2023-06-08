June 8
The Creekside Concerts will feature the band Rider from 5 to 9 p.m. at 526 South Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. The events, offered to adults only, include a cash bar and local food trucks. Admission is free. For an ongoing schedule, visit villagecreeklanding.com/calendar/golden-hour-5.
The June Democratic Women’s Luncheon will be held 12:30 p.m. at Halyard’s, 55 Cinema Lane, St. Simons Island. Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson will be the guest speaker. For more information, email vickiegreene@bellsouth.net.
The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce will be holding a speed networking Lunch & Learn event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second floor of the Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce. Non-members will be charged an attendance fee of $25 and members will be charged $20. Lunch is included. For more information or to RSVP, visit chamber.brunswickgoldenisleschamber.com.
June 9
The Downtown Development Authority will host its Brunswick Music District series featuring the Page Brothers. The concerts are held on multiple Fridays and Saturdays throughout the year. Each concert is held from 6 to 9 p.m. in Jekyll Square East, next to Tipsy McSway’s, in downtown Brunswick. It is free.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host a luncheon with Maggie van Cantfort, Coast to Confluence Watershed Specialist with the Altamaha Riverkeeper at noon at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick. Guests can attend in person or virtually on Zoom. To RSVP or for more information, visit glynnenvironmental.org/events.
June 10
The Downtown Development Authority will host its Brunswick Music District series featuring Rosatoi. The reoccuring concerts are held from 6 to 9 p.m. in Jekyll Square East, next to Tipsy McSway’s, in downtown Brunswick. It is free.
June 11
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host Lillian Wingate, Bulloch County Library’s Regional Genealogy and Local History coordinator. She will present a program at 2 p.m. via Zoom. It is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required at coastalgagensociety.org.
June 12
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
Music
June 8
Ryan Wilson, 5 p.m., Beachcomber BBQ and Grill, St. Simons Island
Rider, 5 p.m., Village Creek Landing, St. Simons Island
Michaele Hannemann and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., ECHO, King and Prince Resort, St. Simons Island
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Island Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Rural Earl Guilt, 6 p.m., Savannah Bee Company, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Crawford & Jim, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 6 p.m., Wolf Island Oyster Co., Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Defunk, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Raster, 7 p.m., Wine, Body, & Soul, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Phil Morrison, 7:30 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Sweet Tea, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Monique Cothern, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
June 9
Tony Adams, 4:30 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, The Marketplace, St. Simons Island
Nathan Melton, 5 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island
Annie Akins, 5 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island
Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Fish Tales Pub & Grill, Brunswick
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Phil King, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms Resort, St. Simons Island
6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
The Vibe, 6 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island
Rider, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Swamp Dust, 7 p.m., Boondox Tavern, Brunswick
Defunk, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
The Pine Box Dwellers, 7 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Squirt Gun, 7 p.m., Gnats Landing, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
The Page Brothers, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Dexter Jones, 7 p.m., Wine, Body, & Soul, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
SaltWater Gypseas, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Harvest Moon — The Music of CSN&Y, 8 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee & Pub, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Jake Bartley Band, 8 p.m., Ziggy Mahoney’s Restaurant & Dance Club, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Your Mom’s Favorite Band, 9 p.m., Side Pokkets, Brunswick
June 10
Dexter Jones, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, The Marketplace, St. Simons Island
The Page Brothers Band, 4 p.m., Boondox Tavern, Brunswick
Nigel Davis, 4 p.m., Matted Ox Axe Throwing, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Tony Adams, 5 p.m., Heritage Oaks Golf Club, Brunswick
Mike Pearson, 5 p.m., The Sandbox, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland, 5 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island
Dexter Jones, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms Resort, St. Simons Island
Rosatoi, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Pier Pressure, 6 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Josh Johansson and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Michael O’Brien, 7 p.m., Community Church, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess, Gisco Dock, Brunswick
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Memphis Lightning, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
The Pine Box Dwellers, 8 p.m., Boondox Tavern, Brunswick
Smokey Jones & The 3 Dollar Pistols, 8 p.m., Ziggy Mahoney’s Restaurant & Dance Club, St. Simons Island
Levi Moore, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn & Pub, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Frost Bros. Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Michael Hannemann and Gabriel Whitley, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Young Americans, 10:30 p.m., Murphy’s Tavern, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
June 11
Jeff Allyn Szwast, 10 p.m., Eighty Ocean Kitchen & Bar, Jekyll Ocean Club, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 12 p.m., Barrier Island Brewing, St. Simons Island
Josh Nunn, 1 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Rider, 4 p.m., Silver Bluff Brewing Company, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Kellie Parr, 5 p.m., Beachcomber BBQ & Grill, St. Simons Island
Conni Laine, 5:30 p.m., Blue Bay Mexican Grill, St. Simons Island
Dexter Jones, 6 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Michael Hannemann and Mike Alongi, 7 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
June 12
Josh Kirkland, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Open Mic Night, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee & Pub, Pier Village, St. Simons Island.