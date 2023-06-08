June 8

The Creekside Concerts will feature the band Rider from 5 to 9 p.m. at 526 South Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. The events, offered to adults only, include a cash bar and local food trucks. Admission is free. For an ongoing schedule, visit villagecreeklanding.com/calendar/golden-hour-5.

The June Democratic Women’s Luncheon will be held 12:30 p.m. at Halyard’s, 55 Cinema Lane, St. Simons Island. Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson will be the guest speaker. For more information, email vickiegreene@bellsouth.net.

The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce will be holding a speed networking Lunch & Learn event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second floor of the Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce. Non-members will be charged an attendance fee of $25 and members will be charged $20. Lunch is included. For more information or to RSVP, visit chamber.brunswickgoldenisleschamber.com.

June 9

The Downtown Development Authority will host its Brunswick Music District series featuring the Page Brothers. The concerts are held on multiple Fridays and Saturdays throughout the year. Each concert is held from 6 to 9 p.m. in Jekyll Square East, next to Tipsy McSway’s, in downtown Brunswick. It is free.

The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host a luncheon with Maggie van Cantfort, Coast to Confluence Watershed Specialist with the Altamaha Riverkeeper at noon at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick. Guests can attend in person or virtually on Zoom. To RSVP or for more information, visit glynnenvironmental.org/events.

June 10

The Downtown Development Authority will host its Brunswick Music District series featuring Rosatoi. The reoccuring concerts are held from 6 to 9 p.m. in Jekyll Square East, next to Tipsy McSway’s, in downtown Brunswick. It is free.

June 11

The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host Lillian Wingate, Bulloch County Library’s Regional Genealogy and Local History coordinator. She will present a program at 2 p.m. via Zoom. It is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required at coastalgagensociety.org.

June 12

The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.

Music

June 8

Ryan Wilson, 5 p.m., Beachcomber BBQ and Grill, St. Simons Island

Rider, 5 p.m., Village Creek Landing, St. Simons Island

Michaele Hannemann and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., ECHO, King and Prince Resort, St. Simons Island

Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, Pier Village, St. Simons Island

Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Island Jerk Shack, Brunswick

Rural Earl Guilt, 6 p.m., Savannah Bee Company, Pier Village, St. Simons Island

Crawford & Jim, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Historic Downtown Brunswick

Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 6 p.m., Wolf Island Oyster Co., Redfern Village, St. Simons Island

WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Defunk, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Raster, 7 p.m., Wine, Body, & Soul, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island

Phil Morrison, 7:30 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick

Sweet Tea, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Monique Cothern, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

June 9

Tony Adams, 4:30 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, The Marketplace, St. Simons Island

Nathan Melton, 5 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island

Annie Akins, 5 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island

Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Fish Tales Pub & Grill, Brunswick

Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, Pier Village, St. Simons Island

Phil King, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms Resort, St. Simons Island

6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

The Vibe, 6 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island

Rider, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Swamp Dust, 7 p.m., Boondox Tavern, Brunswick

Defunk, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, Pier Village, St. Simons Island

The Pine Box Dwellers, 7 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Squirt Gun, 7 p.m., Gnats Landing, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island

The Page Brothers, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Historic Downtown Brunswick

Dexter Jones, 7 p.m., Wine, Body, & Soul, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island

SaltWater Gypseas, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Harvest Moon — The Music of CSN&Y, 8 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee & Pub, Pier Village, St. Simons Island

Jake Bartley Band, 8 p.m., Ziggy Mahoney’s Restaurant & Dance Club, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Your Mom’s Favorite Band, 9 p.m., Side Pokkets, Brunswick

June 10

Dexter Jones, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, The Marketplace, St. Simons Island

The Page Brothers Band, 4 p.m., Boondox Tavern, Brunswick

Nigel Davis, 4 p.m., Matted Ox Axe Throwing, Historic Downtown Brunswick

Tony Adams, 5 p.m., Heritage Oaks Golf Club, Brunswick

Mike Pearson, 5 p.m., The Sandbox, St. Simons Island

Josh Kirkland, 5 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island

Dexter Jones, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms Resort, St. Simons Island

Rosatoi, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Historic Downtown Brunswick

Pier Pressure, 6 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Josh Johansson and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, Pier Village, St. Simons Island

Michael O’Brien, 7 p.m., Community Church, St. Simons Island

Tony Adams, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess, Gisco Dock, Brunswick

Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island

Memphis Lightning, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick

The Pine Box Dwellers, 8 p.m., Boondox Tavern, Brunswick

Smokey Jones & The 3 Dollar Pistols, 8 p.m., Ziggy Mahoney’s Restaurant & Dance Club, St. Simons Island

Levi Moore, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn & Pub, Pier Village, St. Simons Island

Frost Bros. Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Michael Hannemann and Gabriel Whitley, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Historic Downtown Brunswick

Young Americans, 10:30 p.m., Murphy’s Tavern, Pier Village, St. Simons Island

June 11

Jeff Allyn Szwast, 10 p.m., Eighty Ocean Kitchen & Bar, Jekyll Ocean Club, Jekyll Island

Tim Akins, 12 p.m., Barrier Island Brewing, St. Simons Island

Josh Nunn, 1 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Rider, 4 p.m., Silver Bluff Brewing Company, Historic Downtown Brunswick

Kellie Parr, 5 p.m., Beachcomber BBQ & Grill, St. Simons Island

Conni Laine, 5:30 p.m., Blue Bay Mexican Grill, St. Simons Island

Dexter Jones, 6 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island

Michael Hannemann and Mike Alongi, 7 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

June 12

Josh Kirkland, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Open Mic Night, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee & Pub, Pier Village, St. Simons Island.

Rep. Townsend to serve on study committee

One of Glynn County’s freshman legislators has been named to a committee that will study the feasibility of allowing high school students to begin working toward careers earlier.

Cheshire led life of joy

If one word summarized Ed Cheshire’s life, it would be “joy.” Cheshire found joy in his work, family and friends, and most of all, in his relationship with God.