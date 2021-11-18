Today
The Friends of Historic Jekyll will host a 6:30 p.m. program titled “An Evening with William Horton,” at the MOSAIC Museum on Jekyll Island. Jim McKenna, Ph.D., professor of emeritus of agronomy, will offer a dramatized lecture on William Horton, who served in James Oglethorpe’s regiment. The event is free. To register, visit EventBrite and search for William Horton.
Friday
The Golden Isles Chapter of the AARP will meet at noon at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick. The guest speaker will be Ray King from Heartland Hospice. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Saturday
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2.
Sunday
Nov. 22
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. There’s also a variety of audiobooks, DVDs and music for sale.
Nov. 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen, “What’s Cooking,” at 7 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
Nov. 26
The Downtown Development Authority will host its annual tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. in Queen’s Square. Santa will be on hand. For details, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host its Merry Artists Market opening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 26 and 27. Regular hours will be from noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The market will be open through Dec. 28. For details, visit jekyllartists.com.
Nov. 27
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. Various artists will share their wares.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host a book signing event with multiple authors. From 2 to 4 p.m. those will include Jingle Davis, “Island Time and Island Passages,” Kaia Anderson, “Sisters in Arms,” and “Bress ‘n’ Nyam,” Matthew Raiford. From 3 to 5 p.m., Laura Morelli, “The Stolen Lady,” will be on hand.
Dec. 2
The Art of Flow and Form exhibition, featuring painter Ute Kleemann-Sportschuetz and sculptor Kevin Pullen, will open at a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. at Engel and Völkers, 100 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for artist Leonard Piha, “Searching for the Inner Jew.” Piha will be on hand from 5 to 7 p.m. at the center.
Dec. 3
The Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia will host its A Merry Mixer at 6 p.m. at Halyard’s and Tramici’s courtyard, 55 Cinema Lane, on St. Simons Island. Tickets begin at $75. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.
Hofwyl-Broadfield will host its 41st annual Christmas Tour from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 at the historic site, 556 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick. The home will be decorated and Civil War reenactors will demonstrate cannon firings. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for youth. For details, visit GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
Golden Isles Live will host ReVoiced in concert at 7:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Adult season subscriptions are $75 and $20 for students. For more information, visit goldenisleslive.org.