Nothing strikes more fear into the heart than a single word: consultant.
The Jekyll Island Authority hired one to do an assessment of its 63 holes of golf spread over three 18-hole courses and the nine-hole Great Dunes course. The recommendation is to get down to two quality 18-hole courses.
The consultant, Richard Singer, the director of consulting services for the National Golf Foundation, says Jekyll Island’s golf staff is stretched too thin maintaining 63 holes, and he’s probably right.
Singer rightly called Great Dunes, formerly known as Oceanside, as a treasure but said combining it with some holes from Oleander would provide an 18-hole course with holes along the ocean. In reality, Great Dunes’ four holes closest to the Atlantic are bordered by high dunes and beyond that a road and parking lot.
Having played nine holes of golf in the past four plus years, I decided to do my own research that, with this column as justification, I could use as a tax deduction. Great Dunes was the first place I ever played on Jekyll when we still lived four miles west of Hoboken back in 1984, and it is the course I worry most about losing to consultancy.
The millionaires of the Jekyll Island Club built it as an 18-hole course more than 100 years ago.
It lost nine holes to a hurricane, and those left are indeed unique because the course layout was shaped by the winds that slowly built the dunes leaving the flat land behind them. Donald Ross, Pete Dye and Tom Fazio have nothing on the Almighty when it comes to design.
The nice lady in the golf shop told me it would be slow play because there were a lot of people in front of me on a day that would top 90 degrees. So I opted to walk figuring it would slow me down enough I wouldn’t be as frustrated waiting.
When I put on my golf glove, a synthetic model that had set unused for at least two years with my clubs, it was shedding or molting or something. It showered fine white flakes that looked like the before footage in a dandruff shampoo commercial.
When I hit my first drive, I realized my shoulders don’t work as well as they once did, and my left foot came up like I had stepped on a nail as my shot sailed left and low. Undaunted, I continued to scrape away until it was on the green and where I two putted for a single-digit score. I think I disturbed more soil on that hole than I did when I planted turnips last fall.
David Brun, the former pro at Glynco Golf Club before FLETC took the land, once told me to keep my head down. “You look up, you see a bad shot every time,’’ he said.
Wrong, Dave. On the second hole, I looked up and saw nothing, so I teed up a provisional ball figuring my first drive had gone into the woods. I never saw it either, but I nonetheless started walking and was stunned to find both in the fairway. I hit the first one close to the green, chipped on and two putted for a bogey. It was not to be my last.
As I walked, the memories of past rounds came to mind.
Some things have changed. The once deep bunker in front of No. 3 is shallow now but the green still has a fun slope.
The power lines that hung over the fairway on No. 4 are gone. I had a gift for hitting them with my drive, but nowadays I just hoped to get past where they once hung in spite of moving up to the old guys’ tees. On No. 5, there’s still a gator in the pond although it can’t be the same one.
The approach shot to the green atop a dune requires a high shot between two tall mounds bristling with live oak sprouts and other growth that apparently thrive on a steady diet of golf balls.
I was playing that hole once with Laurence Melton who tried to lay up in front of the mounds. He hit an eight iron that soared until the wind caught it and dropped it like the hopes of a few million lotto players. I swear to this day the ball was headed back toward him as it fell.
I remember hitting a shot in the trees to the right of the Par 3 sixth on a fine late spring day. I went in to find my ball and came out with six balls and eight ticks.
There was plenty of evidence of Singer’s assertion that the course has irrigation issues. The fairways were dry and as brown as Waffle House toast.
Augusta National names its holes after the horticulture like pink dogwood, magnolia, juniper and red bud. At Great Dunes, a hole could be called lantana, but there’s a couple that could be named dog fennel and Virginia creeper which has its way in some roughs. But it also has some live oaks shaped by the winds with tops that crest to the west like the waves during a nor’easter. In the top of a tall, dead pine at the seventh green an adult osprey brought a fish to its young then perched on a snag and watched what passed for golf below.
The course has all kinds of golfers, but people who like to walk nine holes play Great Dunes. Although it has its share of vacationing golfers who belong to private clubs back home, it has also been an entry level course. In the old days, you’d see a guy in swim trucks and tennis shoes hitting with rented clubs riding with a wife or girlfriend who wore a T-shirt over her two-piece. Some discovered a love of the game on this course. I hope that doesn’t change.
The Jekyll Island Authority says it wants public comment. My comment is to compromise and keep 45 holes. Close one of the 18-hole courses and leave Coastal Dunes alone. But it could use some water.
By the way, I finished even. Not even par. Not even close, but I took home as many golf balls and I brought to the course and I was tick free.
And I enjoyed the exceptional company of the couple I played with. That may have been better than some shots that actually got airborne.