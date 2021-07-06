Bill Tippins and John Adams grieved the deaths of their best friends from Vietnam for a long time. They needn’t have.
Tippins was sure his friend had died in a helicopter crash, and Adams thought the same of his buddy he met at Fort Rucker, Ala. Adams had grieved twice, first when he mistakenly believed Tippins had died in ‘Nam. Having learned Tippins had survived the crash, he set to visit him only to hear over the radio he had drowned.
A week ago, they sat at a table at Tippins’ home in Blackshear making up for five decades of lost time.
It started this way: In line in 1965 at Fort Rucker, Ala., Tippins heard someone joking behind him about climbing on a big jack rabbit in the dark thinking it was his motorcycle.
“I said, ‘You must be from Texas,’’’ Tippins recalled. “He said, ‘Yep. Where you from?’ I said, “Georgia, damn it.’ I said that because I knew something else was coming.”
And it did, so Tippins punched this stranger who punched back. There wasn’t much to Adams, 150 pounds, tops, but every lick with his bony hands drew blood.
“I was bleeding everywhere,” Tippins said, “so I said, ‘If we stop this I’ll buy you a cup of coffee.’” Over a few refills, Tex and Georgia, as they called each other, forged a friendship that survived both their perceived deaths.
In late 1966 with their training finished at Fort Rucker, they went their separate ways, Tippins to Germany to work on helicopters, and Adams to flight school at Fort Wolters, Texas. He learned to fly the Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter, an iconic bird with a nickname, Huey, that stuck like The Hammer did to Hank Aaron.
A Glynn Academy graduate, Tippins volunteered for Vietnam and landed in-country in February 1967. In Vietnam, a soldier’s MOS — military occupational specialty code — didn’t always apply because everybody went to the bush. That’s how a 71C — clerk typist — changed magazines in an M-16 as an llB — infantryman — before he ever changed a ribbon on a typewriter. That’s how Tippins went from mechanic to a crew chief, trading his wrenches for a machine gun for in the door of a Huey gunship with 1st Squadron, 1st Infantry Division at Phu Loi.
Adams arrived in August 1967 and joined the 173rd Assault Helicopter Co. at Lai Khe joining the 173rd Crossbows as a pilot. Best known as the Robin Hoods, their choppers had feathered caps painted on the noses.
“It was a pristine unit,’’ Adams said. “They had a good in-country reputation.”
The Robin Hoods flew infantry units into hot landing zones, or LZ’s, and pulled them out again. They flew resupply missions and eagle flights, operations in which small infantry teams are inserted into areas where there was believed to be enemy activity.
I can tell you that after a long mission in the bush or an eagle flight, there was never a better sound than that first faint murmur of the thumping choppers coming to get you. The crews of the Robin Hoods are still among my favorite people.
Tippins and Adams were in Vietnam at the same time in 1967, but they hadn’t seen each other until the Mustangs landed at Lai Khe for maintenance. Adams was in Flight Ops doing some post-mission paperwork when someone told him a friend was looking for him. Walking outside, he heard someone call, “Tex.”
“I recognized the voice. It startled me,” he said.
When they reached each other, Tippins said to this warrant officer who outranked him, “I don’t know whether to salute or hug you.’’
“I said, ‘I’ll take the hug,’’’ Adams said.
Not long after that, Adams, a lead pilot, sat in the right seat for another mission. They took fire and went into triple canopy jungle with Adams’ side of the Huey slamming into a tree. His seat broke loose, and he went face first into the windshield then down into the plexiglass nose. He was trapped unconscious as the Huey caught fire. Another chopper landed and two of its crewman braved the fire and got him out. A dustoff bird — medivac helicopter — picked him up, and he spent a year in military hospitals in Vietnam, Japan and the states until he was discharged with 100 percent disability.
Back in Vietnam, Tippins had four days left in country when he volunteered for a mission. He went because his dad, the late Gene Tippins, a first sergeant in World War II under Gen. George Patton, had always said, “Take care of your officers.”
“I didn’t think there was anybody else as qualified as I was to go on that mission,’’ he said.
He paid for that decision. With its tail rotor missing and no hydraulics, the pilot brought it down hard skidding about half the runway.
Tippins came back to Fort Stewart, and there heard that Adams had died in his crash.
Meanwhile, Adams had heard his good friend Tippins had not survived the latest of his several crashes.
They went years thinking the other was dead until sometime around 1978 when Adams, living on Amelia Island, heard Tippins was alive. He had visited Tippins in Brunswick before they went to Vietnam so he set out to find him. He was almost to Brunswick on a Monday when he heard on a local radio that Bill Tippins had drowned that weekend in a boating accident while fishing.
“I was devastated. I pulled off the interstate and cried. I turned around and drove back home,’’ he said.
The only thing Tippins could figure is that someone had erroneously reported his uncle Bill, for whom he was named, had drowned. The reality was his father, Bill, and their other brother, were fishing when their boat sank. A passing boater rescued them all from the Intracoastal Waterway.
For his part, Tippins still thought Adams was dead until about five years ago. Elated at the news, he called Adams at his home near Houston, Texas.
“I said, ‘Tex. This is Georgia.’ There was a long pause. Then he said, ‘I’ll get back to you,’ and hung up the phone,’’ Tippins said.
The thought of the reunion made Adams physically ill.
“I knew the emotion of seeing him again. I knew I was going to meet family and grandkids. It was too much for me,’’ Adams said.
And indeed he would have met family, whom, Tippins said “has heard about John Adams 50 years.”
Finally, Adams was able to deal with it, and a friend who has a private plane flew him to Waycross on June 25. He spent the weekend with the Tippinses in Blackshear where they ate at the Oak Plaza, a Southern style restaurant Tippins’ wife Debborah’s family had owned.
It is a miracle they finally made the connection after years of grieving for each other.
They sat a week ago Sunday at Tippins’ dining room table talking about war realities. Adams has a “173rd AHC” tattoo on an arm and the stoic look of a man who has learned to live with pain.
“It’s hard to believe you know somebody that well with less than a year together,’’ he said.
They talk of bonds formed in combat, but they’ve never been in the same fights. Both know, however, the sound of small arms fire slamming into the skin of a Huey and the sight of tracers coming up from the dark.
They both know loss. They both teared up a little as they spoke of that shared pain of believing a friend was gone forever.
When they talk about Adams’ near fatal crash Tippins is nearly overwhelmed as he speaks of the men who got Adams out of the Huey.
“He’s stuck down in that chin bubble and the bird’s on fire and the Lord sent these two men to get him out,’’ Tippins said. “They literally walked through the fire for him.”
Adams has lived his whole life knowing those men risked their lives for his, but they also did it unknowingly for a Brunswick man whose loss would finally turn to joy.
Of his stay in Blackshear, Adams said, “I’ve enjoyed it. I met a lot of good people. I’m thinking of moving here.”
If you do, John, give us a call. I’m an old infantry sergeant. I’ll come over to LZ Blackshear and pop smoke to help you land.