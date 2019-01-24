The Mariner women used a balanced attack and a big second half to route the Lions 86-63 on Thursday at Howard Coffin Gymnasium.
Ayshia Baker scored 22 points and pulled down 18 rebounds, and Solrun Gisladottir added a game-high 25 for Coastal on 7-of-14 shooting from behind the arc. The duo combined to score 19 of the Mariners’ 22 fourth-quarter points, but they carried a 20-point advantage into the period on the strength of its depth.
With the team in foul trouble, Coastal got a boost from its bench to carry it through an uneven first half.
“We really didn’t play well in the first half,” said women’s head coach Roger Hodge. “We were fortunate they really shot poorly, and the energy on defense kind of made up for us not being on our game.
“We had foul trouble. We turned it over too much. We gave them too many second opportunities, but that is a big credit to our bench. We had a lot of people step up.”
Coastal (14-7, 8-4 The Sun Conference) opened the game on 13-0 run before Florida Memorial (14-8, 7-4) closed on a 14-4 spurt to close to within three by the end of the first quarter.
With game tied at 19 in the second, the Mariners went on 19-2 run to assert themselves once again, ultimately carrying a 12-point lead into the half.
Coastal’s lead ballooned as much as two dozen in the third quarter before settling at 20 by the end of the period. At that point, Gisladottir was the Mariners’ leading scorer with 14 points as one of nine players to score for CCGA over the first three quarters.
“Second half, we were doing a great job of sharing the basketball,” Hodge said.
The Mariners continued to assert themselves in the fourth quarter — the lead hitting 27 after the third Gisladottir 3-pointer to drop in five trips down the floor. The sharp-shooting sophomore scored nine points in the fourth quarter and helped space the floor for Baker to dominate inside with 10 points in the period.
“I’ve been waiting for Ayshia to do what she did tonight,” Hodge said. “It was a great matchup for her. It was one of those things where, they’ve got some very small, quick guards that are really, really talented, and the question coming into the game was: were we going to be able to take advantage of that matchup or were they going to take advantage that we were too big and couldn’t guard them.
“I think we did a good job of pounding the ball in the post, crashing the glass, to take advantage of that size advantage.”
At the end of the game, Hodge took a moment after the game to recognize Brianna Gipson in front of the home crowd. The senior from Brunswick has scored more than 1,000 points in her college career.
“She’s a special kid, not just a special player,” Hodge said. “She scored a little bit of that at Lander and Armstrong before coming here, but she might still have a chance at scoring 1,000 just here.
“She’s just a special kid in terms of her character, her leadership, and she deserves all the accolades she can have. I’m just very proud that she came back home to do what she’s did here.”
Florida Memorial 101
Coastal men 100
Devonta Leslie hit a game-tying baseline jumper with seven seconds remaining in regulation to send Coastal into overtime Thursday against Florida Memorial, but the Mariners couldn’t get enough stops to come away with a win.
Coastal Georgia (11-11, 6-5 The Sun Conference) jumped out to a 13-2 advantage, and led 29-15 on Leslie’s alley-oop slam with 8:25 to play in the first half by way of a strong defensive performance.
The defensive intensity wavered after halftime when FMU embarked on a 16-2 run in fewer than five minutes of play to flip an 11-point deficit into a five-point lead.
The Lions outscored the Mariners 52-33 over the first 16 minutes of the second half and led by 11 with fewer than three minutes to play, but CCGA wasn’t done yet.
A quick 12-1 spurt capped by two free throws by Leslie tied the game with 49 seconds remaining, and after a Florida Memorial basket with 22 seconds remaining, Leslie sent the game to overtime — scoring 14 of his 21 points in the final four minutes of regulation and the overtime period.
Coastal Georgia looked as if it would steal a win for head coach Jesse Watkins on Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers night, up 96-90 with two minutes left in overtime after Leslie’s dunk in transition, but Florida Memorial (4-19, 2-9) refused to go away, eventually hitting the game-winning basket with .7 seconds remaining.
Jaylen Smallwood scored a game-high 30 points for the Mariners, while William Phelps and Nehmiah Darret combined for 52 for the Lions.