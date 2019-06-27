Today

The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.

The College of Coastal Georgia will host its annal CHEM 1100 Cook-off to benefit America’s Second Harvest at 11 a.m. in the campus center. The event is open to the public.

The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.

A Tenant’s Rights Workshop will be held at 10 a.m. in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program is hosted by Georgia Legal Services and will detail landlord-tenet law. It is held from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. It is free.

The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will host James Conine, national award winning portrayer of Abraham Lincoln, at its meeting beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 US Highway 17, Brunswick. Conine will be speaking on Abraham Lincoln’s life. The luncheon buffet cost is $16. All are invited to attend. Reservations are due today. To make those contact Belinda Wells at 912-223-5542 or bgcwells@comcast.net.

The St. Simons Island Library will host A Universe with Miss Debbie at 10:30 a.m. Songs and stories will be shared.

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “A Private War” at 7 p.m. at the casino theater on St. Simons Island. It is about war correspondent Marie Colvin. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.

Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.

The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Children up to 2 years old are welcome.

The Casual Scribblers’ Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy playing Scrabble are welcome.

The St. Simons Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host Astronomy for Everyone: Size and Scale of the Universe at 7 p.m. with astronomer Kevin Manning. It will be followed by star gazing, weather permitting. This program is for adults and students.

Thursday, June 27

Steam Day at the Library will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.

The Coastal Photographers Guild will host an opening reception for the Big Photo Show from 5 to 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 2. There will be a Best of the Best exhibit, featuring prior photo show winners, at the Golden Isles Welcome Center, 529 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It will be on display through Aug. 3.

ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Rd, St. Simons Island, will host a St. Simons Art Crawl from 4 to 7 p.m. A number of galleries in addition to ArtTrends will participate, including Wallin Gallery, Anderson Gallery, Island Gallery and Boutique and Glynn Visual Arts. Participants may begin the walk at any of the galleries.

An English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Foreign language speakers are invited to conversational program.

Friday, June 28

The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will hold a Baby Playdate at 10:30 a.m. at the library.

The Casual Scrabblers Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.

Saturday, June 29

The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.

The Port City Brunswick Blue Crab Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. It will feature local seafood. For more information, contact Harvest Hale-Johns at 912-279-2601.

Coastal Wildscapes will host a Birds of Prey lunch and learn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia, 1710 Gloucester, Brunswick. Various birds will be on hand. The cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Youth admission is $15.

Sunday, June 30

The 10th Annual Michael Jackson and Mini Motown Talent Show will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Selden Park gym, 100 Genoa Martin Dr., Brunswick. Free food will be available. For more information, contact Dana Roberts at 912-996-1157.

Monday, July 1

Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien, will host a 6 p.m. meeting of the Beekeeping Club. All interested persons are welcome. It meets on the first Monday of the month. For more information, call the UGA Extension Service office at 912-437-6651.

Wednesday, July 3

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.

Music

Today

Chrispy and CoCo, 5 p.m., Mas Lounge, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Morgan and Wagner, 6 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island

Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island

Jerry Gowen, 6:30 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

The Red Shed Band, 7 p.m., Jerk Shak, Brunswick

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick

DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II Casino, Brunswick

Bill Lukitsch, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island

The Vibe, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick

Monique Cothren, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Bo Fox, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Friday

Ace Winn, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Will Gore and Jaime Rowell, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Jamie Renee Walker, 4 p.m., The Anchor, Jekyll Island

George Alread, 4 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island

Karaoke with Shawn and Misty, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., Willie’s Jewell’s Old School BBQ, Brunswick

Keenan Carter, 6 p.m., Public House, St. Simons Island

Jeff Whitley, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien

Keenan Carter, 6 p.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island

Rider with Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Thunderbird Blues Band, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick

Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Bill Lukitsch, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Moondoggys, Brunswick

Pine Box Dwellers, 8 p.m., Mas, St. Simons Island

Delta Moon, 8 p.m., Blue Door, Brunswick

Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Suzy and the Bird Dogs, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Squirt Gun, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Dexter Jones, 9 p.m., The Study at Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick

Zulu Prophet, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Saturday

Richard Stratton 11:30 a.m., The Westin, Jekyll

Joey Thigpen and Michael Alongi, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island

George Alread, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island

Lauren Marie, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island

Ty Miller, 3 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island

Chris Rider, 4 p.m., The Anchor, Jekyll Island

Tie Dyed Sunset, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Idle Hands, 6 p.m., Red, White and Blues on the Bluff, Darien

Touch of Grey, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine

Dexter Jones, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick

Suzy and the Bird Dogs, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Cops and Robbers, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick

Black Sheep Blues Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick

Michael Hulett, 7:30 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island

Thunderbird, 8 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

The Vibe, 8 p.m., Mas, St. Simons Island

Annie Akins, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick

Defunk, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Pine Box Dwellers, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Monique Cothern, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Traveling Riverside Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Sunday

Michaele and the Ambiguous, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Owen Plant, 1 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Jamie Walker, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island

Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skippers, Darien

Chris Rider Band, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Josh Alves, 6 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick

George Alread and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Monday

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligans, Brunswick

Sidetone, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Tuesday

Annie Akins, 4:30 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island

Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Young Americans, 8:30 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

Wednesday

Island Gumbo, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Greer Smith, 6 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien

Eddie Pickett, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine

Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Defunk, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Tribute a Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

2nd St. Jam, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick

Young Americans, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island