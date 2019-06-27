Today
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The College of Coastal Georgia will host its annal CHEM 1100 Cook-off to benefit America’s Second Harvest at 11 a.m. in the campus center. The event is open to the public.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
A Tenant’s Rights Workshop will be held at 10 a.m. in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program is hosted by Georgia Legal Services and will detail landlord-tenet law. It is held from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. It is free.
The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will host James Conine, national award winning portrayer of Abraham Lincoln, at its meeting beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 US Highway 17, Brunswick. Conine will be speaking on Abraham Lincoln’s life. The luncheon buffet cost is $16. All are invited to attend. Reservations are due today. To make those contact Belinda Wells at 912-223-5542 or bgcwells@comcast.net.
The St. Simons Island Library will host A Universe with Miss Debbie at 10:30 a.m. Songs and stories will be shared.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “A Private War” at 7 p.m. at the casino theater on St. Simons Island. It is about war correspondent Marie Colvin. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Children up to 2 years old are welcome.
The Casual Scribblers’ Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy playing Scrabble are welcome.
The St. Simons Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host Astronomy for Everyone: Size and Scale of the Universe at 7 p.m. with astronomer Kevin Manning. It will be followed by star gazing, weather permitting. This program is for adults and students.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
Thursday, June 27
Steam Day at the Library will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.
The Coastal Photographers Guild will host an opening reception for the Big Photo Show from 5 to 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 2. There will be a Best of the Best exhibit, featuring prior photo show winners, at the Golden Isles Welcome Center, 529 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It will be on display through Aug. 3.
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Rd, St. Simons Island, will host a St. Simons Art Crawl from 4 to 7 p.m. A number of galleries in addition to ArtTrends will participate, including Wallin Gallery, Anderson Gallery, Island Gallery and Boutique and Glynn Visual Arts. Participants may begin the walk at any of the galleries.
An English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Foreign language speakers are invited to conversational program.
Friday, June 28
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will hold a Baby Playdate at 10:30 a.m. at the library.
The Casual Scrabblers Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Saturday, June 29
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The Port City Brunswick Blue Crab Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. It will feature local seafood. For more information, contact Harvest Hale-Johns at 912-279-2601.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
Coastal Wildscapes will host a Birds of Prey lunch and learn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia, 1710 Gloucester, Brunswick. Various birds will be on hand. The cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Youth admission is $15.
Sunday, June 30
The 10th Annual Michael Jackson and Mini Motown Talent Show will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Selden Park gym, 100 Genoa Martin Dr., Brunswick. Free food will be available. For more information, contact Dana Roberts at 912-996-1157.
Monday, July 1
Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien, will host a 6 p.m. meeting of the Beekeeping Club. All interested persons are welcome. It meets on the first Monday of the month. For more information, call the UGA Extension Service office at 912-437-6651.
Wednesday, July 3
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
Music
Today
Chrispy and CoCo, 5 p.m., Mas Lounge, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Morgan and Wagner, 6 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 6:30 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
The Red Shed Band, 7 p.m., Jerk Shak, Brunswick
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II Casino, Brunswick
Bill Lukitsch, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island
Darren Ronan, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
The Vibe, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island
Darren Ronan, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Monique Cothren, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Bo Fox, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Ace Winn, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Will Gore and Jaime Rowell, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Jamie Renee Walker, 4 p.m., The Anchor, Jekyll Island
George Alread, 4 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island
Karaoke with Shawn and Misty, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., Willie’s Jewell’s Old School BBQ, Brunswick
Keenan Carter, 6 p.m., Public House, St. Simons Island
Jeff Whitley, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien
Keenan Carter, 6 p.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Rider with Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Thunderbird Blues Band, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Bill Lukitsch, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Moondoggys, Brunswick
Pine Box Dwellers, 8 p.m., Mas, St. Simons Island
Delta Moon, 8 p.m., Blue Door, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Suzy and the Bird Dogs, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Squirt Gun, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Dexter Jones, 9 p.m., The Study at Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Zulu Prophet, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Saturday
Richard Stratton 11:30 a.m., The Westin, Jekyll
Joey Thigpen and Michael Alongi, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island
George Alread, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
Lauren Marie, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Ty Miller, 3 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider, 4 p.m., The Anchor, Jekyll Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Idle Hands, 6 p.m., Red, White and Blues on the Bluff, Darien
Touch of Grey, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Dexter Jones, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Suzy and the Bird Dogs, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Cops and Robbers, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Black Sheep Blues Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Michael Hulett, 7:30 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island
Thunderbird, 8 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
The Vibe, 8 p.m., Mas, St. Simons Island
Suzy and the Bird Dogs, 8 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Annie Akins, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Defunk, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
The Vibe, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Pine Box Dwellers, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Monique Cothern, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Traveling Riverside Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Michaele and the Ambiguous, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Owen Plant, 1 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Jamie Walker, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skippers, Darien
Chris Rider Band, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Josh Alves, 6 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
George Alread and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligans, Brunswick
Sidetone, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Annie Akins, 4:30 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Young Americans, 8:30 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Wednesday
Island Gumbo, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Greer Smith, 6 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien
Eddie Pickett, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Defunk, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Tribute a Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
2nd St. Jam, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Young Americans, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island