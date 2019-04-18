Today

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island and Starbucks will co-host a poetry read from 7 to 9 p.m. at Starbucks, 2209 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. Participants can read their own poetry or a published poem. Presentations should be no more than five minutes. Light snacks will be provided.

The Coastal Photographers Guild will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts Center, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. Nancy Kirkpatrick will be the primary presenter. She will discuss flower photography. Guests are welcome. Visit coastalphotographersguild.com for more details.

The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library located at Fort King George Historical site in Darien will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To schedule a visit to the archives on another day, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge for the use of the archives. In addition, the Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Fort King George Historical Site’s Visitors’ Center. Visitors are always welcome.

Friday, April 19

Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.

The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St. Brunswick, will hold a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the lodge. Dinners are $8 and will include fried catfish plus sides. Desserts are $1 extra.

The College of Coastal Georgia will host its annual Research Conference, showcasing work from students and faculty members at 9:30 a.m. at the college’s conference center. For more information, contact Tiffany King at 912-279-5703.

Saturday, April 20

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.

The Golden Isles Track Club is sponsoring a fun run at 9 a.m. at Fort Frederica on St. Simons Island. It is being held in cooperation with Friends of Fort Frederica. The 2 mile run/walk is free and open to all. Light refreshments will be served. The walk/run will be followed by a “Bike with a Ranger” 10 mile round trip bike ride from Ft. Frederica to Cannon’s Point, sponsored by the National Parks Service. Bikers must have helmets and other safety equipment. For more information about the Fun Run contact klstone@live.com or phone 912-577-7173. For more information about the “Bike with a Ranger” contact michael_seibert@nps.gov or phone 912-634-3639 ex 104.

Disable American Veterans (DAV) will hold its inaugural Easter Egg Hunt for military and veteran families from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4470 Hwy 17 N., Brunswick.

The St. Marys Express will have a Peter Cottontail excursion at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne Street in St. Marys. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at www.stmarysrailroad.com or by calling 912-200-5235.

Wednesday, April 24

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.

The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 US Hwy 17, Brunswick. The speaker will be Karen Handel, former District 6 Congresswoman from Georgia. he luncheon buffet cost is $16. Reservations are requested by April 19. To make reservations, contact Christy Rainey at 912-506-7737 or Belinda Wells at 912-223-5542 or bgcwells@comcast.net.

Music

Today

Chris Rider, 6 p.m., Echo at the King and Prince, St. Simons Island

Michaele and the Ambiguous, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shack, Brunswick

Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island

Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island

Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Matt Rogers, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

The Vibe, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

Monqiue Cohtern, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Baby Backbeat, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Friday

Richard Smith and Pace Connor, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island

Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Josh Nunn, 4 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island

Annie Akins, 5 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island

Roy Gentry, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien

Kellie Parr, 6:30 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island

Touch of Grey, 6:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick

Phil King, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Tanner Strikland and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Borgen’s South, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Complicated Pants, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Jazz and Poetry Den, 8 p.m., Harrington School, St. Simons Island

Matt Rogers, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Suzie and the Birddogs, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Pinebox Dwellers, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Saturday

Josh Nunn, 11:30 a.m., Salty’s, Jekyll Island

Joey Thigpen, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island

Will Gore and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse

Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island

Josh Nunn, 3 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Jaime Walker, 4 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island

Matt Rogers, 6:30 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island

Tie Dyed Sunset, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Bluff Band 5, 7 p.m., Moondoggys, Brunswick

Pawn Shop Junkies, 7:30 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick

Annie Akins, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick

3 Day Weekend, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Thunderbird Blues Band, 8 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Tanner Strickland and Jaime Rowell, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Young Americans, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Sunday

Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Josh Nunn, 1 p.m., Salty’s, Jekyll Island

Black Jacks, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien

Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine

Monday

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligans, Brunswick

Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Tuesday

Karaoke, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island