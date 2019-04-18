Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island and Starbucks will co-host a poetry read from 7 to 9 p.m. at Starbucks, 2209 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. Participants can read their own poetry or a published poem. Presentations should be no more than five minutes. Light snacks will be provided.
The Coastal Photographers Guild will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts Center, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. Nancy Kirkpatrick will be the primary presenter. She will discuss flower photography. Guests are welcome. Visit coastalphotographersguild.com for more details.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library located at Fort King George Historical site in Darien will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To schedule a visit to the archives on another day, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge for the use of the archives. In addition, the Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Fort King George Historical Site’s Visitors’ Center. Visitors are always welcome.
Friday, April 19
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St. Brunswick, will hold a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the lodge. Dinners are $8 and will include fried catfish plus sides. Desserts are $1 extra.
The College of Coastal Georgia will host its annual Research Conference, showcasing work from students and faculty members at 9:30 a.m. at the college’s conference center. For more information, contact Tiffany King at 912-279-5703.
Saturday, April 20
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Golden Isles Track Club is sponsoring a fun run at 9 a.m. at Fort Frederica on St. Simons Island. It is being held in cooperation with Friends of Fort Frederica. The 2 mile run/walk is free and open to all. Light refreshments will be served. The walk/run will be followed by a “Bike with a Ranger” 10 mile round trip bike ride from Ft. Frederica to Cannon’s Point, sponsored by the National Parks Service. Bikers must have helmets and other safety equipment. For more information about the Fun Run contact klstone@live.com or phone 912-577-7173. For more information about the “Bike with a Ranger” contact michael_seibert@nps.gov or phone 912-634-3639 ex 104.
Disable American Veterans (DAV) will hold its inaugural Easter Egg Hunt for military and veteran families from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4470 Hwy 17 N., Brunswick.
The St. Marys Express will have a Peter Cottontail excursion at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne Street in St. Marys. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at www.stmarysrailroad.com or by calling 912-200-5235.
Wednesday, April 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 US Hwy 17, Brunswick. The speaker will be Karen Handel, former District 6 Congresswoman from Georgia. he luncheon buffet cost is $16. Reservations are requested by April 19. To make reservations, contact Christy Rainey at 912-506-7737 or Belinda Wells at 912-223-5542 or bgcwells@comcast.net.
Music
Today
Chris Rider, 6 p.m., Echo at the King and Prince, St. Simons Island
Michaele and the Ambiguous, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Matt Rogers, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
The Vibe, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Monqiue Cohtern, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Baby Backbeat, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Friday
Richard Smith and Pace Connor, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Josh Nunn, 4 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island
Annie Akins, 5 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien
Kellie Parr, 6:30 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey, 6:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Phil King, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Tanner Strikland and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Borgen’s South, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Complicated Pants, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Jazz and Poetry Den, 8 p.m., Harrington School, St. Simons Island
Matt Rogers, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Suzie and the Birddogs, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Pinebox Dwellers, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Saturday
Josh Nunn, 11:30 a.m., Salty’s, Jekyll Island
Joey Thigpen, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island
Will Gore and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Josh Nunn, 3 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Jaime Walker, 4 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island
Matt Rogers, 6:30 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Bluff Band 5, 7 p.m., Moondoggys, Brunswick
Pawn Shop Junkies, 7:30 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Annie Akins, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
3 Day Weekend, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Thunderbird Blues Band, 8 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Tanner Strickland and Jaime Rowell, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Young Americans, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Josh Nunn, 1 p.m., Salty’s, Jekyll Island
Black Jacks, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien
Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligans, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island