Friday, March 29
Zang Toi, a designer who has dressed celebrities like Sharon Stone and Patti LaBelle, will stage a fashion show at 6 p.m. at Old City Hall in Brunswick. Tickets are $95 and include an open bar and passed hors d’oeuvres. The event is a fundraiser for the Coastal Symphony of Georgia. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The 8th Annual Rodeo at the Beach is coming to the Exchange Club Fairgrounds on March 29 and 30. This IPRA sanctioned event will feature top rodeo professionals from all around the globe. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. each day.
Saturday, March 30
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host a Chemical Monitoring Workshop from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the student activity center of the Coastal College of Georgia, 1 College Drive, Brunswick. The workshop is designed to teach volunteers about basic stream water chemistry and how to conduct chemical tests using hand-held field equipment. This is event is free, but due to safety regulations, space is limited to 24 participants. Please RSVP by emailing gec@glynnenvironmental.org or calling 912-466-0934.
A craft bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St., Brunswick. A variety of items including candles, woodworking and jewelry will be available.
The St. Simons Island Antique Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Postell Park, 532 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Coastal Wildscape’s Annual Native Plant sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ashtantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien. It is free and refreshments will be available. Volunteers are also needed. For more information, email info@coastalwildscapes.org.
AJ’s Creative Cottage will host an exhibit opening titled “Art Inspired by Coastal Living,” at 5:30 p.m. at 104 Colonial Drive, St. Simons Island. The show will highlight a variety of local artists’ works in acrylics, watercolor, oils, ceramics and more.
Monday, April 1
The Fiber Arts Guild will host its regular monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at the Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. Brenda Banach of Townsend will present a program on using fabric to make greeting cards. Visitors are welcome.
Tuesday, April 2
The Friends of Hofwyl will host a program titled “The Jewish Family Connection to Hofwyl” at 7 p.m. at the Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation site, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick. Mason Stewart will lead the program. Admission is free and open to all.
The College of Coastal Georgia will host Sarah Junkin Woodward of the center of development in Central America at noon at the Stembler Theater at the college. She will present a program titled “2019 Nicaragura in Recovery ... What’s Next? Linking the U.S. to Nicaraguan Neighbors.” For more information, call 912-279-5703.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino building, room 108, on St. Simons Island. The author will be Sheila McNeil who will speak about her book “What Are You Doing Here?” It is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. To register visit litguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, April 3
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Friday, April 5
The 8th Annual International Festival will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. at the College of Coastal Georgia. Various cultures represented in the Golden Isles are highlighted and celebrated through art, music, food, a Culture EXPO, a KidFest, and more.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Highway, Brunswick. It will feature information on Oceana’s statewide program by campaign organizer Paulita Bennett-Martin.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening for the Re-UPcycled Art exhibit, featuring pieces made from would-be garbage, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. The show will be on display through April 28. In keeping with the eco-friendly theme, there will also be a screening of the documentary “Saving Sea Turtles” at 7 p.m. that evening.
Saturday, April 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Jekyll Island Book Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Beach Village on Jekyll Island. Multiple venues will feature author presentations and live music throughout the day. Authors will also offer presentations. For more information, visit jekyllisland.com/bookfestival.
America’s Boating Club is hosting a full day of boater skills training from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension building, 715 Bay St, Brunswick. The course, which includes lunch, will certify those born in 1998 or later for a boater’s license. The registration fee is $5. For more information contact, Mike Moye, mmoye@surfsouth.com, 229-454-6791.
Sunday, April 7
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an opening reception for artists Suzy and Steve Dmetruk from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. The exhibit will be on display through April 30. The cottage is open from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will show “About Elly” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
Music
Today
The Island Kings, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island.
Jerry Gowen, 6:30 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Karaoke, 6:30 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick.
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island.
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island.
DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II Casino, Brunswick.
Chris Rider Trio, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island.
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick.
Monique Cothern, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island.
Tony Adams, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island.
Friday
Jamie Walker, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island.
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Scott Pallot, Jaime Rowell, Travis Bryant, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Michael Brown, 3 p.m., The Anchor Jekyll Island.
Tony Adams, 6 p.m., Public House, St. Simons Island.
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Annie Akins, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island.
Fred Kopp, 7 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island.
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island.
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick.
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
The Island Kings, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Free Spirits Orchestra, 8 p.m., Mas, St. Simons Island.
Thunderbird, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick.
Suzy and the Birddogs, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island.
Saturday
Eddie Pickett, 11:30 a.m., Salty’s at the Westin, Jekyll Island.
Scott Pallot and Travis Bryant, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island.
Owen Plant and Pace Conner, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island.
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Richard Smith, 3 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island.
Michael Brown, 3 p.m., Salty’s, Jekyll Island.
Eddie and Friends, 6 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island.
Rhonda and the Relics, 6:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
The Island Kings, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Scott Pallot and Travis Bryant, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, Jekyll Island.
Monique Cothern, 7 p.m., Mas, St. Simons Island.
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick.
Bob Margolin, 8 p.m., Blue Door, Brunswick.
Rare Creatures, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island.
Pawn Shop Junkies, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Sunday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
George Alread, 1 p.m., Salty’s, Jekyll Island.
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Monday
Eddie Pickett, 1 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island.
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Open Mic Night, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island.
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island.