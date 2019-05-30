Today

The Coastal Georgia Alumnae Association of Alpha Delta Pi will hold its Founder’s Day luncheon at noon at The Retreat Clubhouse on St. Simons Island. It is open to all local members of the social sorority. The lunch is $25 and may be reserved by purchasing a seat. To do so, send a message to email_cfjssi@comcast.net or call 912-638-3430.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Golden Isles) will host Steven Davis, LPC at Coastal Community Health Services, as its guest speaker at 7 p.m. at the Southeast Georgia Health System, Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave, Brunswick. He will talk about coping strategies for post traumatic stress disorder. For more information, call 912-506-2963.

Friday, May 31

The Georgia Sea Island Festival will host a Taste of Gullah from 6 to 9 p.m. at the historic Harrington School, 291 Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. Authentic and modern Gullah food will be served. The cost is $25 and all proceeds support the Historic Harrington School Cultural Center. Tickets may be purchased at eventbrite.org or ssiheritagecoalition.org.

Sapelo Island National Research Reserve will host Doug Samson, SINEER manager, at 1 p.m. at the visitor’s center for an informational session titled “the Science of Tropical Cyclones on the Georgia Coast.” For directions or more information, call the center at 912-437-3224.

Saturday, June 1

The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.

Hofwyl-Broadfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will hold its Young Ranger program from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. It is for ages 6 to 12 and will include a number of activities to teach students about the plantation and its heritage. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6 to 17. For more information, call Bill Giles at 912-264-7333.

The 42nd annual Georgia Sea Island Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. The event celebrates African American musical traditions, crafts and food. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. It is free.

Sunday, June 2

Rhythm on the River, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. Micahlan Boney, singer and multi-instrument musician, will perform. The concert series is free and will continue through the fall. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy.

The Jekyll Arts Association will hold an opening for Julia Chandler Lawing and Linda Lanter from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Lawing will exhibit paintings with Lanter sharing woven baskets. The exhibit will be on display through June.

Monday, June 3

The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Books are $1 and $2, plus lots of movies and CDs.

Tuesday, June 4

The St. Simons Island Literary Guild will host Michelle Gabel at its Meet the Author series at 7 p.m. in room 108 at the Casino on St. Simons Island. She wrote the book, “The Summer I Met Jack,” about an affair between JFK and Alicia Corning Clark. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations may be made by visiting litguildssi.org/events.

Wednesday, June 5

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “At Eternity’s Gate,” a film about Vincent Van Gogh, at 7 p.m. at the casino theater. It is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested.

The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.

Thursday, June 6

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present a program hosted by the Georgia Humanities Council titled, “How Journalists and the Public Shape Our Democracy.” It will be held at 7 p.m. in room 108 at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island.

Music

Today

Annie Akins, 5 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island

Lee O’Neal, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Morgan and Wagner, 6 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island

The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shack, Brunswick

Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island

Will Gore and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Mike Johnson, 6:30 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island

Tank Murdock, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island

Darren Ronan, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Kavoosi and The Typos, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick

Jerry Gown, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Monique Cothern, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Bo Fox, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Friday

Richard Stratton, noon, Holiday Inn, Jekyll Island

Rider, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Stan Ray, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island

Jeff Allyn Szwast, 3 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, 6 p.m., Public House, St. Simons Island

Roy Watson, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien

The Island Kings, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Levi Moore, 7 p.m., Echo at the King and Prince, St. Simons Island

Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, St. Simons Island

Midlife Chryslers, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick

Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

3 Day Weekend, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Thunderbird Blues Band, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Brent Browning, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

The Riders, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick

The Vibe, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick

Bonnie Blue, 10:30 p.m., Murphy’s, St. Simons Island

Saturday

George Alread, 11:30 a.m., Salty’s, Jekyll Island

Owen Plant and Pace Conner, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island

Will Gore and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island

Matt Walsh Trip, 12 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island

Jamie Renee Walker, 4 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island

Levi Moore, 6 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Mihcaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick

Pier Pressure, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Island Strummers, 7:30 p.m., Beach Village Green, Jekyll Island

Joey Tenuto, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick

Rider, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Coco and His Nillaz, 8 p.m., Borgen’s South, St. Simons Island

Defunk, 8 p.m., Wee Pub North, Brunswick

3 Day Weekend, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Michalan Boney, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick

Sunday

Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Owen Plant, 1 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick

Chris Rider Band, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Josh Johansson and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s, Darien

Monday

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick

Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Tuesday

Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill

Wednesday

Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

2nd St. Jam with Mark Douglas, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick