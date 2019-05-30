Today
The Coastal Georgia Alumnae Association of Alpha Delta Pi will hold its Founder’s Day luncheon at noon at The Retreat Clubhouse on St. Simons Island. It is open to all local members of the social sorority. The lunch is $25 and may be reserved by purchasing a seat. To do so, send a message to email_cfjssi@comcast.net or call 912-638-3430.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Golden Isles) will host Steven Davis, LPC at Coastal Community Health Services, as its guest speaker at 7 p.m. at the Southeast Georgia Health System, Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave, Brunswick. He will talk about coping strategies for post traumatic stress disorder. For more information, call 912-506-2963.
Friday, May 31
The Georgia Sea Island Festival will host a Taste of Gullah from 6 to 9 p.m. at the historic Harrington School, 291 Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. Authentic and modern Gullah food will be served. The cost is $25 and all proceeds support the Historic Harrington School Cultural Center. Tickets may be purchased at eventbrite.org or ssiheritagecoalition.org.
Sapelo Island National Research Reserve will host Doug Samson, SINEER manager, at 1 p.m. at the visitor’s center for an informational session titled “the Science of Tropical Cyclones on the Georgia Coast.” For directions or more information, call the center at 912-437-3224.
Saturday, June 1
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Hofwyl-Broadfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will hold its Young Ranger program from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. It is for ages 6 to 12 and will include a number of activities to teach students about the plantation and its heritage. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6 to 17. For more information, call Bill Giles at 912-264-7333.
The 42nd annual Georgia Sea Island Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. The event celebrates African American musical traditions, crafts and food. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. It is free.
Sunday, June 2
Rhythm on the River, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. Micahlan Boney, singer and multi-instrument musician, will perform. The concert series is free and will continue through the fall. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy.
The Jekyll Arts Association will hold an opening for Julia Chandler Lawing and Linda Lanter from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Lawing will exhibit paintings with Lanter sharing woven baskets. The exhibit will be on display through June.
Monday, June 3
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Books are $1 and $2, plus lots of movies and CDs.
Tuesday, June 4
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild will host Michelle Gabel at its Meet the Author series at 7 p.m. in room 108 at the Casino on St. Simons Island. She wrote the book, “The Summer I Met Jack,” about an affair between JFK and Alicia Corning Clark. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations may be made by visiting litguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, June 5
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “At Eternity’s Gate,” a film about Vincent Van Gogh, at 7 p.m. at the casino theater. It is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, June 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present a program hosted by the Georgia Humanities Council titled, “How Journalists and the Public Shape Our Democracy.” It will be held at 7 p.m. in room 108 at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island.
Music
Today
Annie Akins, 5 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island
Lee O’Neal, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Morgan and Wagner, 6 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Will Gore and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Mike Johnson, 6:30 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Tank Murdock, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island
Darren Ronan, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Kavoosi and The Typos, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Jerry Gown, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Monique Cothern, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Bo Fox, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Richard Stratton, noon, Holiday Inn, Jekyll Island
Rider, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Stan Ray, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island
Jeff Allyn Szwast, 3 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, 6 p.m., Public House, St. Simons Island
Roy Watson, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien
The Island Kings, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Levi Moore, 7 p.m., Echo at the King and Prince, St. Simons Island
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, St. Simons Island
Midlife Chryslers, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
3 Day Weekend, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Thunderbird Blues Band, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Brent Browning, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
The Riders, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
The Vibe, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Bonnie Blue, 10:30 p.m., Murphy’s, St. Simons Island
Saturday
George Alread, 11:30 a.m., Salty’s, Jekyll Island
Owen Plant and Pace Conner, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island
Will Gore and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
Matt Walsh Trip, 12 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Jamie Renee Walker, 4 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island
Levi Moore, 6 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Mihcaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Pier Pressure, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Island Strummers, 7:30 p.m., Beach Village Green, Jekyll Island
Joey Tenuto, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Rider, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Coco and His Nillaz, 8 p.m., Borgen’s South, St. Simons Island
Defunk, 8 p.m., Wee Pub North, Brunswick
3 Day Weekend, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Michalan Boney, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Sunday
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Owen Plant, 1 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Chris Rider Band, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Josh Johansson and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s, Darien
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill
Wednesday
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
2nd St. Jam with Mark Douglas, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick