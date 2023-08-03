Today
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Teen Art Club from 3 to 5 p.m. A professional artist will be available to help answer questions, guide them through challenges and provide prompts for new projects. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
August 4
First Friday, a monthly downtown block party, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle and surrounding streets. For details, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening reception for its annual Art Teachers’ Art Exhibit. It will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. It will be on display through Sept. 29. Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. It is free and open to all.
The Coastal Georgia Photographers’ Guild’s Big Photo Show will be on display at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, during downtown’s First Friday festivities. The show features a number of award-winning images by area photographers. The show will be available for viewing throughout August. The guild holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. at the gallery on the third Thursday of the month. For details, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
August 5
The Creekside Concerts featuring Island Urban Cowboy will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at 526 South Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. The recurring events, offered to adults only, include a cash bar and local food trucks. Tickets are required for this performance and may be purchased at EventBrite. For an ongoing schedule, visit villagecreeklanding.com/calendar/golden-hour-5.
Glynn County UGA Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will host Meet Me in the Garden, a new program to be held the first Saturday of every month. Participants will get a tour of the Madge Merritt 4-H demonstration garden and a lesson on soil. In August, there will be a free plant for the first 15 visitors.
SoGlo Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle Street, will be hosting a showing of “My Partner,” a feature film written by Lance Collins and Kanaka Maoli filmmaker Kelii Grace from 3 to 5 p.m. It is free to attend. For tickets, visit www.goldenislesfilmfestival.org.
Music
Today
Melissa Joiner, 5 p.m., Beachcomber BBQ & Grill, St. Simons Island
Fred Kopp, 5 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Josh Nunn, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Island Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Crawford Perkins, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Rural Earl Guit Down, 6 p.m., Savannah Bee Company, St. Simons Island
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Your Mom’s Favorite Band, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Fire Lounge Jam, 7 p.m., Wine, Body & Soul, St. Simons Island
Baby Backbeat, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
The Sweet Ts, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Whiskey Hote, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Parker Barrow, 9 p.m., Ziggy Mahoney’s, St. Simons Island
Friday
Rider Duo, 5 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island
Greg Shirley and Scott Gilbert, 5 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Tony Adams, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Darren Ronan, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m.,
Karaoke, 6 p.m., XYNO Furniture, Brunswick
Josh Kirkland, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
The Thunderbird Blues Band, 7 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
Fred Kopp, 7 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Jacob Sands, 7 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island
SaltWater Gypsies, 8 p.m., 1509 Brunswick, Brunswick
Sidetone, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Wim Tapley, 8 p.m., Ziggy Mahoney’s, St. Simons Island
Pier Pressure, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Pine Box Dwellers with Micah Bonn, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Saturday
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Common Ground, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
South of Savannah, 4 p.m., Boondox Tavern, Brunswick
Phil King, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Pier Pressure, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
The Pine Box Dwellers, 7 p.m., Mallery Street Cafe, St. Simons Island
Josh Nunn, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Wim Tapley, 8 p.m., Ziggy Mahoney’s, St. Simons Island
Annie Akins, 8 p.m., 1509 Brunswick, Brunswick
Sunday
Tim Akins, noon, Barrier Island Brewing, St. Simons Island
The Pine Box Dwellers, 1 p.m., Crafts in the Park in Neptune Park, St. SImons Island
Pier Pressure, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Rider, 4 p.m., Silver Bluff Brewery, Brunswick
Conni Laine, 5:30 p.m., Blue Bay Mexican Grill, St. Simons Island
Monday
Open Mic Night, 7:15 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island