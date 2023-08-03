Today

Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Teen Art Club from 3 to 5 p.m. A professional artist will be available to help answer questions, guide them through challenges and provide prompts for new projects. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.

More from this section

Ritz Theater to host art teacher exhibit this Friday

Ritz Theater to host art teacher exhibit this Friday

The walls of the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick are presently adorned with the work of recently retired Brunswick High School art teacher Tamara Daughtry, but they’ll be covered with art by other Glynn County art teachers when the Ritz Theater opens for First Friday this week.

Recommended for you