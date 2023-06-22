June 22
The Marshes of Glynn Libraries will host a teen juggling workshop at 2 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The instructor will be Ron Anglin, professional juggler. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
The Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation is hosting its Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk Kickoff celebration at Village Creek Landing, 526 S. Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. It will feature music from Backbeat Boulevard and food by City Market’s Food Truck. Doors open at 5 p.m., remarks will commence at 6 p.m., and the band will continue from 6 to 9 p.m. It will be open to the public. For details, visit gaalz.org.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Teen Art Club from 3 to 5 p.m. A professional artist will be available to help answer questions, guide them through challenges and provide prompts for new projects. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
June 22 to 24
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will be offering a three-day workshop for learning a simple method for painting flowers in oils and/or acrylics. Participants will will learn how to simplify complex floral shapes and depict form thru observation of light and shadow patterns. The total cost of participation for non-members is $595. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
June 23
The Downtown Development Authority will continue its Brunswick Music District series on multiple Fridays and Saturdays throughout the year. Each concert is held from 6 to 9 p.m. in Jekyll Square East, next to Tipsy McSway’s, in downtown Brunswick. The Anders Thomsen Trio will perform. It is free.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, is holding a two-hour pottery workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Participants will make a fun and functional pottery piece. The fee for participation is $46 for non-members.
June 24
The Downtown Development Authority will host its Brunswick Music District series featuring Thunderbird Blues Band. Each concert is held from 6 to 9 p.m. in Jekyll Square East, next to Tipsy McSway’s, in downtown Brunswick. It is free.
Unity in the Community will host its third annual Veterans’ and Active Duty Military Banquet at 6 p.m. at Selden Park Gym, 100 Genoa Martin Blvd., Brunswick. It is a free event honoring veterans, active duty members and their families. Semi-formal dress is recommended but not required. For more information, call 912-574-4484.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will be holding its Volunteer Convening at 10 a.m. to 11:30 at Wake Up Coffee on 3349 Cypress Mill Road, Brunswick. For more information or to RSVP, visit glynnenvironmental.org/events.
The Glynn Amateur Radio Association is holding a demonstration of radio capabilities at its annual Field Day event at 2 p.m. at Blythe Island Regional Park, 6616 Blythe Island Drive, Brunswick. It is open to the public.
Forward Brunswick will be holding its farmer’s market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. SNAP and EBT benefits will be accepted.
Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Contempt of Court,” a non-mystery interactive comedy from David Landau, the inventor of interactive dinner theater. It will be performed at 8 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through June 25. For details and tickets, visit SoGloGallery.com.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will be holding an introductory alcohol inks class from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $65 for non-members. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
June 24 to 25
St. Simons Island Antique Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m at Postell Park, 532 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
June 26
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
The Glynn County Democrats will hold their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at 1919 Glynn Ave, No. 7, Brunswick. The public program will feature an update on Habitat for Humanity of Glynn County by the Executive Director Becca Randall. Light refreshments will be served afterward.
Music
Thursday, June 22
Claw and Roux, 4 p.m., Matted Ox Axe Throwing, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 5 p.m., Village Creek Landing, St. Simons Island
Josh Nunn and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., ECHO, King and Prince Resort, St. Simons Island
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Island Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Rural Earl Guit, 6 p.m., Savannah Bee Company, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Crawford & Jim, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Josh Kirkland, 6 p.m., Wolf Island Oyster Co, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Cole Goodwin, 7 p.m., Matted Ox Axe Throwing, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Gravity Bomb, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island.
Rider, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Raster, 7 p.m., Wine, Body, & Soul, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Phil Morrison, 7:30 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Sweet Tea, 7:45 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Phil King, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Friday, June 23
South of Savannah, 4 p.m., Boondox Tavern, Brunswick
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Don Drury, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms Resort, St. Simons Island
Dan Vonk, 6 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island
Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Anders Thomsen Trio, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Full Moon Folk, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnats Landing, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Dexter Jones, 7 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island
Josh Kirkland Trio, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Frost Bros Band, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Saturday, June 24
Annie Akins, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, The Marketplace, St. Simons Island
Gravity Bomb, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Owen Plant, 5 p.m., Shore Restaurant, Courtyard & Residence Inn, Jekyll Island
Blaine Craft, 5 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island
Michaele Hannemann, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms Resort, St. Simons Island
The Murphs, 6 p.m., Silver Bluff Brewing Company, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Thunderbird Blues, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Common Ground, 6 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Defunk, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
Full Moon Folk, 7 p.m., Gnats Landing, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn & Pub, Pier Village, St. Simons Island
The Pine Box Dwellers, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Historic Downtown Brunswick
Sunday, June 25
Rider Duo, 12 p.m., Barrier Island Brewing, St. Simons Island
Blaine Craft, 1 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, 1 p.m., Redfern Village, St. Simons Island.
Dexter Jones, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, The Marketplace, St. Simons Island
Frost Bros Band, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Mike Johnson, 4 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island
Conni Laine, 5:30 p.m., Blue Bay Mexican Grill, St. Simons Island
Sidetone & Young Americans, 6 p.m., Gnats Landing, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
J.B. Williams, 6 p.m., Side Pokkets, Brunswick
Soul Sisters, 7 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Monday, June 26
Josh Kirkland, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Anthony Stubelek, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee & Pub, Pier Village, St. Simons Island