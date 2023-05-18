Through May
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an exhibition titled Foursight, paintings and sculptures by four regional artists, at Goodyear Cottage through May 31. It will feature Suzanne Clements, Susan Anderson, Linda Bobinger and Sue Byrne Russell. It will be available for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Admission is free.
May 18
The Coastal Photographers’ Guild will host its regular meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The main presentation will be Exhibiting Your Work for Home and Gallery. The speakers will be framer Lucy Brous of Creative Frameworks and Lynda Gallagher, SoGlo Gallery owner.
Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host a presentation titled John Wesley on St. Simons at 6:30 p.m. at Villa Ospo in the Jekyll Island historic district. The Rev. Dave Hansen will be the speaker. The event is free but registration is required at EventBrite.com.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Fort King George in Darien. Dr. Fred Marland, who lived and worked on Sapelo Island for a number of years, will talk about how a Georgia barrier island such as Sapelo formed over the eons and how geologists figured Visitors are welcome.
May 19
STAR of Coastal Georgia (formerly the STAR Foundation) will host its STARgazing Low Country Boil at 5:30 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. Ticket prices are $85 per individual or $150 per couple. For details, visit starofcoastalga.org.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, will hold its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A donation of $12 includes two fried fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies, iced tea and dessert. Takeout is available by calling the lodge at 912 264-1389 no earlier than 10:45 a.m. Free delivery on orders of six or more are available. The lodge will also be hosting the American Red Cross blood donation drive at the same time.
Today
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Island Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Josh Kirkland and Mike Alongi, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, 6 p.m., Wolf Island Oyster Co., St. Simons Island
Crawford and Jim Unleashed, 6 p.m., Tipsy’s McSway’s, Brunswick
Golden Isles Strummers, 5:30 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee’s Yappy Hour, St. Simons Island
Habanero Bobby, 7 p.m., Barrier Island Brewing, St. Simons Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m. Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Fire Lounge Jam with Raster and Dexter Jones, 7 p.m., Wine, Body and Soul, St. Simons Island
J.B. Williams, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Bo Fox, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Friday
Dave Griffin, 4 p.m., Boondox Tavern, Brunswick
George Alread, 5 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Gabe Thrift, 6 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza and Pub, Brunswick
The Vibe, 6 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island
Squirt Gun, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Rachel Thompson, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Mas Lounge, 7 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Pine Box Dwellers, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Saturday
Tie Dyed Sunset, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Dexter Jones, 5 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Bo Fox, 6 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 7 p.m., Boondox Tavern, Brunswick
Hot Banana Coffee, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Rastar, 7 p.m., Wine, Body and Soul, St. Simons Island
George Alreadd, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland Trio, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Dexter Jones, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Sidetone, 10 p.m., Murphy’s Tavern, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Rider Duo, noon, Barrier Island Brewing, St. Simons Island
Jim Morgan, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St Simons Island
Blaine Craft, 1 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Pine Box Dwellers, 4 p.m., Beachcomber, St. Simons Island
Tim Akins, 5 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island
Conni Laine, 5:30 p.m., Blue Bay Mexican Grill, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland Trio, 6 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Monday
Open Mic, 7:15 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Josh Kirkland, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Paul Juneau, 6 p.m., Fish Tales Pub and Grill, Brunswick
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island