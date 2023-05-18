Through May

The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an exhibition titled Foursight, paintings and sculptures by four regional artists, at Goodyear Cottage through May 31. It will feature Suzanne Clements, Susan Anderson, Linda Bobinger and Sue Byrne Russell. It will be available for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Admission is free.

May 18

The Coastal Photographers’ Guild will host its regular meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The main presentation will be Exhibiting Your Work for Home and Gallery. The speakers will be framer Lucy Brous of Creative Frameworks and Lynda Gallagher, SoGlo Gallery owner.

Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host a presentation titled John Wesley on St. Simons at 6:30 p.m. at Villa Ospo in the Jekyll Island historic district. The Rev. Dave Hansen will be the speaker. The event is free but registration is required at EventBrite.com.

The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Fort King George in Darien. Dr. Fred Marland, who lived and worked on Sapelo Island for a number of years, will talk about how a Georgia barrier island such as Sapelo formed over the eons and how geologists figured Visitors are welcome.

May 19

STAR of Coastal Georgia (formerly the STAR Foundation) will host its STARgazing Low Country Boil at 5:30 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. Ticket prices are $85 per individual or $150 per couple. For details, visit starofcoastalga.org.

The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, will hold its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A donation of $12 includes two fried fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies, iced tea and dessert. Takeout is available by calling the lodge at 912 264-1389 no earlier than 10:45 a.m. Free delivery on orders of six or more are available. The lodge will also be hosting the American Red Cross blood donation drive at the same time.

Today

Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 6 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island

Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Island Jerk Shack, Brunswick

Josh Kirkland and Mike Alongi, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, 6 p.m., Wolf Island Oyster Co., St. Simons Island

Crawford and Jim Unleashed, 6 p.m., Tipsy’s McSway’s, Brunswick

Golden Isles Strummers, 5:30 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee’s Yappy Hour, St. Simons Island

Habanero Bobby, 7 p.m., Barrier Island Brewing, St. Simons Island

WharfRatz, 7 p.m. Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Fire Lounge Jam with Raster and Dexter Jones, 7 p.m., Wine, Body and Soul, St. Simons Island

J.B. Williams, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Bo Fox, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Friday

Dave Griffin, 4 p.m., Boondox Tavern, Brunswick

George Alread, 5 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island

Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Gabe Thrift, 6 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza and Pub, Brunswick

The Vibe, 6 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island

Squirt Gun, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick

Rachel Thompson, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Mas Lounge, 7 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Pine Box Dwellers, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick

Saturday

Tie Dyed Sunset, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island

Dexter Jones, 5 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island

Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms, St. Simons Island

Bo Fox, 6 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 7 p.m., Boondox Tavern, Brunswick

Hot Banana Coffee, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Rastar, 7 p.m., Wine, Body and Soul, St. Simons Island

George Alreadd, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Josh Kirkland Trio, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Dexter Jones, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick

Sidetone, 10 p.m., Murphy’s Tavern, St. Simons Island

Sunday

Rider Duo, noon, Barrier Island Brewing, St. Simons Island

Jim Morgan, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St Simons Island

Blaine Craft, 1 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island

Pine Box Dwellers, 4 p.m., Beachcomber, St. Simons Island

Tim Akins, 5 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island

Conni Laine, 5:30 p.m., Blue Bay Mexican Grill, St. Simons Island

Josh Kirkland Trio, 6 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Monday

Open Mic, 7:15 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick

Josh Kirkland, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Paul Juneau, 6 p.m., Fish Tales Pub and Grill, Brunswick

Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

