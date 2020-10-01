The Mariners have somehow found comfort in having their backs against the wall.
For the second match in the row, Coastal Georgia came back from a two-set hole to win in five sets, the most recent rally coming at Webber International’s expense Wednesday at Howard Coffin Gym. It’s the third consecutive match the Mariners have won in five sets.
“They showed a lot of character today, coming back again for a second match in a row,” said Mariners head coach Israel Delgado.
Coastal and Webber appeared closely matched through much of the first two sets with neither program staking out to a lead of more than a couple of points, but both times the Warriors made the necessary plays late to come out on top.
The Mariners assisted on a few occasions, including in the first set when the team made five service errors with three straight occurring near the end of a set the Warriors won 25-23.
Despite cleaning up the service errors in the second set, the result was the same for Coastal Georgia, falling 25-21 to drop to 0-2 in the match.
But staring in the face of defeat, the Mariners made their move.
Coastal Georgia got off to a hot start, going up 6-0 and pushing the advantage to 10-3, suddenly showing a renewed energy and focus sparked by a lineup change. Delgado inserted outside Hannah Williams into the game on the right side, and Lillian Carson and Keelin Pilgram alternated as the secondary outside.
“In the third game, we tried to do some adjustments with the outside hitters and looking for more blockers on the right side,” Delgado said. “Having better passers, and also telling the setters to try to set more to our outside hitters.”
The tinkering revived a Mariners offense that hit just 14 percent in the second set, but more importantly, Coastal’s defense benefitted from the change.
Each Mariner that touched the floor recorded a dig, helping limit the Warriors to just eight kills and a 6.1 hitting percentage. Giovana Larregui Lopez tallied eight of her career-high 26 kills in the third set as Coastal won 25-18.
The momentum carried into the fourth set when Coastal used a seven-point run to turn a 5-5 tie into a runaway victory. The Mariners led 18-10 en route to a 25-19 win that evened the set score at two apiece, sending the match to a decisive fifth set.
Now in a dogfight, Webber International fought to salvage the match, but back-to-back ball-handling errors allowed Coastal Georgia to open up a 10-5 lead and coast to a 15-12 victory.
Freshman Claire Terwilliger recorded a career-high five blocks, and senior setter Gardieliz Laureano-Andujar set a career high with 48 assists. Freshman libero Emery Wyatt also notched a career high with 18 digs.
“The key to my defense today was staying low and moving fast to the ball,” Wyatt said. I’m super proud of my team from coming back and winning the fifth set.”