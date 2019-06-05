Coastal Illustrated — your biweekly social and events publication — acquired by The Brunswick News 20 years ago, is celebrating its half-century mark this year.
In part with this noteworthy celebration, The Brunswick News is proud to present to our readership some exciting and fresh changes and a major addition with a new section to our area’s most recognizable, long-standing social and events publication about people in the Golden Isles.
Starting today, Coastal Illustrated will publish and be delivered on Thursdays every other week to all subscribers of The Brunswick News.
CI Editor Mary Starr and designer Donte Nunally will continue to build on the longstanding success of this publication while many new elements come into its fold including the new faces helping to make it all possible. Adding to the team are well-known News photographer Bobby Haven and art director Terry Wilson. Also Vance Leavy and Cheri Leavy — who successfully own and operate Bulldawg Illustrated in Athens and are part of the 4th generation of the Leavy newspaper family — have taken direction of the project from its beginning to end.
Readers will notice significant changes to CI layout with more openness, attention to detail and enhanced direction of photography. A strong emphasis will also be placed on the CI calendar, including more events and special breakout features of upcoming events.
People are what make up our Golden Isles, and a final piece to CI’s remodel will include specific Q and A’s which will bring out the many sides to the personalities who make up our coast from the fun and whimsical to the serious and determined.
Accompanying CI’s makeover, readers will find The News’ newest product Coastal Home as a second section. Home will detail the lifestyle and the major industry built around homes in the Golden Isles. Readers, again, will notice this publication’s attention to quality and the attention to the people who contribute to all that make up the home equation in our special coastal area from our realtors to all other entities involved.
Both of these products, as well as our commitment to a daily newspaper dedicated to its community, could not be sustained without advertising support. The News thanks our longstanding advertisers and the many new ones who bring their support to these new endeavors. Our advertisers, just like our readers, are essential to our success. We say thank you to both and enjoy your new Coastal Illustrated and Coastal Home — as all sights now look toward the next 50!