Coastal Georgia women’s basketball team announced it signed two new players to the team on Tuesday. Kaliyah Little from Northside Warner Robins and Gracie Brunel from Lanier County, high school, inked their names on the dotted line and are officially Mariners.
The Mariners added two new guards to the lineup after going 21-11 last season and losing Brianna Gipson and Ayshia Baker.
Little is a 5-foot-5 guard that started all four years for the varsity team.
She was the leading scorer in 2018 and 2019. Little was named an Academy Sports featured Athlete of the week back in January. She is also a member of the 2019 GACA 6A South All-State Team, an honorable mention in the 2019 Atlanta Journal Constitution 6A All-State, and lists as the Georgia 6A most improved player by Sandy’s Spiel.
Little went from averaging 10.4 points, three rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.3 steals per game to 19 points, five rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 3.2 steals a game in her senior season.
Little was a 1,000 point career scorer and was one of the captains this season.
Coastal Georgia’s head coach Roger Hodge spoke of not only her athletic ability fitting one of the needs but her character off the court as well.
“She is not just a very talented player, but she is an outstanding student and a person of great character. Kaliyah addresses our needs for another defender at the guard spot and another perimeter shooter,” Hodge said in a statement. “In addition, she is an outstanding athlete that can play multiple positions.”
Hodge continues to say that Little adds to the dynamic of an already talented team and that her development in high school will help her have success at the next level.
“We have an outstanding team coming back, but also a really good group of people returning and Kaliyah adds to that dynamic as well. Ashleigh Fox has developed a very good program at Northside-Warner Robins, and her work with Kaliyah is an example of why they will continue to have success,” Hodge said in a statement. “Casaundra and Ron Wilson have also been huge factors in assisting Kaliyah, and I am grateful to them and Coach Fox for helping us through the recruiting process.”
Brunel is the second edition for the Mariners 2019 class. She is an all-around athlete that appears to be good at every sport.
Brunel primarily played basketball and softball, but she also played a year of soccer and golf.
She led the soccer team in scoring this season.
She was All-Region her only season playing golf, as well.
Brunel was All-Region four years for softball and was named Region 2-A Defensive Player of the Year. She was also a four-year All-Region 2-A for basketball as well.
And that’s just the start to her list of accolades.
Brunel is both the 2018-19 best scorer and shooter in Class A by Sandy’s Spiel. She is also the 2018-2019 Sandy’s Spiel Region 2-A Offensive Player of the Year as she averaged 26.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
During her high school career, Brunel scored over 1,600 points. She ranked third in Georgia this season in scoring and was on the Sandy’s Spiel and Atlanta Journal Constitution First-Team 1A All-State.
However, her biggest accomplishment may be having her jersey retired.
Brunel is the first athlete in Lanier County High school history to have her jersey retired.
“Gracie is an explosive scorer. She is an extremely efficient three-point shooter that has the potential to become a huge threat from behind the arc. Gracie is from an athletic family as her dad is a coach and her older sister played both softball and basketball on the collegiate level,” Hodge said in a statement. “Ty Randolph has developed Gracie into an extremely skilled player, and we are very excited to bring a someone with her accolades into our program.
“I can’t wait to see Gracie Brunel work and develop into an outstanding college basketball player.”