The Mariner women finished fourth out of seven teams competing in the SUN Conference Championship at the Savannah Country Club.
Coastal Georgia shot a 126-over 978 over 54 holes while conference champion Southeastern paced the event at 70-over 922. Keiser finished second at 72 over, and SCAD Savannah rounded out the top 3 at 88 over.
Kristen Crooms led Coastal, shooting a 20-over 233 to finish tied for ninth individually in the field of 38 golfers, earning all-conference honors for the second straight season. The sophomore competed in eight events this season, maintaining an average of 78.56 strokes over 18 rounds, and winning the Deercroft Spring Break Invitational.
Mariner freshman Emmily Bickelmann also received all-conference recognition, coming in 18th at the SUN Conference Championship with a 31-over 244 to cap off a campaign that saw her average 83.72 strokes over 18 rounds.
Claire Wickes finished the conference tournament tied for 22nd at 37 over for Coastal, and Kelly Buker placed 26th at 41 over for the event.
Autumn Brown closed out the Mariners’ golfers with a score of 49 over, placing her 29th individually.