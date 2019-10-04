College of Coastal Georgia’s Chip Thompson was named The Sun Conference Golfer of the Month recently for his performances in a tri-match against SCAD Savanah and USCB, the Thomas Invitational, and the Invite at Innisbrook.
The second-ranked Mariners have won two of the three events they’ve competed in this fall outright and tied USCB in the tri-match.
Thompson has had a major hand in Coastal’s early-season success, beginning in the tri-match, where he was the only Mariner to shoot under par. He finished second in the Invitational with a 70, two under par.
The Junior also led Coastal to victory in its first tournament of the season while collecting his first collegiate win in the process at the Thomas University Invitational.
Thompson went on to finish tenth overall in the Invite at Innishbrook after two phenomenal opening rounds that saw him post scores of even-par 71 and 2-under par 69 on a difficult course in the first two rounds of the invitational.
With Thompson’s help, the Mariners were able top a field that featured 11 of the top 25 teams in the nation including defending National Champion Texas Wesleyan.