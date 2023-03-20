Coastal Georgia was feeling good after polishing off a dominant sweep of Avila University this past weekend.
“We’re starting to play like Coastal now,” said head coach Mike Minick.
The Mariners (15-5) swept the Eagles (13-10) by identical 8-0 scores in a pair of contests that were ended on the five-inning mercy rule.
The opening game of the doubleheader was dominated by senior catcher Kayla Rowell, who blasted two home runs, including a walk-off two-run shot to push the lead to eight and trigger the mercy rule. She finished with four of the team’s RBIs in the process.
And Coastal’s flame would not fizzle during the break between games.
The Mariners followed their five-run fifth inning of Game 1 with a five-run first in Game 2 before striking the final nail into the Eagles’ coffin with three more runs in the fourth frame.
MacKenzie Kagee got the scoring started for Coastal in the second game on a two-RBI single with the bases loaded and no outs a few batters before Aniston Johnson plated two more on a double to left field. Malarie Peacock drove in Johnson from second to score the final run of the inning.
Kagee notched her third RBI of the contest in the fourth, and in the ensuing at bat, McCall Maret doubled home two more runs.
Over the course of the doubleheader, five different players drove in two or more runs — not that the team needed much offense.
Coastal Georgia pitchers Bryce Peacock and Hayley Dickerson combined for 13 strikeouts while allowing just five hits.
“The defense was outstanding and we’re starting to hit the ball like we should be,” Minick said after the sweep.
The series marked the first two games of a ten-game homestand for Coastal, which next features the NCAA Division II Savannah State Tigers traveling in to face the Mariners for the second time this season.
Coastal and SSU each kicked off their respective seasons in a doubleheader that saw the Mariners roll to two straight wins by a combined score of 27-1.
“They’ve been practicing [and] playing for a month…we don’t expect it to be as easy this time,” Minick said.