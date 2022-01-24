The Coastal Georgia men’s basketball team (7-10, 2-7) won two SUN Conference games in the month of January, having dealt with a canceled game and a postponement of another.
Having struggled for the majority of their season, the Mariners rattled off back-to-back conference wins over Warner University, Jan. 8th and St. Thomas University, Jan. 15th.
PLaying both games at home, Coastal Georgia beat Warner University 89-76 thanks to a 49-point first half.
Led by Elijah Goodman’s 15 points in only 10 minutes of play, the Mariners shot 55 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from the 3-point line in the half.
Leading by 13 points going into the second half, the team matched Warner’s 40 points in the second half to seal the double-digit victory.
Coastal had four players reach double-digit scoring lines, with Jordon Parks leading the team with 20 points off the bench. Goodman finished with 19, Rodney Wiley Jr. finished with 15 and Kenny Brown finished with 10 points.
After their game against Voorhees College was canceled, the Mariners returned to the court against St. Thomas University, beating the Night Hawks 68-60.
Coastal was able to hold onto for their second consecutive win, depsite turning the ball over 22 times and shooting just 52 percent from the free-throw line.
The Mariners won the game by crashing the boards, out rebounding the Night Hawks 58-26, and forcing 21 personal fouls.
Diamond Smith led the game in scoring, with 22 of his 27 points coming in the first half. Smith also grabbed 12 rebounds. Parks finished with a double-double, as he grabbed 16 rebounds and scored 14 points in the win. Elijah Goodman was the other Mariner who reached double-digit scoring, finishing the game with 11 points and eight rebounds.
After dropping two consecutive games, the Mariners will look to win their third SUN Conference game of the season on the road against Ave Maria on Thursday night.
Mariner women struggle all season long, earn first SUN Conference win over St. Thomas
With a 5-14, 1-8 record to its name, Coastal Georgia was able to win its first SUN Conference game with a barrage of scoring
The Lady Mariners found themselves trailing after the first quarter, down 21-15 and struggling from the field.
The team was able to catch fire in the second quarter, outsourcing the Night Hawks 17-11, and taking advantage of the shooting struggles by St. Thomas in the quarter. They would tie the game at 32.
Coming out of the locker rooms and back to the floor for the third quarter, the two teams scored with ease but continued to keep pace with one another. This set up a fourth-quarter that was anyone’s ball game.
St. Thomas shot 53 percent from the field, 75 percent from three, and 83.3 percent from the free-throw line and lost.
Coastal Georgia was able to force 12 fouls on St. Thomas and made the most from the charity stripe, going 17-21.
Sonia Forney put the Mariners on her back as she scored 11 of her 22 points in the final 10 minutes and connected on all 5 of her free throws.
Kaliyah Little led the game in scoring with her 28 points, shooting 68 percent from the field. Little dished out four assists too in the victory.
With the win, Coastal Georgia was able to snap a seven-game losing streak in the conference.
Since then, the team has lost two games in a row and will try and regain its winning ways against Ave Maria on Thursday.