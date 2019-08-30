Coastal Georgia continues to lower its unemployment rates, said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler in an announcement Thursday.
The 10-county region also posted annual growth in unemployment claims, according to preliminary numbers.
“Georgia continues to perform well in terms of jobs, claims and other data I’m seeing,” Butler said. “Georgia’s strong economy was also clear in our local communities in July, a month that saw several again set records.”
The state outperformed the national average, where the unemployment rate was unchanged in July at 3.7 percent. Georgia’s rate of 3.6 percent is 0.1 percentage points lower than a year ago, Butler said.
In all, rates fell or held steady in nine of Georgia’s 12 planning regions, he said.
In Coastal Georgia, the unemployment rate was reduced by 0.4 percent over a year ago. In July, the rate dropped 0.1 percent to settle in slightly higher than the state average at 3.7 percent.
The region’s labor force decreased by 381 in July, with 320,672 employed. That number is down 947 from a year ago.
But the number of unemployment claims is up about 65 percent over a year ago. In July 2018, claims were down 3 percent over the previous year.
The good news is Employ Georgia, the state Department of Labor online job listing service shows 3,684 active job postings for Coastal Georgia in July.