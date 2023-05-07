Having won the regular season SUN Conference Championship, the Coastal Georgia softball team had its work cut out in the conference championship game against Southeastern.
Sending SUN Conference Player of the Year Bryce Peacock into the circle, the star only pitched three inning before a hit by pitch in one of her at-bats forced her to go back to her natural position in right field.
Putting the SUN Conference Pitcher of the Year in Hayley Dickerson back into the circle with the game tied at 1-1, the Fire finally had an answer for the star pitcher as the regained the lead in the bottom half of the fourth.
Seemingly having the momentum of the game as the Fire’s Claire Sekinger kept the Mariners bats cool for five innings, the Mariners tied the game in the sixth after Bryce Peacock ripped a triple to right to score Sarah Thinger to tie the game once more.
From then on, it became a defensive battle with the teams staying tied through three innings of extras to bring up the 11th inning.
Just looking for one moment to blow the game open, the Mariners loaded the bases to start the top of the 11th as McCall Maret walked up to the plate. Staying patient in the moment, the senior infielder just missed a grand slam opportunity as the ball fell just short of going over the fence. Driving in one run off Maret’s bat, the Mariners added their second run of the inning off a sacrifice fly by Aniston Johnson to score Alyssa Haggerty.
Taking a two-run lead and needing three outs to be crowned champions of the conference, Dickerson showed why she was the conferences pitcher of the year as she put the Fire out with a one, two, three inning to begin the celebration inside the circle.
The 42nd Annual NAIA Softball World Series begins May 15th with the Coastal Georgia Mariners preparing to host the opening round at the Brunswick High Softball Field.