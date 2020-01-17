A number of potential victories have slipped through the fingers of the Terrors this season, but they were determined not to add another to the list Friday.
Despite seeing its fourth-quarter lead cut to three with just over a minute to play, the Glynn Academy boys held on to their biggest win of the season over Effingham County 59-54 at the Glass Palace.
Glynn (6-14, 2-4) entered the contest in fourth place in Region 2-6A and on a two-game skid in which it held leads in the final period of each before ultimately faltering down the stretch. But after rallying back in front with a 9-0 run early in the third quarter, the Terrors held on to take down the Rebels (12-5, 3-2), who were just one game back of first place.
“I’m just thanking the Lord right now,” said Glynn Academy boys head coach Terrance Haywood. “I told them we’ve lost enough games this year to last for a long time. I said, ‘we’ve got four region games left,’ now three, I said, ‘these games can determine a lot about our season and whether we make the playoffs or not, what seed we have in the playoffs and all that kind of stuff like that.
“I’m just thankful we were able to beat a really good Effingham team tonight.”
The Terrors’ late-game struggles first began Dec. 6 in Springfield when the team was within striking distance of knocking off the Rebels in their region opener until a miscue with time-winding down led to an overtime loss.
Facing a similar situation in its rematch, Glynn locked in defensively and held Effingham scoreless over the final minute to hold on.
“We were actually up two, we rebounded the ball with about 17 seconds on the clock, we turned it over, they got it back, loose ball, they grabbed it and scored a layup, and then we ended up going into overtime,” Haywood said, describing the first meeting. “So just looking back at the film, we were not very disciplined in that game defensively, so this week we were really focused on making sure everyone was exactly where they needed to be because Effingham is a really good team.”
The teams traded basket throughout the first quarter Friday, neither able to grab a significant advantage until the Terrors opened the second on a 7-0 run to take a 24-17 lead. But the Rebels wouldn’t allow another point in the half, embarking on their own 11-0 run to go up by four heading into the half.
When the teams returned to the court, Glynn Academy responded with another spurt of its own, rattling off nine straight points to reclaim a three-point lead it would never relinquish over the final 13 minutes of game time.
The troubling trend of late-game collapses had plagued Glynn all season, most recently costing the team a pair of wins over this past weekend after being outscored 23-6 in the fourth quarter to turn a 13-point advantage into a five-point loss against New Hampstead and losing in overtime despite holding a late five-point lead over Liberty County.
A familiar sense of dread began to kick in as the Rebels fought their way back from a couple of deficits, but the Terrors refused to let another one slip away.
“There was some tension there, you could sort of see it in the guys’ faces,” Haywood said. “But the thing I did, was when we watched film on Wednesday, we watched the last quarter of the New Hampstead game that we were up and we lost it, and we watched the last two or three minutes of the Liberty game when we were up and ended up going into overtime, and just let them see how we had this game in-hand, we’re good, and then a turnover here, a loose ball here, and we ended up giving up some games we had a chance to be able to win.”
The Terrors turned to D’marion Hayes down the stretch to close out the game on a couple of difficult drives to the basket, putting enough english on the ball on one possession to bank it high off the glass after splitting through three defenders.
Effingham got a shot-put-like floater to fall to draw back to within a single possession with a minute to play, before Glynn Academy put the game on ice with a couple of late stops.
Quay Dickens led the Terrors with 20 points, nine coming on a trio of 3s made in the third quarter, Max Hrdlicka scored 13, and Tyson Rooks added 11 points. All eight of Hayes’ points came in the fourth quarter.
With the win, Glynn Academy is just a game out of second in the region with three left to play. Following a non-region contest against Ware County today at 12:30 p.m., the Terrors will travel to Richmond Hill for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff Tuesday.
Glynn girls 84
Effingham 15
Talia Hamilton splashed a 3-pointer from the left wing eight seconds into Friday’s contest against Effingham County — it was a foreboding sign of what was to come as the Glynn Academy girls rolled to an 84-15 victory at the Glass Palace.
The Rebels (1-15, 0-5) entered the game struggling to find footing in Region 2-6A, and it wouldn’t happen against the Terrors (15-4, 5-0) in a matchup that nearly mirrored the 74-15 result of the first meeting between the programs this season in Springfield.
No. 3 Glynn Academy led by 30 by the end of the first quarter, and it doubled its advantage by the start of the fourth despite playing a bench primarily comprised of underclassmen heavy minutes.
The Red Terrors played their entire senior-laden starting lineup together for just for just over eight minutes of game time broken into a couple of shifts to open the first and third quarters, and they outscored the Rebels 37-3 in those minutes.
“It was just coming out and being aggressive,” said Glynn girls head coach Sharnesha Smith. “I wasn’t necessarily looking at the game within itself, just looking at us, our execution, we were very aggressive tonight.
“We worked on that all week in practice, and I knew we would come out and play, but sometimes teams tend to, especially with us not playing in a week and a half, we would come out sluggish, but we didn’t. We came out swinging, and that’s the team that I love.”
An enormous lead did nothing to curtail the Terrors’ aggressiveness as they'd hold the Rebels to four or fewer points in each quarter.
The last time Glynn Academy faced a team that was clearly overmatched was in a Dec. 17 win over Richmond Hill, during which Smith went with a mass hockey substitution of her reserves to open the second quarter, and the inexperienced players struggled to keep the scoreboard moving.
When provided another opportunity Friday, Smith instead chose to mix and match her young players with her starters to great success.
“You want to put the right combinations on the floor, and as the season goes on, you begin to learn more about each other, learn your players a little more,” Smith said. “I thought we did a great job with our substitutions tonight. I thought we had good matchups on the floor; I think we had good chemistry on the floor. Most importantly, we shared the ball well, that was the thing, and you had people looking to score.
“I talk to them all the time, if you’re going to be on the floor for me, you’ve got to be looking to score. Obviously everybody wants people who can play defense, so being a defensive player is No. 1 for us, but secondly, you’ve got to be able to score. You’ve got to be able to do both.”
Akirria Mountain subbed in for fellow shooter Hamilton about halfway through the first, and a few minutes later, La'Trinty Best was the lone starter remaining on the court playing aside Mountain, Ashanti Riley, Lilly Wood, and Mckenzie Stabile.
Hamilton and Zoesha Smith were back on the court to start the second alongside freshmen Alindria Dudley and Shamya Flanders. Midway through the period, there wasn't a single Terrors starter still on the court, and yet the team still increased the lead by seven to go up 51-8 at halftime.
Glynn Academy's two leading scorers have combined to average 30.7 of the team's 54.5 points per game this season, and together they tallied 34 against Effingham while the rest of the team scored a whooping 50 points, including 38 from the bench.
Paris Smith scored 10 points for the Terrors, Stabile chipped in seven, Flanders had six, Mountain chipped in five, Wood notched four, and Riley sank a 3-pointer as each reserve exceeded their season scoring average.
“I think as a group, and as a team, we’ve gotten so much better,” Smith said. “We’re growing, I think in every spot, not just with our key players or whatever people call them, but I think across the board, our team I just getting a lot better. Our practice plan, we focus on everybody. You don’t have that at a lot of programs. Everybody is getting better, and I think tonight everybody in this building go a chance to see that.”
Up two games in the region with three remaining, Glynn will host a non-region contest against Statesboro at 3:30 p.m. today before traveling to Richmond Hill on Tuesday.