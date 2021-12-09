After months of teaching and instructing students via the internet, classes at the Job Corps Center in Brunswick are back in session.
The center at 4401 Glynco Parkway began receiving students accepted in the program by the U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday. It is one of more than 120 centers operating in the United States and Puerto Rico.
By order of the Labor Department, the campus closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and began relying on distant learning.
“We are proud to be in the business of helping young people for over a half century,” said Brunswick Job Corps Center Director Mel Gaines.
“We change lives every day.”
Gaines has been with Job Corps 43 years, 27 of them as center director.
Job Corps officials say it will take time to get back to a sense of normalcy. Among other things, the center must work on building staff and student culture, and reinstating policy and campus procedures.
Management staff meets often with the goal of taking the center to the next level of recruiting new students, training, and placing them in careers that are rewarding and provide livable wages.
The center has an on-campus student capacity of 315, but the number was reduced to 253 to allow for social distancing.
Students generally range in age from 16 to 24. The Department of Labor extended the age for students who applied and were approved for the program before their 25th birthday.
In addition to the age requirement, students have to meet an income threshold and commit to completing the program with the intent of entering the workforce.
The 11 career technical trades offered at the Brunswick center are security; certified nursing assistant; medical assistant; clinical medical assistant; patient care technician, which is an advance trade offering; painting; landscape; plumbing; heating and air conditioning ventilation; building construction technician; and electrical.
All trades offer primary and secondary industry certifications.
Switching to virtual learning was far from easy.
“Job Corps is designed for students who do not learn in a traditional learning environment,” said Laura Dumas, executive assistant to the director. “However, this non-traditional learning environment created challenges for both students and staff to navigate in.”
The Labor Department provided students Chromebooks and hotspots to those who needed access to the internet.
“The staff implemented lessons inside of the Google Classroom,” Dumas said. “The Google Classroom contained lessons for students to complete their career technical training and/or high school diploma.”
Students are dually enrolled in trade and academic classes, she said.
“Students work at their own pace to complete these trades,” Dumas said. “The students can be enrolled up to three years. Most trades are six to 18 months to complete. When you factor in that some students are working on a high school diploma or high school equivalence, the time to complete the program increases.”
Gaines, calling Job Corps a community partner, said he hopes to have students participating in projects outside the facility soon.
“We do forsee students getting back in to the community for Workbase Learning with the centers employee partners and minimum public community volunteer projects,” he said.