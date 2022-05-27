The Class of 2022 is off to do great things, and many have left their mark on the community in which they’ve grown up.
The seniors who are graduating this spring have big plans. Many are headed to college, and others will enter the workforce, enlist in the military or explore other new opportunities.
Roy Boyd, who graduated from Frederica Academy, will attend Princeton University this fall and plans to study economics and finance. A class at Frederica inspired him to pursue this field of study and career plan.
“It was a broad class that went over everything from the stock market to how to handle mortgages on your house, and it was very fun,” Boyd said. “It felt very practical to me.”
Boyd founded the finance and investment club and the debate club at Frederica. He also led the school’s varsity golf team and hopes to play golf at Princeton.
Boyd’s legacy will live on at Frederica through the Drive For Life event, which he organized last year in honor of his father’s fifth anniversary being cancer free. Funds raised at the event were donated to the cancer branch of the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, the Cancer Care Center at Southeast Georgia Health System and First Tee, a nonprofit that offers youth development through golf.
The second Drive For Life is planned for July 25 and will again raise funds this year for First Tee.
Boyd is glad to see that fundraiser continue, as he looks ahead to the next chapter of his life at Princeton.
“I’m super excited,” he said. “… It’s a very big change of scenery. I’m excited to be off on my own, getting to explore, meet new people, make new friends and try to do well in all my classes. It’s going to be a fun experience.”
Jack Slade, a Glynn Academy graduate, will attend Sewanee University this fall. He hopes to pursue writing and acting, drawing in part on his four years of experience in the GA Players, a theater group at Glynn Academy.
Slade said his experience in GA Players helped him gain confidence. His favorite roles included Olaf in a production of Frozen, Leaf Coneybear in the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Shakespeare in Something Rotten! and Gomez in the Addams Family, his final show.
“It’s a really good community that I’m sad to leave,” Slade said.
He’s now looking forward to the changes to come.
“I’m excited for new friends and of course keeping the old close,” he said.
Kate Walbridge, a Frederica Academy graduate, will attend the University of South Carolina’s honors program this fall and plans to study biology and Spanish. She hopes to attend veterinary school after completing her undergraduate degree.
“I’ve always loved animals,” she said.
Her high school experience was filled with community service work.
“I love helping people in any way that I can,” Walbridge said. “I was actually service council president, and I was always trying to find things to do. I worked a lot in the community, especially with the Humane Society.”
She ran the Humane Society Teen Board at Frederica and served as an active volunteer for many years in the Humane Society’s hospital wing. She also ran varsity cross country and played varsity tennis, winning state championships in both sports.
“I’m going to miss all of my friends,” she said. “I’m going to miss all of my teachers, because they were amazing. My mom was actually my teacher for a few years, and she at my graduation said, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s the end of take your kid to work day.’”
Hannah Dunlap, a Frederica Academy graduate, will attend the University of Georgia this fall and plans to go into the medical field as possibly a nurse or surgeon. She’s also considering sports marketing.
“I have three older brothers, and the two oldest brothers are both doctors now,” Dunlap said. “Growing up and watching them go through medical school and then transition into having their own practice and hearing their stories of how many people that they’ve helped is really intriguing to me.”
She’s ready to begin her journey.
“I’m excited to build something for myself and work toward something that I’ve earned,” Dunlap said.
Ansley Franklin, a Glynn Academy graduate, plans to bring her passion for music into college at Agnes Scott College, where she will major in mathematics and minor in music. She’s played the viola for four years in the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra, during which she saw her confidence and skill level grow.
“I’m looking froward to new opportunities,” she said.
Graduating Heritage Christian Academy senior Dawson Lane knows what we wants to do, but not exactly how to get there: he wants to fly for the state Department of Natural Resources.
The exact job really doesn’t matter, Lane said. The DNR uses pilots for a variety of jobs, like tracking illegal shrimping and monitoring wildfire damage. Whether he does one of those jobs or something else is irrelevant, as long as he gets to fly and watch over an environment he loves.
He first found love for flying on his second time behind the stick. What surprised him was how early he was allowed to fly. He immediately knew what he liked about it.
“The thrill of it,” Lane said. “You feel free that far up. It’s not like driving.”
It might seem like a hard thing to do, but when an experienced instructor is walking you through it, it’s the easiest thing, he explained.
For now, he’s heading to College of Coastal Georgia and into a general studies program.
“I don’t know what I will major in, I need to talk to my counselor, but it’s got to be something that will get me into the DNR so I can fly for them,” Lane said. “I’m not the smartest guy in the world, but I worked really hard (to get here).”
Blake Buccholz’s academic career, on the other hand, has been characterized — at least in the last few years — by discipline and a desire to have a solid path set before him.
“I came originally from a private school, but I struggled bad with academics. I was very behind in my math and literature,” Buccholz said. “I was tutored every day and ended up working my way up into the top of my class. Not the number one student or at the very top, but in the upper part.”
Having come up through Brunswick High’s Navy JROTC program, he’s now heading to The Citadel and into that school’s Army ROTC program on a full ride scholarship from the U.S. Army.
Being part of the Navy JROTC, the physical rigor of the program was a good complement to the academic rigor he worked to maintain throughout his high school career. Heading to The Citadel, Buccholz said he’s going to keep that up.
“I’m honestly looking forward to the physical, mental and academic challenge I will be facing,” Buccholz said.
He’s also got the next several years of his life sketched out pretty neatly.
“I’m looking at commissioning as a second lieutenant, an engineering officer,” Buccholz said. “I’m majoring in civil engineering, hopefully getting a job with the Army Corp of Engineers.”
Whether he stays in the military as a lifelong career or enters the private sector depends on his future opportunities.
He gave special thanks to Linda Rooks, Kimberly Hawthorne and Erika Johnston, teachers who helped him throughout his academic journey.
“They’re one of the reason I am where I am today, along with my mother, my brother and my dad,” Buccholz said. “It was a blessing. I was lucky to find the people I found. Especially the teachers.”
He did have one piece of parting advice.
“I would say don’t take anything for granted, always stay faithful and try your hardest. Freshman year is so important. I’d love to redo it,” Buccholz said.
Tyson Rooks had a whirlwind senior season at Glynn Academy that will result in the 6-foot-5 athlete attending the University of Illinois this fall on a football scholarship.
“Going into high school, my main focus was basketball, and in my senior year, everything was so unexpected,” Rooks said. “Everything worked out fine.”
Over his first three years at Glynn, Rooks lettered for the school’s basketball team in addition to competing in track and field and tennis at various points. But with some encouragement from his friends and members of the Terrors’ football staff, Rooks gave the sport a try.
Displaying natural athleticism on the gridiron, Rooks quickly made a name for himself, and a few weeks after wrapping up his season, he had already accumulated more than 10 offers from Division I schools.
Now, Rooks is set to continue his athletic and academic journey at the flagship school in The Prairie State, and he can thank Glynn Academy for helping prepare him.
“Having great coaches, great teachers, and just keeping God on my side,” Rooks said. “All that helped.”
A variety of setbacks have cost John Wise Long the better part of three seasons of prep baseball during his time at Glynn Academy.
The pandemic cost spring athletes one semester, and once some normalcy returned, Long suffered an elbow injury requiring Tommy John surgery and a torn ACL in back-to-back seasons. Nevertheless, Long secured an offer to play baseball at the University of North Carolina and rode out his final campaign cheering his friends and teammates on from the dugout.
“I’ve loved every year of high school, I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Long said. “Glynn Academy is such a special place for me and my family, and just the memories, the teachers and friends that you make, it’s just really a great place to be.”
A Brunswick native that has resided in the Golden Isles his whole life, Long is looking forward to the new experiences that lie ahead in the exciting next chapter that begins in Chapel Hill.
“My plans are to, of course play baseball, but to earn a degree,” Long said. “I’m undecided right now what I’m going to major in, I think in the business field somewhere, but I’m just looking forward to having a good time, meeting new people.”