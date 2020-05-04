The agenda for the upcoming Brunswick City Commission meeting will likely have additional items added for discussion based on the April 28 finance committee meeting.
Committee members, including city commissioners Vincent Williams and Felicia Harris, discussed a number of issues including hazard pay for employees working on the front lines during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Workers in other cities are receiving as much as $5 an hour extra for working on the front lines during the ongoing health crisis. Commissioners are being asked to consider a $2 an hour raise, retroactive to March 24.
Other issues discussed at the finance meeting will also likely be added to the agenda for discussion at the May 6 city commission meeting.
Cemetery maintenance has fallen behind because the prison work detail that normally does the mowing and trimming has not been allowed to do the work because of the health crisis. The cemeteries need attention and it’s uncertain when the prison work detail will be allowed to return to the job. Commissioners will consider hiring a private lawn service business to perform the cemetery maintenance on a month-by-month basis until the work can be bid out.
Commissioners will consider approval of renewal of the city’s general liability insurance coverage. Premiums for the upcoming year are $351,947, an increase of more than $34,000 over the previous year.
City officials will also vote to approve a consolidated strategy for housing development plan that will enable the city to receive $384,830 in Community Development Block Grant funds.
Other agenda items include consideration of an alcohol license for Russell’s Sports Bar and one appointment to the audit committee and three nominations for the Glynn-Brunswick Memorial Hospital Authority.