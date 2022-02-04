No one can deny homelessness is an issue that persists in the area. It is a complex issue that touches on a wide array of social and economic areas and can’t be fixed by waving a magic wand. It takes hard work at the ground level to help those in need find their footing again.
One group that is working to do just that is the Golden Isles Veterans Village Initiative. The plan is for the village to have 30 tiny homes that will serve as transitional housing at a 1-acre site on G Street. The goal is to help homeless veterans reintegrate into society. An on-site case worker will be available to help support the veterans, and wraparound services will be provided, including training in cooking, housekeeping, technology and enrollment in various job placement services.
The Veterans Village is one of two tiny home projects taking place locally. The nonprofit Hand in Hand is working on its own tiny home village for the homeless, which will be built on the site of the former Altama Presbyterian Church.
The Golden Isles Veterans Village has gotten a lot of community support since the project was first announced in December 2019 — including from the area’s various Rotary clubs, Golden Isles Career Academy, College of Coastal Georgia, the Coastal Georgia Medical Association and other civic and veteran organizations.
The project had also received the support of the Brunswick City Commission, which in the summer of 2020 unanimously approved a rezoning request that allowed the project to proceed. Eighteen months later, city officials appear to be getting cold feet about the Veterans Village.
The initiative is asking the city for $58,000 in CARES Act funding to help pay for the water and sewer work needed at the site. The remainder of the cost will be paid for by a $100,000 donation.
The reasons why the city has suddenly balked at this project are questionable. Mayor Cosby Johnson expressed reservations about how the decision was reached to support the project at a finance committee meeting Monday without offering a specific criticism of the project.
When the president of the initiative’s board spoke at Wednesday’s meeting, Commissioner Julie Martin was concerned the area would become a magnet for the area’s homeless. That concern should have been addressed before the city changed the property’s zoning to allow the project to move forward.
There is a desperate need for the Golden Isles Veterans Village in Brunswick, and it has broad community support behind it. If the new mayor wants a dissertation on how the decision was reached, those two sentences are really all that’s needed. The city should step up where the community already has and do its part to help.