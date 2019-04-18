An accident Tuesday involving a 7-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Newcastle Street and U.S. 341 has city officials considering a request for a traffic study.
City Commissioner Johnny Cason raised the issue of a traffic study at Wednesday’s meeting after he said he witnessed the aftermath of the accident, which was serious enough for the victim to be flown by an emergency medical hospital to Jacksonville, Fla.
“There’s lots of foot and bicycle traffic at that intersection,” Cason said.
City officials have asked the Georgia Department of Transportation for a traffic study in the past and it determined there was no need for a traffic light there. But Cason said he believes it’s time for another study because of the increase traffic downtown.
He asked state Reps. Jeff Jones, R-Brunswick and Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, as well as state Sen. William Ligon, R-St. Simons Island, for their support. The three state legislators were at the meeting to be recognized for their job during the past General Assembly session.
In other business, Shaw McVeigh, chairman of the Coastal Regional Commission, asked city officials to support the creation of a local committee to obtain funding to deal with hunger, homelessness, rural poverty, fractured families, at-risk youth, distressed communities and addiction.
McVeigh recommended the Glynn County committee be comprised of two members of the city commission, county commission, college, chamber of commerce, churches and the school system.
It would be one of 10 Community of Faith committees formed in each county represented by the Coastal Regional Commission. Each local committee will determine specific projects designed the address the selected needs they identify in their communities.
“This committee will move quickly to set priorities,” McVeigh said. “We’re here to help. We’re not here to ask for any money.”
Commissioners also approved two Community Development Block Grant requests to renovate homes owned by people unable to pay for needed repairs caused by two hurricanes and two tropical storms that have struck the area in recent years, as well as age and shoddy repairs in the past.
The goal is to preserve and protect the quality of existing homes, eradicate poor living conditions and create safe, stable housing for those living in the city.
One home on T Street will receive nearly $40,000 in repairs including a new roof, plumbing, heating and air conditioning, electrical work and window repairs.
Another home on Dartmouth Street, built in 1917, will receive about $70,000 in repairs including mortar replacement on brick columns on the front porch and support columns under the house, replacing and repairing all damaged structural supports and raising and leveling the floor. Other work includes plumbing, electrical heating ventilation and air conditioning, repairing attic damage from leaking roof and repairing and painting the interior walls.
Shauntia Lewis, the city’s neighborhood revitalization manager, told city commissioners the requirements to receive a block grant specifically designated to help low-income residents with home repairs is stringent. Those receiving the grants must own the home outright, have property insurance and proof of income.
“This is a detailed process,” she said.
Lewis estimated there are 50 city property owners on the waiting list, which has grown in recent years because the city has had to spend federal money to help people who have suffered from storm damages.
“We’re trying to move through the process as quickly as possible,” Lewis said. “All we can do is restore the city’s housing stock one home at a time."