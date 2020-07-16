Despite questions over whether they have the authority, the Brunswick City Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to enact a mandatory mask requirement at indoor public places.
Mayor Cornell Harvey asked commissioners to consider his request for an executive order because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Glynn County. He attributed the dramatic increase in cases to a “relaxed posture” by some people.
“The governor has not given the authority to local governments,” Harvey said.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Glynn County rose to 1,653, with 10 deaths, according to statistics released Wednesday afternoon, hours before the commission meeting began.
Before asking commissioners to consider the request, Harvey said he got support from local businesses and the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
Commissioner Vincent Williams said he has seen how the virus has affected local families.
“We need to do everything we can to safeguard our citizens,” he said.
Commissioner Felicia Harris said the pandemic is a health issue that crosses all boundaries.
“It’s not partisan. It’s human,” she said of the toll caused by the outbreak.
Commissioner voted unanimously to approve the requirement. Brian Corry, city attorney, said he plans to draft a local ordinance using similar ones recently approved in Atlanta and Savannah as templates for a local ordinance.
Harvey said his goal is to have an executive order issued by July 24.