City commissioners at Wednesday’s meeting expressed concerns about the level of animal control services provided by the county.
The discussion arose during a presentation of the financial report. Commissioner Johnny Cason expressed concerns about problems getting county animal control officials to respond to complaints by city residents.
Police Chief Kevin Jones told commissioners that his officers were “basically animal control for the city.”
“They just won’t come in to pick up a stray dog,” he said. “There’s a problem getting animal control into the city. A lot of times we handle things ourselves.”
Cason said the city pays the county to provide the service, and they are not getting what they agreed upon.
“We shouldn’t have to do it ourselves,” he said.
Cason suggested the city meet with the county to resolve the issue.
“They are supposed to be taking care of our animals and they’re not doing it. It’s unfair for the police department to do animal control’s job,” he said.
Jones told commissioners he’d look at incident reports to determine the extent of the problem.
Commissioner Vincent Williams said the situation is concerning and needs to be resolved.
“We need to make sure we get what we signed up for,” he said. “That bothers me a whole lot.”
Earlier in the meeting, commissioners unanimously approved a resolution asking the state Department of Transportation to take steps to prevent suicides off the Sidney Lanier Bridge where it is believed 18 suicides have occurred since the bridge opened in 2003.
Cap Fendig, a former county commissioner, said the most recent suicide of a woman from a prominent family in the county is the motivation for the request for state help.
“There are events that shape a response and bring people together before their leaders,” he said. “There have been many suicides before. This time, it’s time for this commission to take action.”
Hal Hart, owner of Ace Hardware on St. Simons Island, said several people threatening to jump were talked from taking their lives by authorities.
Supporters of the resolution recently organized an event that attracted as many as 300 people to generate support for suicide prevention measures on the bridge. Fendig said prevention measures taken on other bridges in the nation have dramatically reduced and even eliminated suicide attempts.
“There are no signs, cameras, phones or restraining devices,” he said. “We can have an impact.”
Mayor Cornell Harvey commended the county for quickly approving a similar resolution before the vote.
“It’s very important news we need to hear,” he said.