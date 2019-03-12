The city of St. Marys has filed legal action against the city’s hospital authority “to maintain the integrity of the statures governing the operation of the authorities and city government.”
City Manager John Holman, in a news release about the announcement, said the authority’s decision to remove Jay Lassiter from its board of directors at a special-called meeting last month prompted the need for a lawsuit.
“These actions were taken after the city attorney had provided letters to the authority, based on a request by the city council, regarding the legality of the proposed action,” Holman wrote in the announcement.
Jim Stein, the hospital authority’s lawyer, said he was “flabbergasted” when he read the city’s press release announcing pending litigation.
“I have tried cases all over the country and in foreign countries for 45 years, and this is the first time I have ever had a press release on pending litigation,” he said. “It is improper and should never have occurred.”
The news release also questioned a request by the authority to transfer public funds held in trust to a private corporation, Holman said.
The city attorney gave a legal opinion regarding the matter, but Holman said the authority continued to explore the issue anyway.
The authority has about $3.5 million in an account that a 2013 court order said has to be spent for the operation and maintenance of the senior citizens center.
“The actions taken by the city of St. Marys governing body protect both the integrity of appointments made by the council, support statutory requirements and the use and handling of public funds,” Holman wrote. “This action was taken after meetings with the members of the hospital authority and clarification of the legal issues by the city attorney.”
Stein said he didn’t understand why Holman mentioned the authority’s request to create a nonprofit in the press release.
An auditor recommended the authority ask the city about creating a nonprofit to manage the senior center services. But when the city attorney denied the request, Stein said authority members dropped the issue.
“We were only asking to see it it could be done,” he said. “There was no effort by the authority to do anything.”
Stein also questioned Holman saying the city’s decision to sue was taken after meetings with the hospital authority.
“There have been no meetings with the hospital authority to address this,” he said.
Stein said he couldn’t comment about Holman’s claims because it’s pending litigation.
“It’s certainly improper,” he said. “A first-year law student knows better than that.”